Alpari NZ Limited

Account: 6026915 Name: mandarine_martingale Currency: USD 2012 May 4, 18:42
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
7747142012.03.05 08:23balanceDeposit15 000.00
12401502012.03.13 21:04buy0.01usdcad0.991210.931210.999952012.03.15 17:430.994400.000.00-0.173.21
12434882012.03.13 21:53buy0.02usdcad0.988950.991700.999952012.03.14 12:100.991700.000.00-0.085.55
16621892012.03.21 15:00buy0.01gbpchf1.444981.450211.453942012.03.22 11:051.450210.000.00-0.005.71
16677312012.03.21 16:15buy0.02gbpchf1.443051.446661.453942012.03.21 18:181.446660.000.000.007.91
20486502012.03.28 17:01sell0.01usdcad0.995021.055020.990272012.03.30 08:260.997710.000.00-0.00-2.70
20516182012.03.28 17:33sell0.02usdcad0.997161.055020.990272012.03.30 08:260.997710.000.00-0.01-1.10
20590992012.03.28 19:12sell0.03usdcad0.999261.055020.990272012.03.30 08:260.997700.000.00-0.014.69
21356572012.03.29 17:14sell0.05usdcad1.001270.997510.990272012.03.30 07:540.997510.000.00-0.0118.85
26601502012.04.09 14:33sell0.01gbpchf1.457101.455001.448182012.04.10 17:561.455000.000.00-0.042.28
26686952012.04.09 16:13sell0.02gbpchf1.459181.455221.448182012.04.10 15:491.455220.000.00-0.088.64
31240812012.04.16 12:59sell0.01usdcad0.998320.993380.991332012.04.17 16:050.991330.000.000.017.05
31318492012.04.16 15:04sell0.02usdcad1.000330.993370.991332012.04.17 16:050.991330.000.000.0218.16
31348152012.04.16 15:42sell0.01gbpchf1.459151.455761.448152012.04.16 21:061.455760.000.000.003.70
31454372012.04.16 17:38sell0.03usdcad1.002330.993380.991332012.04.17 16:050.991330.000.000.0233.29
38775152012.04.27 11:32sell0.01usdcad0.984270.982130.973272012.04.30 12:450.982130.000.000.012.18
38976352012.04.27 14:30sell0.01gbpchf1.471811.531811.467422012.05.01 11:281.467420.000.00-0.104.85
39230162012.04.27 20:13sell0.02gbpchf1.473891.469931.467422012.05.01 11:281.467420.000.00-0.1914.30
39342592012.04.30 00:00sell0.03gbpchf1.476411.469931.467422012.05.01 11:281.467420.000.00-0.1529.80
39629962012.04.30 11:12sell0.05gbpchf1.478351.469921.467422012.05.01 11:281.467420.000.00-0.2460.39
40589352012.05.01 17:31buy0.01gbpchf1.473591.479381.484452012.05.02 13:481.479380.000.00-0.006.34
  0.00 0.00 -1.03 233.10
Closed P/L: 232.07
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
42311852012.05.03 17:22buy0.01usdcad0.987070.994230.99807 0.995500.000.00-0.108.47
  0.00 0.00 -0.10 8.47
 Floating P/L: 8.37
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 15 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 232.07 Floating P/L: 8.37 Margin: 2.00
Balance: 15 232.09 Equity: 15 240.46 Free Margin: 15 238.46
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 235.88 Gross Loss: 3.81 Total Net Profit: 232.07
Profit Factor: 61.88 Expected Payoff: 11.60  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 3.81 (0.03%) Relative Drawdown: 0.03% (3.81)
 
Total Trades: 20 Short Positions (won %): 15 (86.67%) Long Positions (won %): 5 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 18 (90.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (10.00%)
Largest profit trade: 60.15 loss trade: -2.70
Average profit trade: 13.10 loss trade: -1.91
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 12 (190.23) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-3.81)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 190.23 (12) consecutive loss (count): -3.81 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 9 consecutive losses: 2