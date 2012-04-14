Alpari NZ Limited

Account: 6076778 Name: tick moresafe Currency: USD 2012 May 11, 10:19
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
30876922012.04.14 07:38balanceDeposit25 000.00
31058362012.04.16 09:04sell0.01eurusd1.301910.000000.000002012.04.16 09:381.300230.000.000.001.68
31103192012.04.16 10:02sell0.01eurusd1.300990.000000.000002012.04.16 17:121.302820.000.000.00-1.83
31104472012.04.16 10:03buy0.01usdchf0.924260.000000.000002012.04.18 14:070.919980.000.00-0.02-4.65
31245722012.04.16 13:00sell0.02eurusd1.303390.000000.000002012.04.16 17:121.302810.000.000.001.16
31341992012.04.16 15:38buy0.02usdchf0.921960.000000.000002012.04.18 14:070.919960.000.00-0.04-4.35
31394162012.04.16 16:38sell0.04eurusd1.305780.000000.000002012.04.16 17:121.302760.000.000.0012.08
31478022012.04.16 17:56buy0.04usdchf0.919670.000000.000002012.04.18 14:070.919960.000.00-0.071.26
31604452012.04.16 20:35buy0.08usdchf0.917250.000000.000002012.04.18 14:070.919940.000.00-0.1523.39
31629822012.04.16 20:46buy0.16usdchf0.914960.000000.000002012.04.18 14:070.919960.000.00-0.3086.96
32121372012.04.17 12:33buy0.01eurusd1.315990.000000.000002012.04.17 17:311.314050.000.000.00-1.94
32187402012.04.17 13:59buy0.02eurusd1.313530.000000.000002012.04.17 17:311.314060.000.000.001.06
32367422012.04.17 16:57buy0.04eurusd1.311140.000000.000002012.04.17 17:311.314140.000.000.0012.00
32467382012.04.17 18:19buy0.01eurusd1.314830.000000.000002012.04.18 17:391.312250.000.00-0.03-2.58
32502012012.04.17 18:52buy0.02eurusd1.312490.000000.000002012.04.18 17:391.312090.000.00-0.07-0.80
32936992012.04.18 10:07buy0.04eurusd1.309910.000000.000002012.04.18 17:391.311840.000.000.007.72
33133872012.04.18 13:10buy0.08eurusd1.307530.000000.000002012.04.18 17:391.311710.000.000.0033.44
33200232012.04.18 14:32buy0.01usdchf0.919950.000000.000002012.04.19 14:260.917830.000.00-0.01-2.31
33389572012.04.18 17:36buy0.02usdchf0.917130.000000.000002012.04.19 14:260.917840.000.00-0.011.55
33810572012.04.19 10:01buy0.01eurusd1.312530.000000.000002012.04.19 10:551.314200.000.000.001.67
33884542012.04.19 10:55buy0.04usdchf0.914840.000000.000002012.04.19 14:260.917810.000.000.0012.94
34668342012.04.20 08:38buy0.01eurusd1.314880.000000.000002012.04.20 11:011.316490.000.000.001.61
34993652012.04.20 14:06buy0.01eurusd1.319640.000000.000002012.04.20 17:091.321160.000.000.001.52
34993722012.04.20 14:06sell0.01usdchf0.910500.000000.000002012.04.20 17:090.908850.000.000.001.82
35789022012.04.23 13:43sell0.01eurusd1.314520.000000.000002012.04.23 14:011.312990.000.000.001.53
35791332012.04.23 13:48buy0.01usdchf0.914440.000000.000002012.04.23 15:290.915960.000.000.001.66
35828782012.04.23 14:31sell0.01eurusd1.313360.000000.000002012.04.23 17:201.311410.000.000.001.95
35890222012.04.23 15:58buy0.01usdchf0.915500.000000.000002012.04.23 17:310.917010.000.000.001.65
36003302012.04.23 18:19buy0.01usdchf0.916210.000000.000002012.04.27 09:030.912050.000.00-0.02-4.56
36129082012.04.23 22:40buy0.02usdchf0.913970.000000.000002012.04.27 09:020.912050.000.00-0.05-4.21
36380692012.04.24 11:20buy0.01eurusd1.317750.000000.000002012.04.24 14:381.317370.000.000.00-0.38
36450952012.04.24 13:18buy0.02eurusd1.315300.000000.000002012.04.24 14:381.317320.000.000.004.04
36588832012.04.24 16:29buy0.04usdchf0.911550.000000.000002012.04.27 09:020.912040.000.00-0.092.15
36665002012.04.24 17:31buy0.01eurusd1.320550.000000.000002012.04.25 01:201.320100.000.00-0.05-0.45
36804272012.04.24 22:45buy0.02eurusd1.318210.000000.000002012.04.25 01:201.320130.000.00-0.113.84
36996942012.04.25 10:30buy0.08usdchf0.909240.000000.000002012.04.27 09:020.911990.000.00-0.1524.12
37029382012.04.25 11:03buy0.01eurusd1.321680.000000.000002012.04.25 13:031.323280.000.000.001.60
37158482012.04.25 13:25buy0.01eurusd1.322790.000000.000002012.04.25 16:181.322480.000.000.00-0.31
37204022012.04.25 14:32buy0.02eurusd1.320420.000000.000002012.04.25 16:181.322410.000.000.003.98
37310632012.04.25 16:48buy0.01eurusd1.322050.000000.000002012.04.25 21:241.322220.000.000.000.17
37333152012.04.25 17:10buy0.02eurusd1.319610.000000.000002012.04.25 21:241.321630.000.000.004.04
37786242012.04.26 09:55buy0.01eurusd1.323510.000000.000002012.04.26 10:321.325020.000.000.001.51
37837502012.04.26 10:41buy0.16usdchf0.906510.000000.000002012.04.27 09:020.911990.000.00-0.0996.14
37866362012.04.26 11:32buy0.01eurusd1.325290.000000.000002012.04.26 17:081.323480.000.000.00-1.81
37905442012.04.26 12:29buy0.02eurusd1.322850.000000.000002012.04.26 17:081.323450.000.000.001.20
37961922012.04.26 13:30buy0.04eurusd1.320510.000000.000002012.04.26 17:081.323390.000.000.0011.52
38218482012.04.26 17:49buy0.01eurusd1.323880.000000.000002012.04.27 11:461.320710.000.00-0.04-3.17
38371902012.04.27 00:01buy0.02eurusd1.321440.000000.000002012.04.27 11:461.320700.000.000.00-1.48
38401422012.04.27 00:42buy0.04eurusd1.319090.000000.000002012.04.27 11:461.320690.000.000.006.40
38639172012.04.27 09:23buy0.08eurusd1.316680.000000.000002012.04.27 11:461.320690.000.000.0032.08
38655392012.04.27 09:37buy0.01usdchf0.912550.000000.000002012.04.30 13:160.909470.000.00-0.01-3.39
38789922012.04.27 11:41buy0.02usdchf0.910190.000000.000002012.04.30 13:160.909380.000.00-0.02-1.78
38890962012.04.27 12:42buy0.04usdchf0.907730.000000.000002012.04.30 13:160.909380.000.00-0.047.26
39058892012.04.27 15:50buy0.08usdchf0.905410.000000.000002012.04.30 13:160.909370.000.00-0.0834.84
39089252012.04.27 16:15buy0.01eurusd1.325900.000000.000002012.04.30 09:051.325490.000.00-0.03-0.41
39387002012.04.30 03:06buy0.02eurusd1.323580.000000.000002012.04.30 09:051.325490.000.000.003.82
39560672012.04.30 10:02buy0.01eurusd1.326000.000000.000002012.04.30 17:181.324120.000.000.00-1.88
39620882012.04.30 11:05buy0.02eurusd1.323600.000000.000002012.04.30 17:181.324120.000.000.001.04
39768232012.04.30 13:16buy0.04eurusd1.321250.000000.000002012.04.30 17:181.324130.000.000.0011.52
40026692012.04.30 19:59sell0.01eurusd1.322620.000000.000002012.05.01 17:041.324250.000.00-0.01-1.63
40164552012.05.01 07:44sell0.02eurusd1.324980.000000.000002012.05.01 17:041.324350.000.000.001.26
40224172012.05.01 09:41sell0.01usdchf0.906130.000000.000002012.05.01 16:580.904710.000.000.001.57
40270722012.05.01 11:04sell0.04eurusd1.327380.000000.000002012.05.01 17:041.324490.000.000.0011.56
40672502012.05.01 20:09buy0.01usdchf0.909050.000000.000002012.05.02 10:440.910750.000.00-0.001.87
40691032012.05.01 21:04sell0.01eurusd1.321600.000000.000002012.05.02 03:551.322060.000.00-0.01-0.46
40713232012.05.01 22:07sell0.02eurusd1.324030.000000.000002012.05.02 03:551.322060.000.00-0.023.94
40937142012.05.02 09:11sell0.01eurusd1.321620.000000.000002012.05.02 10:441.320100.000.000.001.52
41109712012.05.02 11:43sell0.01eurusd1.316730.000000.000002012.05.02 12:231.315140.000.000.001.59
41109782012.05.02 11:43buy0.01usdchf0.912570.000000.000002012.05.02 12:240.914120.000.000.001.70
41197952012.05.02 13:02sell0.01eurusd1.314100.000000.000002012.05.02 15:171.312600.000.000.001.50
41198072012.05.02 13:02buy0.01usdchf0.914500.000000.000002012.05.03 15:310.916180.000.00-0.011.83
41317182012.05.02 15:33sell0.01eurusd1.313310.000000.000002012.05.03 09:551.313600.000.00-0.06-0.29
41369842012.05.02 16:51sell0.02eurusd1.315400.000000.000002012.05.03 09:551.313600.000.00-0.113.60
42021342012.05.03 13:06sell0.01eurusd1.312960.000000.000002012.05.03 15:311.311380.000.000.001.58
42431862012.05.03 21:04sell0.01eurusd1.314340.000000.000002012.05.04 11:241.312830.000.00-0.021.51
42750612012.05.04 11:17buy0.01usdchf0.914800.000000.000002012.05.04 17:310.914350.000.000.00-0.49
43034272012.05.04 16:32buy0.02usdchf0.912330.000000.000002012.05.04 17:310.914360.000.000.004.44
44450322012.05.08 10:31buy0.01usdchf0.923270.000000.000002012.05.08 17:360.924790.000.000.001.64
44450482012.05.08 10:31sell0.01eurusd1.301060.000000.000002012.05.08 15:211.301430.000.000.00-0.37
44603302012.05.08 14:17sell0.02eurusd1.303590.000000.000002012.05.08 15:211.301440.000.000.004.30
44689782012.05.08 16:03sell0.01eurusd1.299730.000000.000002012.05.09 00:201.300170.000.00-0.02-0.44
44769082012.05.08 18:04buy0.01usdchf0.924870.000000.000002012.05.09 01:520.924490.000.00-0.01-0.41
44794162012.05.08 18:40buy0.02usdchf0.922590.000000.000002012.05.09 01:520.924490.000.00-0.024.11
44807382012.05.08 18:51sell0.02eurusd1.302140.000000.000002012.05.09 00:201.300170.000.00-0.043.94
45254702012.05.09 12:31sell0.01eurusd1.297480.000000.000002012.05.09 15:131.295590.000.000.001.89
45258592012.05.09 12:38buy0.01usdchf0.925710.000000.000002012.05.09 15:140.927230.000.000.001.64
45408132012.05.09 15:49buy0.01usdchf0.928330.000000.000002012.05.09 17:220.929860.000.000.001.65
45468362012.05.09 17:09sell0.01eurusd1.292800.000000.000002012.05.09 17:241.291250.000.000.001.55
  0.00 0.00 -1.81 473.73
Closed P/L: 471.92
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
46684982012.05.11 09:03buy0.01usdchf0.930330.000000.00000 0.929690.000.000.00-0.69
46685322012.05.11 09:03sell0.01eurusd1.291180.000000.00000 1.292030.000.000.00-0.85
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -1.54
 Floating P/L: -1.54
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 25 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 471.92 Floating P/L: -1.54 Margin: 4.58
Balance: 25 471.92 Equity: 25 470.38 Free Margin: 25 465.80
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 518.80 Gross Loss: 46.88 Total Net Profit: 471.92
Profit Factor: 11.07 Expected Payoff: 5.42  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 9.06 (0.04%) Relative Drawdown: 0.04% (9.06)
 
Total Trades: 87 Short Positions (won %): 26 (76.92%) Long Positions (won %): 61 (67.21%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 61 (70.11%) Loss trades (% of total): 26 (29.89%)
Largest profit trade: 96.05 loss trade: -4.67
Average profit trade: 8.50 loss trade: -1.80
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 8 (15.78) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-9.06)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 122.08 (3) consecutive loss (count): -9.06 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 1