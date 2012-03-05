|Account: 6026915
|Name: mandarine_martingale
|Currency: USD
|2012 May 18, 07:44
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|774714
|2012.03.05 08:23
|balance
|Deposit
|15 000.00
|1240150
|2012.03.13 21:04
|buy
|0.01
|usdcad
|0.99121
|0.93121
|0.99995
|2012.03.15 17:43
|0.99440
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.17
|3.21
|1243488
|2012.03.13 21:53
|buy
|0.02
|usdcad
|0.98895
|0.99170
|0.99995
|2012.03.14 12:10
|0.99170
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|5.55
|1662189
|2012.03.21 15:00
|buy
|0.01
|gbpchf
|1.44498
|1.45021
|1.45394
|2012.03.22 11:05
|1.45021
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.00
|5.71
|1667731
|2012.03.21 16:15
|buy
|0.02
|gbpchf
|1.44305
|1.44666
|1.45394
|2012.03.21 18:18
|1.44666
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.91
|2048650
|2012.03.28 17:01
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|0.99502
|1.05502
|0.99027
|2012.03.30 08:26
|0.99771
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.00
|-2.70
|2051618
|2012.03.28 17:33
|sell
|0.02
|usdcad
|0.99716
|1.05502
|0.99027
|2012.03.30 08:26
|0.99771
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-1.10
|2059099
|2012.03.28 19:12
|sell
|0.03
|usdcad
|0.99926
|1.05502
|0.99027
|2012.03.30 08:26
|0.99770
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|4.69
|2135657
|2012.03.29 17:14
|sell
|0.05
|usdcad
|1.00127
|0.99751
|0.99027
|2012.03.30 07:54
|0.99751
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|18.85
|2660150
|2012.04.09 14:33
|sell
|0.01
|gbpchf
|1.45710
|1.45500
|1.44818
|2012.04.10 17:56
|1.45500
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|2.28
|2668695
|2012.04.09 16:13
|sell
|0.02
|gbpchf
|1.45918
|1.45522
|1.44818
|2012.04.10 15:49
|1.45522
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|8.64
|3124081
|2012.04.16 12:59
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|0.99832
|0.99338
|0.99133
|2012.04.17 16:05
|0.99133
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|7.05
|3131849
|2012.04.16 15:04
|sell
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.00033
|0.99337
|0.99133
|2012.04.17 16:05
|0.99133
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|18.16
|3134815
|2012.04.16 15:42
|sell
|0.01
|gbpchf
|1.45915
|1.45576
|1.44815
|2012.04.16 21:06
|1.45576
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.70
|3145437
|2012.04.16 17:38
|sell
|0.03
|usdcad
|1.00233
|0.99338
|0.99133
|2012.04.17 16:05
|0.99133
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|33.29
|3877515
|2012.04.27 11:32
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|0.98427
|0.98213
|0.97327
|2012.04.30 12:45
|0.98213
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|2.18
|3897635
|2012.04.27 14:30
|sell
|0.01
|gbpchf
|1.47181
|1.53181
|1.46742
|2012.05.01 11:28
|1.46742
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|4.85
|3923016
|2012.04.27 20:13
|sell
|0.02
|gbpchf
|1.47389
|1.46993
|1.46742
|2012.05.01 11:28
|1.46742
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.19
|14.30
|3934259
|2012.04.30 00:00
|sell
|0.03
|gbpchf
|1.47641
|1.46993
|1.46742
|2012.05.01 11:28
|1.46742
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.15
|29.80
|3962996
|2012.04.30 11:12
|sell
|0.05
|gbpchf
|1.47835
|1.46992
|1.46742
|2012.05.01 11:28
|1.46742
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|60.39
|4058935
|2012.05.01 17:31
|buy
|0.01
|gbpchf
|1.47359
|1.47938
|1.48445
|2012.05.02 13:48
|1.47938
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.00
|6.34
|4231185
|2012.05.03 17:22
|buy
|0.01
|usdcad
|0.98707
|0.99601
|0.99807
|2012.05.07 01:37
|0.99807
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.19
|11.02
|4405939
|2012.05.07 16:27
|sell
|0.01
|gbpchf
|1.48667
|1.54667
|1.49791
|2012.05.17 15:30
|1.49791
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.51
|-11.87
|4408590
|2012.05.07 17:04
|sell
|0.02
|gbpchf
|1.48869
|1.54667
|1.49791
|2012.05.17 15:30
|1.49791
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.03
|-19.47
|4430837
|2012.05.08 03:55
|sell
|0.03
|gbpchf
|1.49073
|1.54667
|1.49791
|2012.05.17 15:30
|1.49791
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.41
|-22.75
|4474822
|2012.05.08 17:36
|sell
|0.03
|usdcad
|1.00017
|0.99754
|0.99317
|2012.05.11 20:01
|0.99754
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|7.91
|4477415
|2012.05.08 18:10
|sell
|0.05
|gbpchf
|1.49278
|1.54667
|1.49791
|2012.05.17 15:30
|1.49791
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.35
|-27.09
|4507990
|2012.05.09 08:05
|sell
|0.05
|usdcad
|1.00217
|0.99986
|0.99317
|2012.05.10 17:24
|0.99986
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|11.55
|4531985
|2012.05.09 14:10
|sell
|0.09
|usdcad
|1.00417
|1.00155
|0.99317
|2012.05.10 11:06
|1.00155
|0.00
|0.00
|0.24
|23.54
|4547560
|2012.05.09 17:11
|sell
|0.09
|gbpchf
|1.49479
|1.54667
|1.49791
|2012.05.17 15:30
|1.49791
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.84
|-29.65
|4566877
|2012.05.09 21:49
|sell
|0.15
|gbpchf
|1.49679
|1.49448
|1.48989
|2012.05.11 20:38
|1.49448
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.59
|37.28
|4575042
|2012.05.10 02:40
|sell
|0.25
|gbpchf
|1.49880
|1.49522
|1.48780
|2012.05.10 11:34
|1.49522
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|96.46
|4610573
|2012.05.10 14:15
|sell
|0.25
|gbpchf
|1.50079
|1.49575
|1.48989
|2012.05.11 14:15
|1.49575
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.07
|135.64
|4789196
|2012.05.14 15:35
|sell
|0.15
|gbpchf
|1.50287
|1.50082
|1.49589
|2012.05.15 14:27
|1.50082
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.64
|32.89
|4799869
|2012.05.14 17:26
|sell
|0.25
|gbpchf
|1.50489
|1.50084
|1.49589
|2012.05.15 14:27
|1.50084
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.06
|108.31
|4803718
|2012.05.14 18:02
|sell
|0.42
|gbpchf
|1.50689
|1.50354
|1.49589
|2012.05.15 12:39
|1.50354
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.78
|150.44
|4910938
|2012.05.15 21:59
|sell
|0.15
|gbpchf
|1.50891
|1.50395
|1.49791
|2012.05.16 12:36
|1.50395
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.64
|78.74
|4935245
|2012.05.16 08:27
|sell
|0.05
|usdcad
|1.00993
|1.00765
|1.00102
|2012.05.16 15:44
|1.00765
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.31
|4939948
|2012.05.16 09:28
|sell
|0.09
|usdcad
|1.01202
|1.00759
|1.00102
|2012.05.16 15:44
|1.00759
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|39.57
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.66
|866.93
|Closed P/L:
|849.27
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4384514
|2012.05.07 12:19
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|0.99617
|1.05617
|1.00917
|
|1.02112
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|-24.43
|4471006
|2012.05.08 16:36
|sell
|0.02
|usdcad
|0.99817
|1.05617
|1.00917
|
|1.02112
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|-44.95
|4913112
|2012.05.15 22:27
|sell
|0.03
|usdcad
|1.00693
|1.05617
|1.00917
|
|1.02112
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|-41.69
|5075189
|2012.05.17 13:21
|sell
|0.05
|usdcad
|1.01402
|1.05617
|1.00917
|
|1.02112
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|-34.77
|5102529
|2012.05.17 17:00
|sell
|0.09
|usdcad
|1.01616
|1.05617
|1.00917
|
|1.02112
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|-43.72
|5136116
|2012.05.17 22:24
|sell
|0.15
|usdcad
|1.01817
|1.05617
|1.00917
|
|1.02112
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|-43.33
|5148921
|2012.05.18 04:02
|sell
|0.25
|usdcad
|1.02017
|1.05617
|1.00917
|
|1.02112
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-23.26
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.64
|-256.15
|
|Floating P/L:
|-255.51
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|15 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|849.27
|Floating P/L:
|-255.51
|Margin:
|120.00
|Balance:
|15 849.31
|Equity:
|15 593.80
|Free Margin:
|15 473.80
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|973.07
|Gross Loss:
|123.80
|Total Net Profit:
|849.27
|Profit Factor:
|7.86
|Expected Payoff:
|22.35
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|119.98 (0.75%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.75% (119.98)
|
|Total Trades:
|38
|Short Positions (won %):
|32 (78.13%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|6 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|31 (81.58%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|7 (18.42%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|148.66
|loss trade:
|-33.49
|Average
|profit trade:
|31.39
|loss trade:
|-17.69
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|25 (927.42)
|consecutive losses ($):
|5 (-119.98)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|927.42 (25)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-119.98 (5)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|16
|consecutive losses:
|4