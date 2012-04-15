Alpari NZ Limited

Account: 6077242 Name: dds_ichi_12 Currency: USD 2012 May 18, 13:49
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
30881682012.04.15 08:28balanceDeposit1 000.00
30900102012.04.16 00:46sell0.10eurjpy105.698105.697105.5782012.04.16 02:58105.5780.000.000.0014.83
30906522012.04.16 01:09sell0.10usdjpy80.88281.40180.7622012.04.16 08:0180.7620.000.000.0014.86
30979012012.04.16 04:41buy0.10gbpchf1.462571.456771.463772012.04.16 09:381.463770.000.000.0012.97
30987242012.04.16 05:28sell0.10gbpjpy127.991128.571127.8712012.04.16 07:58127.8710.000.000.0014.85
31047212012.04.16 08:45sell0.10eurjpy104.900105.426104.7802012.04.16 09:38104.7800.000.000.0014.90
31067532012.04.16 09:21sell0.10gbpjpy127.549128.103127.4292012.04.16 09:42127.5110.000.000.004.72
31069962012.04.16 09:26sell0.10usdjpy80.54781.06580.4272012.04.16 09:4280.5240.000.000.002.86
31104322012.04.16 10:03sell0.10gbpjpy127.402127.959127.2822012.04.16 12:39127.9590.000.000.00-68.99
31108332012.04.16 10:06sell0.10eurjpy104.698105.220104.5782012.04.16 12:51105.2200.000.000.00-64.61
31108542012.04.16 10:06sell0.10usdjpy80.53381.05380.4132012.04.16 17:1680.4130.000.000.0014.92
31114482012.04.16 10:14buy0.10audusd1.033001.027841.034202012.04.16 10:321.034200.000.000.0012.00
31120182012.04.16 10:21buy0.10audcad1.033891.028321.035092012.04.16 16:311.035090.000.000.0012.02
31129332012.04.16 10:32buy0.10gbpchf1.462901.457401.464102012.04.16 11:431.464100.000.000.0012.99
31300182012.04.16 14:36buy0.10audusd1.035781.030591.036982012.04.16 16:081.036980.000.000.0012.00
31441402012.04.16 17:28buy0.10audcad1.036441.030931.037642012.04.17 16:001.030930.000.000.82-55.47
31485712012.04.16 18:01sell0.10usdjpy80.37980.89680.2592012.04.17 22:2680.8960.000.00-0.22-63.91
31491002012.04.16 18:05sell0.10gbpjpy127.403127.957127.2832012.04.16 21:00127.9570.000.000.00-68.87
31675422012.04.16 21:46buy0.10nzdusd0.820640.815190.821842012.04.17 05:290.815190.000.000.39-54.50
31690262012.04.16 22:39sell0.10usdcad0.999311.004600.998112012.04.17 11:360.998110.000.000.0812.02
31712982012.04.17 00:50sell0.10eurjpy105.582106.109105.4622012.04.17 06:52105.5350.000.000.005.84
31713042012.04.17 00:51sell0.10gbpjpy127.795128.375127.6752012.04.17 06:52127.8610.000.000.00-8.21
31752402012.04.17 04:35buy0.10gbpchf1.456371.450571.457572012.04.17 11:311.457570.000.000.0013.10
31904082012.04.17 10:04sell0.10cadjpy80.36780.90680.2472012.04.17 12:0080.9060.000.000.00-66.78
32124952012.04.17 12:38buy0.10gbpchf1.458251.452721.459452012.04.17 13:591.459450.000.000.0013.12
32226212012.04.17 14:43buy0.10gbpchf1.459811.454281.461012012.04.18 11:131.461010.000.00-0.0113.09
32666872012.04.18 00:43sell0.10audcad1.028801.044641.027602012.04.18 10:171.027600.000.000.0012.13
32721662012.04.18 03:32sell0.10usdcad0.989051.004340.987852012.04.24 17:460.987850.000.000.4212.15
33002212012.04.18 11:09sell0.10audcad1.027091.042601.025892012.04.18 15:301.025890.000.000.0012.12
33135502012.04.18 13:11buy0.10usdjpy81.50279.98681.6222012.04.19 13:1081.6220.000.00-0.0714.70
33147522012.04.18 13:29buy0.10gbpusd1.597751.597911.598952012.04.18 13:381.597910.000.000.001.60
33153382012.04.18 13:37buy0.10gbpchf1.469381.453831.470582012.04.18 15:501.470580.000.000.0013.03
33519942012.04.18 20:07buy0.10eurusd1.311941.312591.313142012.04.18 22:011.313140.000.000.0012.00
33521492012.04.18 20:11sell0.10usdchf0.916350.931510.915152012.04.19 10:520.915150.000.00-1.0213.11
33523252012.04.18 20:16sell0.10nzdusd0.816500.831790.815302012.04.18 22:400.815300.000.000.0012.00
33590702012.04.18 22:35sell0.10audcad1.026151.042011.024952012.04.23 17:291.024950.000.00-5.8712.03
33644082012.04.19 02:43buy0.10cadjpy82.09280.51282.2122012.04.19 04:0882.2120.000.000.0014.73
33672982012.04.19 03:58buy0.10gbpusd1.602951.587771.604152012.04.19 09:321.604150.000.000.0012.00
33690792012.04.19 04:38buy0.10gbpchf1.468641.452841.469842012.04.19 09:381.469840.000.000.0013.09
33703702012.04.19 05:25buy0.10cadjpy82.28780.70782.4072012.04.19 10:2882.4070.000.000.0014.72
33748752012.04.19 08:23sell0.10nzdusd0.816730.832140.815532012.04.19 15:340.815530.000.000.0012.00
33912042012.04.19 11:17buy0.10audusd1.037851.022681.039052012.04.26 10:331.039050.000.007.0812.00
33984362012.04.19 12:02buy0.10cadjpy82.44380.90282.5632012.04.19 13:1082.5630.000.000.0014.70
34087452012.04.19 14:07buy0.10cadjpy82.60081.06582.7202012.04.25 19:3282.7200.000.000.3214.72
34150832012.04.19 14:53buy0.10usdjpy81.70580.18881.8252012.04.30 05:0580.1880.000.00-0.35-189.18
34177842012.04.19 15:29buy0.10gbpchf1.471761.456261.472962012.04.23 15:381.472960.000.00-0.0213.11
34247082012.04.19 16:40sell0.10nzdusd0.814810.830160.813612012.04.19 19:100.813610.000.000.0012.00
34349662012.04.19 18:00buy0.10gbpusd1.606121.606401.607322012.04.19 18:211.606400.000.000.002.80
34388542012.04.19 18:56buy0.10gbpusd1.606271.606831.607472012.04.20 10:101.606830.000.00-0.175.60
34458662012.04.19 20:56sell0.10nzdusd0.813400.828800.812202012.04.23 10:460.812200.000.00-1.3012.00
34667592012.04.20 08:36sell0.10usdchf0.914430.929570.913232012.04.20 08:480.913230.000.000.0013.14
34668102012.04.20 08:38buy0.10eurusd1.314881.299721.316082012.04.20 08:481.316080.000.000.0012.00
34940572012.04.20 13:22buy0.10gbpusd1.610741.595551.611942012.04.20 13:411.611940.000.000.0012.00
35021992012.04.20 14:48buy0.10eurusd1.319011.319901.320212012.04.20 15:031.320210.000.000.0012.00
35035152012.04.20 15:05buy0.10eurusd1.320711.321181.321912012.04.20 17:091.321910.000.000.0012.00
35036232012.04.20 15:05buy0.10gbpusd1.611751.611791.612952012.04.20 17:011.611790.000.000.000.40
35036472012.04.20 15:05sell0.10usdchf0.909880.925030.908682012.04.20 23:440.908680.000.000.0013.21
35251092012.04.20 20:10buy0.10gbpusd1.612681.613211.613882012.04.20 22:401.613210.000.000.005.30
35502102012.04.23 08:01buy0.10eurusd1.319661.304541.320862012.04.24 17:041.320860.000.00-0.4812.00
35502782012.04.23 08:02buy0.10gbpusd1.612611.597511.613812012.04.24 09:461.613810.000.00-0.2012.00
35670452012.04.23 11:04sell0.10nzdusd0.811770.827370.810572012.04.23 15:110.810570.000.000.0012.00
35894042012.04.23 16:01sell0.10nzdusd0.810600.825930.809402012.04.23 17:310.809400.000.000.0012.00
35941522012.04.23 17:07buy0.10gbpchf1.474700.000000.000002012.05.09 12:321.491000.000.00-0.24176.09
36060472012.04.23 19:54sell0.10audcad1.023071.038611.021872012.04.24 04:301.021870.000.00-1.1612.10
36073902012.04.23 20:27sell0.10usdchf0.914860.930010.913662012.04.23 23:340.913660.000.000.0013.13
36160102012.04.24 00:53sell0.10usdchf0.913270.928530.912072012.04.24 10:020.912070.000.000.0013.16
36362832012.04.24 11:02buy0.10gbpusd1.614491.599291.615692012.04.24 12:481.615690.000.000.0012.00
36366272012.04.24 11:05sell0.10usdchf0.911820.927000.910622012.04.24 16:410.910620.000.000.0013.18
36706632012.04.24 18:27sell0.10usdchf0.909590.924720.908392012.04.25 13:030.908390.000.00-0.3613.21
36706712012.04.24 18:27buy0.10eurusd1.321011.321201.322212012.04.25 10:421.321200.000.00-0.541.90
36746432012.04.24 20:01sell0.10audcad1.016511.032081.015312012.05.03 04:391.015310.000.00-12.3312.16
36768322012.04.24 21:01sell0.10nzdusd0.810000.825450.808802012.05.03 01:050.808800.000.00-7.2212.00
36834582012.04.25 00:40buy0.10gbpusd1.614561.599181.615762012.04.25 10:331.615760.000.000.0012.00
37024192012.04.25 10:58sell0.10usdcad0.986261.001480.985062012.04.25 16:070.985060.000.000.0012.18
37076742012.04.25 11:53buy0.10eurusd1.321471.306371.322672012.04.25 12:081.322670.000.000.0012.00
37138872012.04.25 13:04buy0.10eurusd1.323071.323091.324272012.04.26 09:521.323090.000.00-0.990.20
37139022012.04.25 13:04sell0.10usdchf0.908150.923360.906952012.04.26 10:320.906950.000.00-0.6613.23
37279332012.04.25 16:09buy0.10gbpusd1.612371.597181.613572012.04.25 16:591.613570.000.000.0012.00
37489422012.04.25 20:06buy0.10gbpusd1.614581.599431.615782012.04.25 21:221.615780.000.000.0012.00
37588522012.04.25 21:56sell0.10usdcad0.983220.998510.982022012.04.26 09:130.982020.000.000.2812.22
37674082012.04.26 03:59buy0.10cadjpy82.78281.20282.9022012.04.30 15:3381.2020.000.000.16-197.38
37716992012.04.26 07:27buy0.10gbpusd1.617301.601901.618502012.04.26 09:301.618500.000.000.0012.00
37867152012.04.26 11:34sell0.10usdcad0.981180.996410.979982012.05.04 18:390.996410.000.000.67-152.85
37875052012.04.26 11:44buy0.10gbpusd1.620201.604971.621402012.04.27 12:251.621400.000.00-0.0112.00
38243402012.04.26 18:28sell0.10usdchf0.907630.922810.906432012.04.27 15:480.906430.000.00-0.3113.24
38244562012.04.26 18:30buy0.10eurusd1.323881.308781.325082012.04.27 15:471.325080.000.00-0.4412.00
38249712012.04.26 18:39buy0.10audusd1.038181.023041.039382012.04.26 21:571.039380.000.000.0012.00
38357012012.04.26 23:14buy0.10audusd1.039651.024351.040852012.04.27 12:321.040850.000.001.0112.00
38933952012.04.27 13:33buy0.10audusd1.040981.025841.042182012.04.27 13:461.042180.000.000.0012.00
38972872012.04.27 14:25buy0.10gbpusd1.622751.607541.623952012.04.27 15:491.623950.000.000.0012.00
39049302012.04.27 15:48buy0.10audusd1.044191.029041.045392012.04.27 19:181.045390.000.000.0012.00
39130552012.04.27 17:12sell0.10usdchf0.906090.921230.904892012.05.01 11:040.904890.000.00-0.5113.26
39131582012.04.27 17:13buy0.10gbpusd1.624741.609511.625942012.04.27 20:021.625940.000.000.0012.00
39150662012.04.27 17:38buy0.10eurusd1.325671.326430.000002012.04.27 20:271.326430.000.000.007.60
39280882012.04.27 21:55buy0.10audusd1.047481.032181.048682012.05.01 08:201.032180.000.002.02-153.00
39372172012.04.30 01:52buy0.10gbpusd1.627131.611891.628332012.04.30 06:491.628330.000.000.0012.00
39441012012.04.30 06:24buy0.10eurusd1.324311.309181.325512012.04.30 09:051.325510.000.000.0012.00
39498562012.04.30 08:29buy0.10gbpusd1.628541.613391.629742012.04.30 11:221.629740.000.000.0012.00
39548602012.04.30 09:46buy0.10eurusd1.325891.326001.327092012.05.01 10:551.327090.000.00-0.2612.00
40004452012.04.30 19:10sell0.10usdjpy79.74881.26479.6282012.05.09 12:0679.6280.000.00-2.0015.07
40085172012.05.01 00:31buy0.10gbpusd1.623521.623671.624722012.05.01 16:411.623670.000.000.001.50
40174662012.05.01 07:53sell0.10cadjpy80.77682.31980.6562012.05.01 08:0480.6560.000.000.0015.05
40231352012.05.01 09:57sell0.10cadjpy80.65282.19280.5322012.05.04 16:4380.5320.000.00-2.0315.03
40492122012.05.01 16:20buy0.10eurusd1.327351.312231.328552012.05.03 15:061.312230.000.00-1.63-151.20
40520262012.05.01 16:59sell0.10usdchf0.904750.919890.903552012.05.07 00:000.923180.000.00-1.72-199.64
40787622012.05.02 02:54buy0.10gbpusd1.622201.607011.623402012.05.02 06:581.623400.000.000.0012.00
41380602012.05.02 17:00sell0.10audusd1.029911.045151.028712012.05.02 17:301.028710.000.000.0012.00
41701762012.05.03 03:35sell0.10audusd1.030391.045691.029192012.05.03 04:271.029190.000.000.0012.00
41759652012.05.03 06:15sell0.10audcad1.014691.030521.013492012.05.03 11:591.013490.000.000.0012.17
41900382012.05.03 10:38sell0.10nzdusd0.805170.820480.803972012.05.03 11:160.803970.000.000.0012.00
42060302012.05.03 14:16sell0.10audcad1.012051.027681.010852012.05.04 16:531.010850.000.00-1.0312.11
42361202012.05.03 18:16sell0.10audusd1.025961.041121.024762012.05.03 20:431.024760.000.000.0012.00
42404062012.05.03 19:57sell0.10eurusd1.314291.313511.313092012.05.04 10:521.313510.000.00-0.227.80
42407432012.05.03 20:01sell0.10nzdusd0.800150.815570.798952012.05.04 10:460.798950.000.00-0.6512.00
42790422012.05.04 12:35sell0.10nzdusd0.797860.813290.796662012.05.04 16:100.796660.000.000.0012.00
42886482012.05.04 15:03sell0.10eurusd1.312551.311841.311352012.05.04 17:481.311350.000.000.0012.00
43170872012.05.04 18:07sell0.10nzdusd0.794020.809620.792822012.05.07 01:090.792820.000.00-0.6412.00
43215462012.05.04 18:40sell0.10audusd1.018501.033641.017302012.05.04 23:311.017300.000.000.0012.00
43255122012.05.04 19:31sell0.10gbpusd1.614641.629881.613442012.05.07 01:161.613440.000.00-0.2912.00
43256992012.05.04 19:33sell0.10eurusd1.308651.323781.307452012.05.07 00:001.301420.000.00-0.1872.30
43494362012.05.07 02:06sell0.10audcad1.009751.025601.008552012.05.09 04:081.008550.000.00-2.0311.99
43497832012.05.07 02:13sell0.10nzdusd0.791660.807120.790462012.05.08 11:110.790460.000.00-0.6412.00
43500812012.05.07 02:17sell0.10audusd1.011991.027291.010792012.05.08 17:061.010790.000.00-1.2012.00
43504612012.05.07 02:23buy0.10usdchf0.926110.910830.927312012.05.09 15:140.927310.000.00-0.1612.94
43505322012.05.07 02:24sell0.10eurusd1.296531.311701.295332012.05.09 15:141.295330.000.00-0.3912.00
43570892012.05.07 04:08buy0.10usdcad0.997940.982700.999142012.05.08 16:530.999140.000.00-1.0112.01
43571062012.05.07 04:09sell0.10gbpusd1.612031.627291.610832012.05.09 12:301.610830.000.00-0.5912.00
44342312012.05.08 06:46sell0.10cadjpy80.44682.02680.3262012.05.08 09:4680.3260.000.000.0015.01
44481902012.05.08 11:10sell0.10cadjpy80.15681.69180.0362012.05.08 12:2580.0360.000.000.0015.04
44500512012.05.08 11:36sell0.10nzdusd0.790440.805730.789242012.05.08 12:270.789240.000.000.0012.00
44587352012.05.08 13:42sell0.10cadjpy79.93781.47279.8172012.05.08 17:3479.8170.000.000.0015.04
44970182012.05.09 00:22sell0.10audusd1.011391.026691.010192012.05.09 01:431.010190.000.000.0012.00
44997002012.05.09 02:51sell0.10audusd1.009791.025091.008592012.05.09 04:021.008590.000.000.0012.00
45004272012.05.09 03:37buy0.10usdcad0.999830.984541.001032012.05.09 05:541.001030.000.000.0011.99
45006242012.05.09 03:49sell0.10nzdusd0.785740.801180.784542012.05.09 07:000.784540.000.000.0012.00
45041682012.05.09 05:46sell0.10audusd1.006850.000000.000002012.05.09 12:321.006370.000.000.004.80
45041692012.05.09 05:46sell0.10cadjpy79.7750.0000.0002012.05.09 12:3279.4570.000.000.0039.92
45044082012.05.09 05:55sell0.10audcad1.007121.006650.000002012.05.15 07:571.000780.000.00-5.8863.21
45049682012.05.09 06:23buy0.10usdcad1.001230.985941.002432012.05.09 12:141.002430.000.000.0011.97
45292892012.05.09 13:34sell0.10usdjpy79.66281.17879.5422012.05.09 14:1379.5420.000.000.0015.09
45298542012.05.09 13:41sell0.10cadjpy79.37380.91679.2532012.05.09 14:0479.2530.000.000.0015.08
45300292012.05.09 13:44buy0.10usdcad1.003580.988361.004782012.05.09 14:191.004780.000.000.0011.94
45304602012.05.09 13:50sell0.10gbpusd1.610911.626051.609712012.05.09 15:091.609710.000.000.0012.00
45377812012.05.09 15:18buy0.10usdcad1.004450.989351.005652012.05.09 15:201.005650.000.000.0011.93
45386882012.05.09 15:22sell0.10cadjpy79.05980.59478.9392012.05.17 17:0078.9390.000.00-4.0514.98
45456922012.05.09 16:57sell0.10audusd1.003281.018441.002082012.05.11 09:201.002080.000.00-4.5812.00
45458642012.05.09 16:59sell0.10eurusd1.293811.293481.292612012.05.09 17:081.293480.000.000.003.30
45458832012.05.09 16:59buy0.10usdchf0.928340.928420.929542012.05.09 17:130.929540.000.000.0012.91
45474422012.05.09 17:11sell0.10eurusd1.292541.307681.291342012.05.09 17:221.291340.000.000.0012.00
45475222012.05.09 17:11sell0.10nzdusd0.782340.797720.781142012.05.14 00:070.781140.000.00-3.1212.00
45477212012.05.09 17:13buy0.10usdcad1.004920.989681.006122012.05.15 22:261.006120.000.00-5.8611.93
45519332012.05.09 18:04buy0.10gbpchf1.495731.480261.496932012.05.09 21:541.496930.000.000.0012.94
45720272012.05.09 23:57buy0.10gbpchf1.498581.482781.499782012.05.10 02:411.499780.000.00-0.0312.92
45731942012.05.10 00:26buy0.10usdchf0.928930.913660.930132012.05.11 04:320.930130.000.00-0.0112.90
45739932012.05.10 01:24sell0.10eurusd1.292841.308011.291642012.05.11 04:251.291640.000.00-0.1512.00
45859812012.05.10 08:28sell0.10usdjpy79.65381.16979.5332012.05.17 17:5979.5330.000.00-1.5115.09
46207722012.05.10 16:02buy0.10gbpchf1.499801.484221.501002012.05.11 04:401.501000.000.00-0.0212.90
46412232012.05.10 19:34sell0.10gbpusd1.615551.630771.614352012.05.11 00:091.614350.000.00-0.2712.00
46548852012.05.11 02:09sell0.10gbpusd1.613091.628331.611892012.05.11 07:371.611890.000.000.0012.00
46732502012.05.11 10:06buy0.10usdchf0.930280.915100.931482012.05.14 00:270.931480.000.00-0.0112.88
47089572012.05.11 17:12sell0.10eurusd1.293171.308291.291972012.05.11 21:071.291970.000.000.0012.00
47196462012.05.11 20:31sell0.10gbpusd1.608041.623141.606842012.05.11 21:371.606840.000.000.0012.00
47255862012.05.11 23:04sell0.10eurusd1.291881.307011.290682012.05.14 00:001.290340.000.00-0.1515.40
47257502012.05.11 23:15sell0.10audusd1.002481.017781.001282012.05.14 00:101.001280.000.00-1.1512.00
47305242012.05.14 00:52sell0.10nzdusd0.780640.796350.779442012.05.14 10:220.779440.000.000.0012.00
47315592012.05.14 01:13buy0.10usdchf0.932420.917120.933622012.05.14 11:330.933620.000.000.0012.85
47316302012.05.14 01:14sell0.10eurusd1.288481.303651.287282012.05.14 11:161.287280.000.000.0012.00
47324122012.05.14 01:33sell0.10audusd1.000881.016180.999682012.05.14 10:220.999680.000.000.0012.00
47418612012.05.14 06:07buy0.10gbpchf1.497951.482151.499152012.05.14 10:021.499150.000.000.0012.87
47635782012.05.14 11:06sell0.10audusd0.998360.991810.000002012.05.16 08:500.991810.000.00-2.3265.50
47780342012.05.14 13:28sell0.10nzdusd0.777060.000000.000002012.05.16 10:200.764090.000.00-1.27129.70
47839532012.05.14 14:46sell0.10eurusd1.286791.301881.285592012.05.14 15:311.285590.000.000.0012.00
47933452012.05.14 16:18buy0.10gbpchf1.503530.000000.000002012.05.15 07:571.506450.000.00-0.0231.19
48037822012.05.14 18:04buy0.10usdchf0.935650.000000.000002012.05.16 10:210.946180.000.00-0.04111.29
48223732012.05.14 23:38sell0.10gbpusd1.609251.603960.000002012.05.15 17:571.603960.000.00-0.2852.90
48910202012.05.15 17:56buy0.10gbpchf1.506670.000000.000002012.05.16 10:211.508560.000.00-0.0219.97
48912412012.05.15 17:58sell0.10eurusd1.278071.276360.000002012.05.15 18:181.276360.000.000.0017.10
49014142012.05.15 19:57sell0.10gbpusd1.601670.000000.000002012.05.16 10:211.594590.000.00-0.2970.80
49015602012.05.15 20:00sell0.10eurusd1.276831.272590.000002012.05.16 05:141.272590.000.00-0.1242.40
49272072012.05.16 06:04buy0.10usdcad1.008230.000000.000002012.05.16 10:211.011820.000.000.0035.48
49461072012.05.16 10:38buy0.10usdcad1.012820.997531.014022012.05.17 13:211.014020.000.00-3.0311.83
50299242012.05.16 22:45sell0.10eurusd1.271701.271471.270502012.05.16 22:531.270500.000.000.0012.00
50299522012.05.16 22:45buy0.10usdchf0.944510.929270.945712012.05.17 13:180.945710.000.00-0.1312.69
50315542012.05.16 23:11sell0.10gbpusd1.590781.605931.589582012.05.17 10:061.589580.000.00-0.9012.00
50459432012.05.17 06:58sell0.10nzdusd0.765700.781140.764502012.05.17 11:280.764500.000.000.0012.00
50633932012.05.17 11:23sell0.10eurusd1.271271.286371.270072012.05.17 13:181.270070.000.000.0012.00
50641112012.05.17 11:29sell0.10gbpusd1.589611.604751.588412012.05.17 12:221.588410.000.000.0012.00
50677292012.05.17 12:02sell0.10nzdusd0.764790.780080.763592012.05.17 13:420.763590.000.000.0012.00
50682992012.05.17 12:05sell0.10audusd0.992821.007990.991622012.05.17 13:180.991620.000.000.0012.00
50896132012.05.17 15:11sell0.10nzdusd0.763350.778630.762152012.05.18 03:560.762150.000.00-0.6512.00
50903442012.05.17 15:18sell0.10gbpusd1.583421.598611.582222012.05.17 15:301.582220.000.000.0012.00
50995982012.05.17 16:38sell0.10gbpusd1.581461.596651.580262012.05.17 16:501.580260.000.000.0012.00
51158602012.05.17 18:33sell0.10cadjpy78.26579.80078.1452012.05.17 18:3778.1450.000.000.0015.10
51162502012.05.17 18:36buy0.10usdcad1.017111.001761.018312012.05.17 22:241.018310.000.000.0011.78
51186052012.05.17 18:56sell0.10cadjpy78.01179.54677.8912012.05.17 19:0777.8910.000.000.0015.14
51389992012.05.17 23:07sell0.10gbpusd1.579881.579091.578682012.05.18 00:491.578680.000.00-0.2612.00
51408962012.05.17 23:43sell0.10cadjpy77.74179.32177.6212012.05.18 08:1277.6210.000.00-0.4215.13
51418402012.05.18 00:02sell0.10audusd0.988771.004200.987572012.05.18 03:280.987570.000.000.0012.00
51421182012.05.18 00:08sell0.10eurusd1.269171.284321.267972012.05.18 00:491.267970.000.000.0012.00
51422702012.05.18 00:12buy0.10usdchf0.946370.931090.947572012.05.18 04:350.947570.000.000.0012.66
51440162012.05.18 00:52sell0.10gbpusd1.578231.593451.577032012.05.18 03:591.577030.000.000.0012.00
51440452012.05.18 00:52buy0.10usdcad1.019831.004591.021032012.05.18 04:371.021030.000.000.0011.75
51528552012.05.18 05:49sell0.10nzdusd0.758760.774200.757562012.05.18 07:040.757560.000.000.0012.00
51529062012.05.18 05:50sell0.10eurusd1.267721.282851.266522012.05.18 07:521.266520.000.000.0012.00
51529162012.05.18 05:50buy0.10usdchf0.947470.932260.948672012.05.18 08:100.948670.000.000.0012.65
51653092012.05.18 09:18sell0.10eurusd1.265961.281061.264762012.05.18 09:351.264760.000.000.0012.00
51654222012.05.18 09:19buy0.10usdchf0.948680.933550.949882012.05.18 09:380.949880.000.000.0012.63
  0.00 0.00 -74.44 1 548.30
Closed P/L: 1 473.86
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
50287192012.05.16 22:12sell0.10audcad1.002311.018131.00111 1.004310.000.00-3.86-19.64
51481542012.05.18 03:49sell0.10gbpchf1.492541.508341.49134 1.495160.000.000.00-27.67
51649042012.05.18 09:13buy0.10usdcad1.021881.006651.02308 1.018130.000.000.00-36.83
51652392012.05.18 09:17sell0.10audusd0.980660.995800.97946 0.986120.000.000.00-54.60
51653662012.05.18 09:18sell0.10nzdusd0.755490.770800.75429 0.759070.000.000.00-35.80
51672102012.05.18 09:35sell0.10eurusd1.264611.279761.26341 1.268850.000.000.00-42.40
51696212012.05.18 09:57sell0.10usdjpy79.24680.76179.126 79.3800.000.000.00-16.88
  0.00 0.00 -3.86 -233.82
 Floating P/L: -237.68
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 473.86 Floating P/L: -237.68 Margin: 151.40
Balance: 2 473.87 Equity: 2 236.19 Free Margin: 2 084.79
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 2 969.27 Gross Loss: 1 495.41 Total Net Profit: 1 473.86
Profit Factor: 1.99 Expected Payoff: 7.15  
Absolute Drawdown: 303.08 Maximal Drawdown: 739.14 (51.47%) Relative Drawdown: 51.47% (739.14)
 
Total Trades: 206 Short Positions (won %): 120 (92.50%) Long Positions (won %): 86 (91.86%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 190 (92.23%) Loss trades (% of total): 16 (7.77%)
Largest profit trade: 175.85 loss trade: -201.36
Average profit trade: 15.63 loss trade: -93.46
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 91 (1 776.94) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-131.19)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 776.94 (91) consecutive loss (count): -201.36 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 15 consecutive losses: 1