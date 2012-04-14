|Account: 6076778
|Name: tick moresafe
|Currency: USD
|2012 May 4, 18:49
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3087692
|2012.04.14 07:38
|balance
|Deposit
|25 000.00
|3105836
|2012.04.16 09:04
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.30191
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.16 09:38
|1.30023
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.68
|3110319
|2012.04.16 10:02
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.30099
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.16 17:12
|1.30282
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.83
|3110447
|2012.04.16 10:03
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|0.92426
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.18 14:07
|0.91998
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-4.65
|3124572
|2012.04.16 13:00
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.30339
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.16 17:12
|1.30281
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.16
|3134199
|2012.04.16 15:38
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|0.92196
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.18 14:07
|0.91996
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|-4.35
|3139416
|2012.04.16 16:38
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.30578
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.16 17:12
|1.30276
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.08
|3147802
|2012.04.16 17:56
|buy
|0.04
|usdchf
|0.91967
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.18 14:07
|0.91996
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|1.26
|3160445
|2012.04.16 20:35
|buy
|0.08
|usdchf
|0.91725
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.18 14:07
|0.91994
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.15
|23.39
|3162982
|2012.04.16 20:46
|buy
|0.16
|usdchf
|0.91496
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.18 14:07
|0.91996
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.30
|86.96
|3212137
|2012.04.17 12:33
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.31599
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.17 17:31
|1.31405
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.94
|3218740
|2012.04.17 13:59
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.31353
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.17 17:31
|1.31406
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.06
|3236742
|2012.04.17 16:57
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.31114
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.17 17:31
|1.31414
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|3246738
|2012.04.17 18:19
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.31483
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.18 17:39
|1.31225
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|-2.58
|3250201
|2012.04.17 18:52
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.31249
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.18 17:39
|1.31209
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|-0.80
|3293699
|2012.04.18 10:07
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.30991
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.18 17:39
|1.31184
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.72
|3313387
|2012.04.18 13:10
|buy
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.30753
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.18 17:39
|1.31171
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33.44
|3320023
|2012.04.18 14:32
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|0.91995
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.19 14:26
|0.91783
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-2.31
|3338957
|2012.04.18 17:36
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|0.91713
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.19 14:26
|0.91784
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|1.55
|3381057
|2012.04.19 10:01
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.31253
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.19 10:55
|1.31420
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.67
|3388454
|2012.04.19 10:55
|buy
|0.04
|usdchf
|0.91484
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.19 14:26
|0.91781
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.94
|3466834
|2012.04.20 08:38
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.31488
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.20 11:01
|1.31649
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.61
|3499365
|2012.04.20 14:06
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.31964
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.20 17:09
|1.32116
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.52
|3499372
|2012.04.20 14:06
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|0.91050
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.20 17:09
|0.90885
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.82
|3578902
|2012.04.23 13:43
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.31452
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.23 14:01
|1.31299
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.53
|3579133
|2012.04.23 13:48
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|0.91444
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.23 15:29
|0.91596
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.66
|3582878
|2012.04.23 14:31
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.31336
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.23 17:20
|1.31141
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.95
|3589022
|2012.04.23 15:58
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|0.91550
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.23 17:31
|0.91701
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.65
|3600330
|2012.04.23 18:19
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|0.91621
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.27 09:03
|0.91205
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-4.56
|3612908
|2012.04.23 22:40
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|0.91397
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.27 09:02
|0.91205
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|-4.21
|3638069
|2012.04.24 11:20
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.31775
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.24 14:38
|1.31737
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.38
|3645095
|2012.04.24 13:18
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.31530
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.24 14:38
|1.31732
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.04
|3658883
|2012.04.24 16:29
|buy
|0.04
|usdchf
|0.91155
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.27 09:02
|0.91204
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|2.15
|3666500
|2012.04.24 17:31
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.32055
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.25 01:20
|1.32010
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|-0.45
|3680427
|2012.04.24 22:45
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.31821
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.25 01:20
|1.32013
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|3.84
|3699694
|2012.04.25 10:30
|buy
|0.08
|usdchf
|0.90924
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.27 09:02
|0.91199
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.15
|24.12
|3702938
|2012.04.25 11:03
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.32168
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.25 13:03
|1.32328
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.60
|3715848
|2012.04.25 13:25
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.32279
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.25 16:18
|1.32248
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.31
|3720402
|2012.04.25 14:32
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.32042
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.25 16:18
|1.32241
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.98
|3731063
|2012.04.25 16:48
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.32205
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.25 21:24
|1.32222
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.17
|3733315
|2012.04.25 17:10
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.31961
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.25 21:24
|1.32163
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.04
|3778624
|2012.04.26 09:55
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.32351
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.26 10:32
|1.32502
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.51
|3783750
|2012.04.26 10:41
|buy
|0.16
|usdchf
|0.90651
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.27 09:02
|0.91199
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|96.14
|3786636
|2012.04.26 11:32
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.32529
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.26 17:08
|1.32348
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.81
|3790544
|2012.04.26 12:29
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.32285
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.26 17:08
|1.32345
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.20
|3796192
|2012.04.26 13:30
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.32051
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.26 17:08
|1.32339
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.52
|3821848
|2012.04.26 17:49
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.32388
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.27 11:46
|1.32071
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|-3.17
|3837190
|2012.04.27 00:01
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.32144
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.27 11:46
|1.32070
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.48
|3840142
|2012.04.27 00:42
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.31909
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.27 11:46
|1.32069
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.40
|3863917
|2012.04.27 09:23
|buy
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.31668
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.27 11:46
|1.32069
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.08
|3865539
|2012.04.27 09:37
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|0.91255
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.30 13:16
|0.90947
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-3.39
|3878992
|2012.04.27 11:41
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|0.91019
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.30 13:16
|0.90938
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-1.78
|3889096
|2012.04.27 12:42
|buy
|0.04
|usdchf
|0.90773
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.30 13:16
|0.90938
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|7.26
|3905889
|2012.04.27 15:50
|buy
|0.08
|usdchf
|0.90541
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.30 13:16
|0.90937
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|34.84
|3908925
|2012.04.27 16:15
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.32590
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.30 09:05
|1.32549
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|-0.41
|3938700
|2012.04.30 03:06
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.32358
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.30 09:05
|1.32549
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.82
|3956067
|2012.04.30 10:02
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.32600
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.30 17:18
|1.32412
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.88
|3962088
|2012.04.30 11:05
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.32360
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.30 17:18
|1.32412
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.04
|3976823
|2012.04.30 13:16
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.32125
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.30 17:18
|1.32413
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.52
|4002669
|2012.04.30 19:59
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.32262
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.05.01 17:04
|1.32425
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-1.63
|4016455
|2012.05.01 07:44
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.32498
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.05.01 17:04
|1.32435
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.26
|4022417
|2012.05.01 09:41
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|0.90613
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.05.01 16:58
|0.90471
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.57
|4027072
|2012.05.01 11:04
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.32738
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.05.01 17:04
|1.32449
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.56
|4067250
|2012.05.01 20:09
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|0.90905
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.05.02 10:44
|0.91075
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.00
|1.87
|4069103
|2012.05.01 21:04
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.32160
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.05.02 03:55
|1.32206
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.46
|4071323
|2012.05.01 22:07
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.32403
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.05.02 03:55
|1.32206
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|3.94
|4093714
|2012.05.02 09:11
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.32162
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.05.02 10:44
|1.32010
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.52
|4110971
|2012.05.02 11:43
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.31673
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.05.02 12:23
|1.31514
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.59
|4110978
|2012.05.02 11:43
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|0.91257
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.05.02 12:24
|0.91412
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.70
|4119795
|2012.05.02 13:02
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.31410
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.05.02 15:17
|1.31260
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.50
|4119807
|2012.05.02 13:02
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|0.91450
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.05.03 15:31
|0.91618
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|1.83
|4131718
|2012.05.02 15:33
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.31331
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.05.03 09:55
|1.31360
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|-0.29
|4136984
|2012.05.02 16:51
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.31540
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.05.03 09:55
|1.31360
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|3.60
|4202134
|2012.05.03 13:06
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.31296
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.05.03 15:31
|1.31138
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.58
|4243186
|2012.05.03 21:04
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.31434
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.05.04 11:24
|1.31283
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|1.51
|4275061
|2012.05.04 11:17
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|0.91480
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.05.04 17:31
|0.91435
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.49
|4303427
|2012.05.04 16:32
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|0.91233
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.05.04 17:31
|0.91436
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.44
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.73
|454.23
|Closed P/L:
|452.50
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|25 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|452.50
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|25 452.51
|Equity:
|25 452.51
|Free Margin:
|25 452.51
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|498.13
|Gross Loss:
|45.63
|Total Net Profit:
|452.50
|Profit Factor:
|10.92
|Expected Payoff:
|5.95
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|9.06 (0.04%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.04% (9.06)
|Total Trades:
|76
|Short Positions (won %):
|20 (80.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|56 (66.07%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|53 (69.74%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|23 (30.26%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|96.05
|loss trade:
|-4.67
|Average
|profit trade:
|9.40
|loss trade:
|-1.98
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|8 (15.78)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-9.06)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|122.08 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-9.06 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|1