Alpari NZ Limited

Account: 6110276 Name: maksi Currency: USD 2012 May 23, 07:44
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
48662412012.05.15 13:49balanceDeposit500.00
48664192012.05.15 13:51buy stop0.10eurjpy102.863102.6000.0002012.05.15 14:54102.675cancelled
48664372012.05.15 14:44sell0.10eurjpy102.650102.8800.0002012.05.15 21:51102.2540.000.000.0049.31
48665412012.05.15 13:53sell0.10gbpjpy128.267128.5000.0002012.05.15 15:33128.5000.000.000.00-29.10
48665462012.05.15 13:54sell0.10gbpusd1.604921.607000.000002012.05.15 17:061.602520.000.000.0024.00
48667992012.05.15 15:10sell0.10eurusd1.284401.280600.000002012.05.15 21:511.273430.000.000.00109.70
48685942012.05.15 14:25sell0.10gbpusd1.604761.607000.000002012.05.15 17:061.602520.000.000.0022.40
48690652012.05.15 14:32sell0.10gbpjpy128.259128.5000.0002012.05.15 15:33128.5000.000.000.00-30.10
48724702012.05.15 15:58sell0.10eurjpy102.500102.8800.0002012.05.15 21:52102.2540.000.000.0030.63
48865982012.05.15 17:04sell0.10eurusd1.277881.284000.000002012.05.15 21:521.273420.000.000.0044.60
48874432012.05.15 17:58sell0.10eurusd1.277901.284000.000002012.05.15 21:521.273430.000.000.0044.70
48890082012.05.15 17:28sell0.10eurusd1.279021.277101.272022012.05.15 19:061.277100.000.000.0019.20
48895302012.05.15 17:32buy0.10usdjpy80.14179.9500.0002012.05.15 21:5180.2810.000.000.0017.44
48909852012.05.15 17:55sell0.10eurjpy102.374102.8800.0002012.05.15 21:52102.2540.000.000.0014.95
48960782012.05.15 18:30buy0.10usdchf0.941350.938900.000002012.05.15 21:520.943060.000.000.0018.13
49535072012.05.16 12:39sell0.10eurusd1.270401.267500.000002012.05.18 10:261.267500.000.00-0.6629.00
49566602012.05.16 12:10sell stop0.10cadjpy79.3800.0000.0002012.05.16 15:1279.868cancelled
49567292012.05.16 12:10sell stop0.10audusd0.989500.000000.000002012.05.16 14:350.99284cancelled
49567772012.05.16 12:19buy0.10audusd0.992000.000000.000002012.05.16 17:530.994660.000.000.0026.60
49763902012.05.16 15:14sell0.10eurusd1.274291.267500.000002012.05.18 10:261.267500.000.00-0.6667.90
49767162012.05.16 15:15buy0.10usdchf0.942860.947500.000002012.05.18 10:270.947500.000.00-0.1448.97
49850392012.05.16 15:58sell0.10usdchf0.942190.957330.935192012.05.16 17:070.942190.000.000.000.00
49939102012.05.16 16:40sell0.10eurusd1.272241.267500.000002012.05.18 10:261.267500.000.00-0.6647.40
49939542012.05.16 16:40buy0.10usdchf0.944080.947500.000002012.05.18 10:270.947500.000.00-0.1436.09
49949112012.05.16 16:48buy0.10audusd0.994520.993001.001522012.05.16 17:530.994620.000.000.001.00
50005352012.05.16 17:53sell0.10eurusd1.273501.267500.000002012.05.18 10:261.267500.000.00-0.6660.00
50039722012.05.16 17:53sell0.10eurusd1.273441.267500.000002012.05.18 10:261.267500.000.00-0.6659.40
50039872012.05.16 17:54buy0.10usdchf0.943120.947500.000002012.05.18 10:270.947500.000.00-0.1446.23
50205932012.05.16 21:35sell0.10eurusd1.271701.267500.000002012.05.18 10:261.267500.000.00-0.6642.00
50215822012.05.16 21:17buy0.10usdchf0.944400.947500.000002012.05.18 10:270.947500.000.00-0.1432.72
50603602012.05.17 10:55sell0.10eurusd1.272591.267500.000002012.05.18 10:261.267500.000.00-0.0950.90
50604452012.05.17 10:56buy0.10usdchf0.944180.947500.000002012.05.18 10:270.947500.000.00-0.0135.04
51059922012.05.17 17:12sell0.10eurusd1.272751.267500.000002012.05.18 10:261.267500.000.00-0.0952.50
51060392012.05.17 17:12buy0.10usdchf0.944000.947500.000002012.05.18 10:270.947500.000.00-0.0136.94
51654512012.05.18 09:19sell0.10eurusd1.266021.267500.000002012.05.18 10:261.267500.000.000.00-14.80
51654842012.05.18 09:19buy0.10usdchf0.948860.947500.000002012.05.18 10:270.947500.000.000.00-14.35
52644062012.05.21 08:46sell stop0.10usdchf0.938800.000000.000002012.05.21 09:210.94036cancelled
52644312012.05.21 09:05buy0.10usdchf0.939900.947100.000002012.05.23 07:440.947240.000.00-0.0677.49
52644492012.05.21 09:05sell0.10eurusd1.277901.268900.000002012.05.23 07:441.267770.000.00-0.37101.30
52644762012.05.21 08:58buy0.10eurusd1.279000.000000.000002012.05.21 09:201.277210.000.000.00-17.90
52645862012.05.21 09:38buy0.10usdjpy79.30079.9200.0002012.05.22 22:4579.9200.000.00-0.0477.58
52702662012.05.21 09:37sell0.10eurusd1.277051.268900.000002012.05.23 07:441.267740.000.00-0.3793.10
52702922012.05.21 09:38buy0.10usdchf0.940690.947100.000002012.05.23 07:440.947270.000.00-0.0669.46
52716472012.05.21 10:05sell0.10eurusd1.276801.268900.000002012.05.23 07:431.267660.000.00-0.3791.40
52716862012.05.21 10:06buy0.10usdchf0.941200.947100.000002012.05.23 07:440.947270.000.00-0.0664.08
53035622012.05.21 15:25sell0.10eurusd1.274521.268900.000002012.05.23 07:431.267620.000.00-0.3769.00
53035732012.05.21 15:25buy0.10usdchf0.942450.947100.000002012.05.23 07:440.947260.000.00-0.0650.78
53087352012.05.21 16:30buy0.10usdchf0.943370.000000.000002012.05.23 07:390.947190.000.00-0.0640.33
53087612012.05.21 16:31sell0.10eurusd1.273451.268900.000002012.05.23 07:431.267680.000.00-0.3757.70
53116522012.05.21 17:02sell0.10eurusd1.274161.268900.000002012.05.23 07:431.267680.000.00-0.3764.80
53127082012.05.21 17:15sell0.10eurusd1.274581.268900.000002012.05.23 07:431.267680.000.00-0.3769.00
53130832012.05.21 17:18buy0.10usdchf0.941890.946100.000002012.05.23 07:400.947170.000.00-0.0655.75
53180112012.05.21 18:07buy0.10usdchf0.940480.947100.000002012.05.23 07:430.947320.000.00-0.0672.20
53281872012.05.21 21:03buy0.10usdchf0.940400.000000.000002012.05.23 07:390.947300.000.00-0.0672.84
53282002012.05.22 12:03sell0.10eurusd1.277001.268900.000002012.05.23 07:431.267640.000.00-0.2093.60
  0.00 0.00 -8.05 2 181.91
Closed P/L: 2 173.86
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 500.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 2 173.86 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 2 673.88 Equity: 2 673.88 Free Margin: 2 673.88
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 2 280.11 Gross Loss: 106.25 Total Net Profit: 2 173.86
Profit Factor: 21.46 Expected Payoff: 43.48  
Absolute Drawdown: 59.20 Maximal Drawdown: 59.20 (11.84%) Relative Drawdown: 11.84% (59.20)
 
Total Trades: 50 Short Positions (won %): 29 (89.66%) Long Positions (won %): 21 (90.48%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 45 (90.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 5 (10.00%)
Largest profit trade: 109.70 loss trade: -30.10
Average profit trade: 50.67 loss trade: -21.25
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 22 (827.62) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-59.20)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 217.07 (17) consecutive loss (count): -59.20 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 15 consecutive losses: 2