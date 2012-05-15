|Account: 6110276
|Name: maksi
|Currency: USD
|2012 May 18, 10:28
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4866241
|2012.05.15 13:49
|balance
|Deposit
|500.00
|4866419
|2012.05.15 13:51
|buy stop
|0.10
|eurjpy
|102.863
|102.600
|0.000
|2012.05.15 14:54
|102.675
|cancelled
|4866437
|2012.05.15 14:44
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|102.650
|102.880
|0.000
|2012.05.15 21:51
|102.254
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|49.31
|4866541
|2012.05.15 13:53
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|128.267
|128.500
|0.000
|2012.05.15 15:33
|128.500
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-29.10
|4866546
|2012.05.15 13:54
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.60492
|1.60700
|0.00000
|2012.05.15 17:06
|1.60252
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.00
|4866799
|2012.05.15 15:10
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.28440
|1.28060
|0.00000
|2012.05.15 21:51
|1.27343
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|109.70
|4868594
|2012.05.15 14:25
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.60476
|1.60700
|0.00000
|2012.05.15 17:06
|1.60252
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.40
|4869065
|2012.05.15 14:32
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|128.259
|128.500
|0.000
|2012.05.15 15:33
|128.500
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.10
|4872470
|2012.05.15 15:58
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|102.500
|102.880
|0.000
|2012.05.15 21:52
|102.254
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.63
|4886598
|2012.05.15 17:04
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.27788
|1.28400
|0.00000
|2012.05.15 21:52
|1.27342
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|44.60
|4887443
|2012.05.15 17:58
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.27790
|1.28400
|0.00000
|2012.05.15 21:52
|1.27343
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|44.70
|4889008
|2012.05.15 17:28
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.27902
|1.27710
|1.27202
|2012.05.15 19:06
|1.27710
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.20
|4889530
|2012.05.15 17:32
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|80.141
|79.950
|0.000
|2012.05.15 21:51
|80.281
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.44
|4890985
|2012.05.15 17:55
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|102.374
|102.880
|0.000
|2012.05.15 21:52
|102.254
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.95
|4896078
|2012.05.15 18:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.94135
|0.93890
|0.00000
|2012.05.15 21:52
|0.94306
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.13
|4953507
|2012.05.16 12:39
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.27040
|1.26750
|0.00000
|2012.05.18 10:26
|1.26750
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.66
|29.00
|4956660
|2012.05.16 12:10
|sell stop
|0.10
|cadjpy
|79.380
|0.000
|0.000
|2012.05.16 15:12
|79.868
|cancelled
|4956729
|2012.05.16 12:10
|sell stop
|0.10
|audusd
|0.98950
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.05.16 14:35
|0.99284
|cancelled
|4956777
|2012.05.16 12:19
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.99200
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.05.16 17:53
|0.99466
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.60
|4976390
|2012.05.16 15:14
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.27429
|1.26750
|0.00000
|2012.05.18 10:26
|1.26750
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.66
|67.90
|4976716
|2012.05.16 15:15
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.94286
|0.94750
|0.00000
|2012.05.18 10:27
|0.94750
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|48.97
|4985039
|2012.05.16 15:58
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.94219
|0.95733
|0.93519
|2012.05.16 17:07
|0.94219
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4993910
|2012.05.16 16:40
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.27224
|1.26750
|0.00000
|2012.05.18 10:26
|1.26750
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.66
|47.40
|4993954
|2012.05.16 16:40
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.94408
|0.94750
|0.00000
|2012.05.18 10:27
|0.94750
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|36.09
|4994911
|2012.05.16 16:48
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.99452
|0.99300
|1.00152
|2012.05.16 17:53
|0.99462
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|5000535
|2012.05.16 17:53
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.27350
|1.26750
|0.00000
|2012.05.18 10:26
|1.26750
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.66
|60.00
|5003972
|2012.05.16 17:53
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.27344
|1.26750
|0.00000
|2012.05.18 10:26
|1.26750
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.66
|59.40
|5003987
|2012.05.16 17:54
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.94312
|0.94750
|0.00000
|2012.05.18 10:27
|0.94750
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|46.23
|5020593
|2012.05.16 21:35
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.27170
|1.26750
|0.00000
|2012.05.18 10:26
|1.26750
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.66
|42.00
|5021582
|2012.05.16 21:17
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.94440
|0.94750
|0.00000
|2012.05.18 10:27
|0.94750
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|32.72
|5060360
|2012.05.17 10:55
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.27259
|1.26750
|0.00000
|2012.05.18 10:26
|1.26750
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|50.90
|5060445
|2012.05.17 10:56
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.94418
|0.94750
|0.00000
|2012.05.18 10:27
|0.94750
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|35.04
|5105992
|2012.05.17 17:12
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.27275
|1.26750
|0.00000
|2012.05.18 10:26
|1.26750
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|52.50
|5106039
|2012.05.17 17:12
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.94400
|0.94750
|0.00000
|2012.05.18 10:27
|0.94750
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|36.94
|5165451
|2012.05.18 09:19
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.26602
|1.26750
|0.00000
|2012.05.18 10:26
|1.26750
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.80
|5165484
|2012.05.18 09:19
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.94886
|0.94750
|0.00000
|2012.05.18 10:27
|0.94750
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.35
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.71
|979.40
|Closed P/L:
|974.69
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|500.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|974.69
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|1 474.68
|Equity:
|1 474.68
|Free Margin:
|1 474.68
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 063.04
|Gross Loss:
|88.35
|Total Net Profit:
|974.69
|Profit Factor:
|12.03
|Expected Payoff:
|30.46
|Absolute Drawdown:
|59.20
|Maximal Drawdown:
|59.20 (11.84%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|11.84% (59.20)
|Total Trades:
|32
|Short Positions (won %):
|21 (85.71%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|11 (90.91%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|28 (87.50%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|4 (12.50%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|109.70
|loss trade:
|-30.10
|Average
|profit trade:
|37.97
|loss trade:
|-22.09
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|22 (827.62)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-59.20)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|827.62 (22)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-59.20 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|9
|consecutive losses:
|1