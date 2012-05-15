Alpari NZ Limited

Account: 6110276 Name: maksi Currency: USD 2012 May 18, 10:28
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
48662412012.05.15 13:49balanceDeposit500.00
48664192012.05.15 13:51buy stop0.10eurjpy102.863102.6000.0002012.05.15 14:54102.675cancelled
48664372012.05.15 14:44sell0.10eurjpy102.650102.8800.0002012.05.15 21:51102.2540.000.000.0049.31
48665412012.05.15 13:53sell0.10gbpjpy128.267128.5000.0002012.05.15 15:33128.5000.000.000.00-29.10
48665462012.05.15 13:54sell0.10gbpusd1.604921.607000.000002012.05.15 17:061.602520.000.000.0024.00
48667992012.05.15 15:10sell0.10eurusd1.284401.280600.000002012.05.15 21:511.273430.000.000.00109.70
48685942012.05.15 14:25sell0.10gbpusd1.604761.607000.000002012.05.15 17:061.602520.000.000.0022.40
48690652012.05.15 14:32sell0.10gbpjpy128.259128.5000.0002012.05.15 15:33128.5000.000.000.00-30.10
48724702012.05.15 15:58sell0.10eurjpy102.500102.8800.0002012.05.15 21:52102.2540.000.000.0030.63
48865982012.05.15 17:04sell0.10eurusd1.277881.284000.000002012.05.15 21:521.273420.000.000.0044.60
48874432012.05.15 17:58sell0.10eurusd1.277901.284000.000002012.05.15 21:521.273430.000.000.0044.70
48890082012.05.15 17:28sell0.10eurusd1.279021.277101.272022012.05.15 19:061.277100.000.000.0019.20
48895302012.05.15 17:32buy0.10usdjpy80.14179.9500.0002012.05.15 21:5180.2810.000.000.0017.44
48909852012.05.15 17:55sell0.10eurjpy102.374102.8800.0002012.05.15 21:52102.2540.000.000.0014.95
48960782012.05.15 18:30buy0.10usdchf0.941350.938900.000002012.05.15 21:520.943060.000.000.0018.13
49535072012.05.16 12:39sell0.10eurusd1.270401.267500.000002012.05.18 10:261.267500.000.00-0.6629.00
49566602012.05.16 12:10sell stop0.10cadjpy79.3800.0000.0002012.05.16 15:1279.868cancelled
49567292012.05.16 12:10sell stop0.10audusd0.989500.000000.000002012.05.16 14:350.99284cancelled
49567772012.05.16 12:19buy0.10audusd0.992000.000000.000002012.05.16 17:530.994660.000.000.0026.60
49763902012.05.16 15:14sell0.10eurusd1.274291.267500.000002012.05.18 10:261.267500.000.00-0.6667.90
49767162012.05.16 15:15buy0.10usdchf0.942860.947500.000002012.05.18 10:270.947500.000.00-0.1448.97
49850392012.05.16 15:58sell0.10usdchf0.942190.957330.935192012.05.16 17:070.942190.000.000.000.00
49939102012.05.16 16:40sell0.10eurusd1.272241.267500.000002012.05.18 10:261.267500.000.00-0.6647.40
49939542012.05.16 16:40buy0.10usdchf0.944080.947500.000002012.05.18 10:270.947500.000.00-0.1436.09
49949112012.05.16 16:48buy0.10audusd0.994520.993001.001522012.05.16 17:530.994620.000.000.001.00
50005352012.05.16 17:53sell0.10eurusd1.273501.267500.000002012.05.18 10:261.267500.000.00-0.6660.00
50039722012.05.16 17:53sell0.10eurusd1.273441.267500.000002012.05.18 10:261.267500.000.00-0.6659.40
50039872012.05.16 17:54buy0.10usdchf0.943120.947500.000002012.05.18 10:270.947500.000.00-0.1446.23
50205932012.05.16 21:35sell0.10eurusd1.271701.267500.000002012.05.18 10:261.267500.000.00-0.6642.00
50215822012.05.16 21:17buy0.10usdchf0.944400.947500.000002012.05.18 10:270.947500.000.00-0.1432.72
50603602012.05.17 10:55sell0.10eurusd1.272591.267500.000002012.05.18 10:261.267500.000.00-0.0950.90
50604452012.05.17 10:56buy0.10usdchf0.944180.947500.000002012.05.18 10:270.947500.000.00-0.0135.04
51059922012.05.17 17:12sell0.10eurusd1.272751.267500.000002012.05.18 10:261.267500.000.00-0.0952.50
51060392012.05.17 17:12buy0.10usdchf0.944000.947500.000002012.05.18 10:270.947500.000.00-0.0136.94
51654512012.05.18 09:19sell0.10eurusd1.266021.267500.000002012.05.18 10:261.267500.000.000.00-14.80
51654842012.05.18 09:19buy0.10usdchf0.948860.947500.000002012.05.18 10:270.947500.000.000.00-14.35
  0.00 0.00 -4.71 979.40
Closed P/L: 974.69
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 500.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 974.69 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 1 474.68 Equity: 1 474.68 Free Margin: 1 474.68
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 063.04 Gross Loss: 88.35 Total Net Profit: 974.69
Profit Factor: 12.03 Expected Payoff: 30.46  
Absolute Drawdown: 59.20 Maximal Drawdown: 59.20 (11.84%) Relative Drawdown: 11.84% (59.20)
 
Total Trades: 32 Short Positions (won %): 21 (85.71%) Long Positions (won %): 11 (90.91%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 28 (87.50%) Loss trades (% of total): 4 (12.50%)
Largest profit trade: 109.70 loss trade: -30.10
Average profit trade: 37.97 loss trade: -22.09
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 22 (827.62) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-59.20)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 827.62 (22) consecutive loss (count): -59.20 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 9 consecutive losses: 1