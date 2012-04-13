InstaForex Companies Group
|Account: 65021332
|Name: Thanh Dao
|Currency: USD
|2012 May 10, 16:31
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|753780571
|2012.04.13 12:36
|balance
|Deposit
|100 000.00
|755055230
|2012.04.30 11:45
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3238
|1.3291
|1.3209
|2012.04.30 14:29
|1.3220
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|755055244
|2012.04.30 11:46
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|106.12
|106.51
|105.76
|2012.04.30 15:11
|105.90
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|27.46
|755055464
|2012.04.30 11:49
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.6286
|1.6324
|1.6223
|2012.04.30 15:10
|1.6256
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|755074726
|2012.04.30 16:44
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy
|105.75
|105.40
|106.25
|2012.05.01 11:45
|105.88
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.29
|755120443
|2012.05.01 06:45
|buy limit
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.6190
|1.6163
|1.6249
|2012.05.01 10:32
|1.6226
|cancelled
|755120736
|2012.05.01 07:30
|buy
|1.00
|audusd
|1.0391
|1.0300
|1.0352
|2012.05.02 08:32
|1.0352
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-39.00
|755136101
|2012.05.01 10:31
|buy
|1.00
|audusd
|1.0320
|1.0300
|1.0352
|2012.05.01 22:16
|1.0337
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.00
|755144090
|2012.05.01 11:39
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.6194
|0.0000
|1.6178
|2012.05.01 11:58
|1.6208
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.00
|755145102
|2012.05.01 11:51
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|0.9872
|0.9836
|0.9908
|2012.05.01 18:28
|0.9836
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-36.60
|755146329
|2012.05.01 12:04
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy
|105.97
|105.70
|106.25
|2012.05.01 22:16
|106.14
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.21
|755147211
|2012.05.01 12:12
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.6220
|1.6198
|1.6250
|2012.05.01 12:52
|1.6198
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.00
|755240112
|2012.05.02 10:48
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3184
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2012.05.02 11:20
|1.3168
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|755240162
|2012.05.02 10:48
|sell
|1.00
|audusd
|1.0325
|1.0343
|1.0305
|2012.05.02 14:54
|1.0328
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.00
|755246718
|2012.05.02 11:14
|sell limit
|1.00
|eurjpy
|106.16
|0.00
|0.00
|2012.05.02 11:58
|105.71
|cancelled
|755248075
|2012.05.02 11:20
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.6192
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2012.05.02 11:32
|1.6212
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|755251922
|2012.05.02 11:41
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.6221
|0.0000
|1.6151
|2012.05.02 14:08
|1.6185
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|36.00
|755253898
|2012.05.02 11:59
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|130.15
|0.00
|129.59
|2012.05.02 14:08
|129.94
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.14
|755255031
|2012.05.02 12:04
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|105.69
|0.00
|105.22
|2012.05.02 14:08
|105.57
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.94
|755271311
|2012.05.02 14:17
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.6179
|0.0000
|1.6155
|2012.05.02 15:20
|1.6178
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|755271336
|2012.05.02 14:18
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|0.9873
|0.9850
|0.9904
|2012.05.02 15:20
|0.9884
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.13
|755325511
|2012.05.03 05:18
|sell limit
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|130.16
|130.60
|128.70
|2012.05.03 10:38
|129.74
|cancelled
|755325679
|2012.05.03 10:26
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|105.60
|0.00
|104.79
|2012.05.03 12:53
|105.58
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.49
|755341054
|2012.05.03 10:32
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3158
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2012.05.03 12:53
|1.3138
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|755341576
|2012.05.03 10:38
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|129.74
|0.00
|128.34
|2012.05.04 23:18
|128.95
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|98.93
|755362839
|2012.05.03 15:00
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3126
|0.0000
|1.3079
|2012.05.04 23:13
|1.3093
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33.00
|755384108
|2012.05.03 16:34
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.6173
|1.6225
|0.0000
|2012.05.04 23:13
|1.6154
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.00
|755385371
|2012.05.03 16:41
|buy limit
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.6026
|0.0000
|1.6127
|2012.05.04 23:13
|1.6154
|cancelled
|755588191
|2012.05.07 05:02
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy
|103.62
|0.00
|104.25
|2012.05.07 12:34
|103.81
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.83
|755600423
|2012.05.07 09:34
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3013
|1.3053
|1.2928
|2012.05.07 11:50
|1.3013
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|755600444
|2012.05.07 07:50
|buy limit
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2925
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2012.05.07 21:55
|1.3060
|cancelled
|755637522
|2012.05.07 13:06
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.6163
|1.6207
|1.6084
|2012.05.08 15:50
|1.6135
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.00
|755653974
|2012.05.07 14:16
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|128.88
|129.05
|127.89
|2012.05.08 22:26
|129.05
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.30
|755655457
|2012.05.07 15:18
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|104.25
|0.00
|103.32
|2012.05.08 15:51
|103.85
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.06
|755710777
|2012.05.07 22:38
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.6188
|1.6207
|1.6028
|2012.05.08 10:37
|1.6148
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|755711571
|2012.05.07 22:59
|buy
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|129.40
|0.00
|129.73
|2012.05.08 04:59
|129.24
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.02
|755766502
|2012.05.08 12:34
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|128.65
|129.05
|127.80
|2012.05.08 22:26
|129.05
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.10
|755845202
|2012.05.08 22:52
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3013
|0.0000
|1.2942
|2012.05.09 12:13
|1.2979
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|34.00
|755845227
|2012.05.08 22:52
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|128.92
|0.00
|127.89
|2012.05.09 12:42
|128.26
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|82.81
|755853756
|2012.05.09 02:09
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.6148
|0.0000
|1.6084
|2012.05.09 12:42
|1.6106
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|42.00
|755854026
|2012.05.09 02:14
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|103.75
|0.00
|103.26
|2012.05.09 12:19
|103.38
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.44
|755954757
|2012.05.09 16:42
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.0041
|0.0000
|1.0012
|2012.05.09 20:24
|1.0012
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.97
|756027088
|2012.05.10 05:00
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy
|103.21
|0.00
|103.45
|2012.05.10 16:00
|103.45
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.05
|756027111
|2012.05.10 05:00
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2948
|0.0000
|1.2973
|2012.05.10 16:15
|1.2973
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.00
|756027437
|2012.05.10 05:05
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.6144
|0.0000
|1.6171
|2012.05.10 14:35
|1.6171
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|27.00
|756027702
|2012.05.10 05:08
|buy
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|128.66
|0.00
|128.90
|2012.05.10 15:45
|128.90
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.09
|756062361
|2012.05.10 11:52
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.0014
|0.0000
|0.9979
|2012.05.10 16:16
|0.9979
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|35.07
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|745.89
|Closed P/L:
|745.89
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|100 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|745.89
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|100 745.89
|Equity:
|100 745.89
|Free Margin:
|100 745.89