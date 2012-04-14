Alpari NZ Limited

Account: 6076774 Name: mandarine_martingale Currency: USD 2012 May 11, 11:15
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
30876882012.04.14 07:21balanceDeposit25 000.00
31223682012.04.16 12:39buy0.01gbpusd1.584991.588911.593992012.04.17 04:051.588910.000.00-0.013.92
31240722012.04.16 12:59sell0.01usdcad0.998360.993480.991412012.04.17 16:050.991410.000.000.017.01
31313882012.04.16 15:00buy0.02gbpusd1.582991.588931.593992012.04.17 04:041.588930.000.00-0.0211.88
31319192012.04.16 15:05sell0.02usdcad1.000380.993460.991412012.04.17 16:050.991410.000.000.0218.10
31348142012.04.16 15:42sell0.01gbpchf1.459141.455891.448142012.04.16 21:101.455890.000.000.003.55
31514052012.04.16 18:35sell0.03usdcad1.002410.993490.991412012.04.17 16:050.991410.000.000.0233.29
31577622012.04.16 20:00buy0.01gbpjpy127.901128.107128.8012012.04.17 11:20128.1070.000.00-0.002.56
31817572012.04.17 08:02buy0.02gbpjpy127.701128.109128.8012012.04.17 11:20128.1090.000.000.0010.13
32647712012.04.17 23:49sell0.01gbpusd1.592731.652731.608302012.05.09 15:201.608300.000.00-0.67-15.57
33023092012.04.18 11:30sell0.02gbpusd1.594781.652731.608302012.05.09 15:201.608300.000.00-1.27-27.04
33025062012.04.18 11:30sell0.03gbpusd1.596791.652731.608302012.05.09 15:201.608300.000.00-1.91-34.53
33036862012.04.18 11:38sell0.05gbpusd1.598841.652731.608302012.05.09 15:201.608300.000.00-3.18-47.30
33365542012.04.18 17:10sell0.09gbpusd1.600861.652731.608302012.05.09 15:201.608300.000.00-5.72-66.96
33414422012.04.18 17:45sell0.15gbpusd1.602861.652731.608302012.05.09 15:201.608300.000.00-9.53-81.60
33805172012.04.19 09:59sell0.25gbpusd1.604861.652731.608302012.05.09 15:201.608300.000.00-13.93-86.00
33829122012.04.19 10:10sell0.42gbpusd1.606871.603061.595872012.04.19 15:551.603060.000.000.00160.02
34480672012.04.19 21:37sell0.01gbpjpy130.667136.667130.6402012.04.23 10:12130.6400.000.00-0.080.34
34501152012.04.19 22:11sell0.02gbpjpy130.871136.667130.6402012.04.23 10:12130.6400.000.00-0.165.69
34530682012.04.20 00:10sell0.03gbpjpy131.074130.858130.6402012.04.23 10:12130.6400.000.00-0.1116.04
34827252012.04.20 11:26sell0.05gbpjpy131.276130.858130.6402012.04.23 10:12130.6400.000.00-0.1939.17
34829952012.04.20 11:30sell0.42gbpusd1.609111.652731.608302012.05.09 15:201.608300.000.00-22.0934.02
34832692012.04.20 11:30sell0.09gbpjpy131.540131.284130.6402012.04.23 08:00131.2840.000.00-0.3428.30
34834742012.04.20 11:31sell0.70gbpusd1.611111.652731.608302012.05.09 15:201.608300.000.00-36.82196.70
34964072012.04.20 13:41sell0.15gbpjpy131.740131.284130.6402012.04.23 08:00131.2840.000.00-0.5784.02
35135872012.04.20 17:12sell1.19gbpusd1.613121.610031.602122012.04.23 11:351.610030.000.00-3.09367.71
36089402012.04.23 21:21buy0.01gbpjpy130.817131.027131.5122012.04.24 11:40131.0270.000.00-0.002.59
36204912012.04.24 06:00buy0.02gbpjpy130.616130.988131.5122012.04.24 11:13130.9880.000.000.009.17
36214092012.04.24 06:36buy0.03gbpjpy130.412130.988131.5122012.04.24 11:13130.9880.000.000.0021.29
36334502012.04.24 10:28sell1.19gbpusd1.615161.610281.604162012.04.25 13:031.610280.000.00-3.21580.72
37556872012.04.25 21:24sell1.19gbpusd1.617251.613571.608292012.05.07 09:081.613570.000.00-46.17437.92
37786752012.04.26 09:55sell2.02gbpusd1.619291.616371.608292012.05.04 18:121.616370.000.00-53.13589.84
38773942012.04.27 11:31sell0.01usdcad0.984270.982120.973272012.04.30 12:450.982120.000.000.012.19
38976042012.04.27 14:30sell0.01gbpchf1.471781.531821.467392012.05.01 11:281.467390.000.00-0.104.85
39023632012.04.27 15:31sell0.02gbpchf1.473791.469841.467392012.05.01 11:281.467390.000.00-0.1914.14
39342762012.04.30 00:00sell0.03gbpchf1.476391.469781.467392012.05.01 11:281.467390.000.00-0.1529.83
39625862012.04.30 11:08sell0.05gbpchf1.478361.469751.467392012.05.01 11:281.467390.000.00-0.2460.61
40589112012.05.01 17:31buy0.01gbpchf1.473441.479441.484442012.05.02 13:481.479440.000.00-0.006.56
42311762012.05.03 17:22buy0.01usdcad0.987060.994230.998062012.05.07 01:370.998060.000.00-0.1911.02
43766242012.05.07 10:39buy0.01gbpjpy129.034129.266129.9332012.05.08 03:28129.2660.000.00-0.002.90
43791262012.05.07 11:14buy0.02gbpjpy128.833129.077129.9332012.05.07 15:43129.0770.000.000.006.10
44136242012.05.07 18:12sell1.19gbpusd1.619301.614581.608302012.05.08 13:301.614580.000.00-3.57561.68
45079082012.05.09 08:02sell0.05usdcad1.002210.999850.993212012.05.10 17:230.999850.000.000.1411.80
45320502012.05.09 14:10sell0.09usdcad1.004211.001520.993212012.05.10 11:061.001520.000.000.2424.17
45749652012.05.10 02:40sell0.25gbpchf1.498541.495241.487542012.05.10 11:341.495240.000.000.0088.90
  0.00 0.00 -206.21 3 129.73
Closed P/L: 2 923.52
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
44059192012.05.07 16:27sell0.01gbpchf1.486561.546561.48954 1.496940.000.00-0.26-11.18
44084812012.05.07 17:02sell0.02gbpchf1.488561.546561.48954 1.496940.000.00-0.52-18.04
44307992012.05.08 03:55sell0.03gbpchf1.490571.546561.48954 1.496940.000.00-0.65-20.58
44758752012.05.08 17:50sell0.05gbpchf1.492551.546561.48954 1.496940.000.00-1.08-23.63
45470252012.05.09 17:09sell0.09gbpchf1.494551.546561.48954 1.496940.000.00-1.55-23.16
45588382012.05.09 19:47sell0.15gbpchf1.496521.546561.48954 1.496940.000.00-2.59-6.79
46101502012.05.10 14:13sell0.25gbpchf1.500541.546561.48954 1.496940.000.00-1.0796.90
43844332012.05.07 12:18sell0.01usdcad0.996181.056180.99321 1.004330.000.000.05-8.11
44710082012.05.08 16:36sell0.02usdcad0.998191.056180.99321 1.004330.000.000.08-12.23
44748292012.05.08 17:36sell0.03usdcad1.000201.056180.99321 1.004330.000.000.12-12.34
  0.00 0.00 -7.47 -39.16
 Floating P/L: -46.63
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 25 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 2 923.52 Floating P/L: -46.63 Margin: 205.63
Balance: 27 923.53 Equity: 27 876.90 Free Margin: 27 671.27
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 3 318.71 Gross Loss: 395.19 Total Net Profit: 2 923.52
Profit Factor: 8.40 Expected Payoff: 66.44  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 230.52 (0.82%) Relative Drawdown: 0.82% (230.52)
 
Total Trades: 44 Short Positions (won %): 33 (78.79%) Long Positions (won %): 11 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 37 (84.09%) Loss trades (% of total): 7 (15.91%)
Largest profit trade: 577.51 loss trade: -99.93
Average profit trade: 89.69 loss trade: -56.46
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 32 (3 021.65) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-230.52)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 3 021.65 (32) consecutive loss (count): -230.52 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 9 consecutive losses: 2