InstaForex Companies Group

Account: 65021332 Name: Thanh Dao Currency: USD 2012 May 10, 16:31
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
7537805712012.04.13 12:36balanceDeposit100 000.00
7550552302012.04.30 11:45sell1.00eurusd1.32381.32911.32092012.04.30 14:291.32200.000.000.0018.00
7550552442012.04.30 11:46sell1.00eurjpy106.12106.51105.762012.04.30 15:11105.900.000.000.0027.46
7550554642012.04.30 11:49sell1.00gbpusd1.62861.63241.62232012.04.30 15:101.62560.000.000.0030.00
7550747262012.04.30 16:44buy1.00eurjpy105.75105.40106.252012.05.01 11:45105.880.000.000.0016.29
7551204432012.05.01 06:45buy limit1.00gbpusd1.61901.61631.62492012.05.01 10:321.6226cancelled
7551207362012.05.01 07:30buy1.00audusd1.03911.03001.03522012.05.02 08:321.03520.000.000.00-39.00
7551361012012.05.01 10:31buy1.00audusd1.03201.03001.03522012.05.01 22:161.03370.000.000.0017.00
7551440902012.05.01 11:39sell1.00gbpusd1.61940.00001.61782012.05.01 11:581.62080.000.000.00-14.00
7551451022012.05.01 11:51buy1.00usdcad0.98720.98360.99082012.05.01 18:280.98360.000.000.00-36.60
7551463292012.05.01 12:04buy1.00eurjpy105.97105.70106.252012.05.01 22:16106.140.000.000.0021.21
7551472112012.05.01 12:12buy1.00gbpusd1.62201.61981.62502012.05.01 12:521.61980.000.000.00-22.00
7552401122012.05.02 10:48sell1.00eurusd1.31840.00000.00002012.05.02 11:201.31680.000.000.0016.00
7552401622012.05.02 10:48sell1.00audusd1.03251.03431.03052012.05.02 14:541.03280.000.000.00-3.00
7552467182012.05.02 11:14sell limit1.00eurjpy106.160.000.002012.05.02 11:58105.71cancelled
7552480752012.05.02 11:20buy1.00gbpusd1.61920.00000.00002012.05.02 11:321.62120.000.000.0020.00
7552519222012.05.02 11:41sell1.00gbpusd1.62210.00001.61512012.05.02 14:081.61850.000.000.0036.00
7552538982012.05.02 11:59sell1.00gbpjpy130.150.00129.592012.05.02 14:08129.940.000.000.0026.14
7552550312012.05.02 12:04sell1.00eurjpy105.690.00105.222012.05.02 14:08105.570.000.000.0014.94
7552713112012.05.02 14:17sell1.00gbpusd1.61790.00001.61552012.05.02 15:201.61780.000.000.001.00
7552713362012.05.02 14:18buy1.00usdcad0.98730.98500.99042012.05.02 15:200.98840.000.000.0011.13
7553255112012.05.03 05:18sell limit1.00gbpjpy130.16130.60128.702012.05.03 10:38129.74cancelled
7553256792012.05.03 10:26sell1.00eurjpy105.600.00104.792012.05.03 12:53105.580.000.000.002.49
7553410542012.05.03 10:32sell1.00eurusd1.31580.00000.00002012.05.03 12:531.31380.000.000.0020.00
7553415762012.05.03 10:38sell1.00gbpjpy129.740.00128.342012.05.04 23:18128.950.000.000.0098.93
7553628392012.05.03 15:00sell1.00eurusd1.31260.00001.30792012.05.04 23:131.30930.000.000.0033.00
7553841082012.05.03 16:34sell1.00gbpusd1.61731.62250.00002012.05.04 23:131.61540.000.000.0019.00
7553853712012.05.03 16:41buy limit1.00gbpusd1.60260.00001.61272012.05.04 23:131.6154cancelled
7555881912012.05.07 05:02buy1.00eurjpy103.620.00104.252012.05.07 12:34103.810.000.000.0023.83
7556004232012.05.07 09:34sell1.00eurusd1.30131.30531.29282012.05.07 11:501.30130.000.000.000.00
7556004442012.05.07 07:50buy limit1.00eurusd1.29250.00000.00002012.05.07 21:551.3060cancelled
7556375222012.05.07 13:06sell1.00gbpusd1.61631.62071.60842012.05.08 15:501.61350.000.000.0028.00
7556539742012.05.07 14:16sell1.00gbpjpy128.88129.05127.892012.05.08 22:26129.050.000.000.00-21.30
7556554572012.05.07 15:18sell1.00eurjpy104.250.00103.322012.05.08 15:51103.850.000.000.0050.06
7557107772012.05.07 22:38sell1.00gbpusd1.61881.62071.60282012.05.08 10:371.61480.000.000.0040.00
7557115712012.05.07 22:59buy1.00gbpjpy129.400.00129.732012.05.08 04:59129.240.000.000.00-20.02
7557665022012.05.08 12:34sell1.00gbpjpy128.65129.05127.802012.05.08 22:26129.050.000.000.00-50.10
7558452022012.05.08 22:52sell1.00eurusd1.30130.00001.29422012.05.09 12:131.29790.000.000.0034.00
7558452272012.05.08 22:52sell1.00gbpjpy128.920.00127.892012.05.09 12:42128.260.000.000.0082.81
7558537562012.05.09 02:09sell1.00gbpusd1.61480.00001.60842012.05.09 12:421.61060.000.000.0042.00
7558540262012.05.09 02:14sell1.00eurjpy103.750.00103.262012.05.09 12:19103.380.000.000.0046.44
7559547572012.05.09 16:42sell1.00usdcad1.00410.00001.00122012.05.09 20:241.00120.000.000.0028.97
7560270882012.05.10 05:00buy1.00eurjpy103.210.00103.452012.05.10 16:00103.450.000.000.0030.05
7560271112012.05.10 05:00buy1.00eurusd1.29480.00001.29732012.05.10 16:151.29730.000.000.0025.00
7560274372012.05.10 05:05buy1.00gbpusd1.61440.00001.61712012.05.10 14:351.61710.000.000.0027.00
7560277022012.05.10 05:08buy1.00gbpjpy128.660.00128.902012.05.10 15:45128.900.000.000.0030.09
7560623612012.05.10 11:52sell1.00usdcad1.00140.00000.99792012.05.10 16:160.99790.000.000.0035.07
  0.00 0.00 0.00 745.89
Closed P/L: 745.89
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 100 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 745.89 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 100 745.89 Equity: 100 745.89 Free Margin: 100 745.89