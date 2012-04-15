|Account: 6077242
|Name: dds_ichi_12
|Currency: USD
|2012 May 11, 12:18
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3088168
|2012.04.15 08:28
|balance
|Deposit
|1 000.00
|3090010
|2012.04.16 00:46
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|105.698
|105.697
|105.578
|2012.04.16 02:58
|105.578
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.83
|3090652
|2012.04.16 01:09
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|80.882
|81.401
|80.762
|2012.04.16 08:01
|80.762
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.86
|3097901
|2012.04.16 04:41
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|1.46257
|1.45677
|1.46377
|2012.04.16 09:38
|1.46377
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.97
|3098724
|2012.04.16 05:28
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|127.991
|128.571
|127.871
|2012.04.16 07:58
|127.871
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.85
|3104721
|2012.04.16 08:45
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|104.900
|105.426
|104.780
|2012.04.16 09:38
|104.780
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.90
|3106753
|2012.04.16 09:21
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|127.549
|128.103
|127.429
|2012.04.16 09:42
|127.511
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.72
|3106996
|2012.04.16 09:26
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|80.547
|81.065
|80.427
|2012.04.16 09:42
|80.524
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.86
|3110432
|2012.04.16 10:03
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|127.402
|127.959
|127.282
|2012.04.16 12:39
|127.959
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-68.99
|3110833
|2012.04.16 10:06
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|104.698
|105.220
|104.578
|2012.04.16 12:51
|105.220
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-64.61
|3110854
|2012.04.16 10:06
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|80.533
|81.053
|80.413
|2012.04.16 17:16
|80.413
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.92
|3111448
|2012.04.16 10:14
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|1.03300
|1.02784
|1.03420
|2012.04.16 10:32
|1.03420
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|3112018
|2012.04.16 10:21
|buy
|0.10
|audcad
|1.03389
|1.02832
|1.03509
|2012.04.16 16:31
|1.03509
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.02
|3112933
|2012.04.16 10:32
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|1.46290
|1.45740
|1.46410
|2012.04.16 11:43
|1.46410
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.99
|3130018
|2012.04.16 14:36
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|1.03578
|1.03059
|1.03698
|2012.04.16 16:08
|1.03698
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|3144140
|2012.04.16 17:28
|buy
|0.10
|audcad
|1.03644
|1.03093
|1.03764
|2012.04.17 16:00
|1.03093
|0.00
|0.00
|0.82
|-55.47
|3148571
|2012.04.16 18:01
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|80.379
|80.896
|80.259
|2012.04.17 22:26
|80.896
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.22
|-63.91
|3149100
|2012.04.16 18:05
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|127.403
|127.957
|127.283
|2012.04.16 21:00
|127.957
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-68.87
|3167542
|2012.04.16 21:46
|buy
|0.10
|nzdusd
|0.82064
|0.81519
|0.82184
|2012.04.17 05:29
|0.81519
|0.00
|0.00
|0.39
|-54.50
|3169026
|2012.04.16 22:39
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|0.99931
|1.00460
|0.99811
|2012.04.17 11:36
|0.99811
|0.00
|0.00
|0.08
|12.02
|3171298
|2012.04.17 00:50
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|105.582
|106.109
|105.462
|2012.04.17 06:52
|105.535
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.84
|3171304
|2012.04.17 00:51
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|127.795
|128.375
|127.675
|2012.04.17 06:52
|127.861
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.21
|3175240
|2012.04.17 04:35
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|1.45637
|1.45057
|1.45757
|2012.04.17 11:31
|1.45757
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.10
|3190408
|2012.04.17 10:04
|sell
|0.10
|cadjpy
|80.367
|80.906
|80.247
|2012.04.17 12:00
|80.906
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-66.78
|3212495
|2012.04.17 12:38
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|1.45825
|1.45272
|1.45945
|2012.04.17 13:59
|1.45945
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.12
|3222621
|2012.04.17 14:43
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|1.45981
|1.45428
|1.46101
|2012.04.18 11:13
|1.46101
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|13.09
|3266687
|2012.04.18 00:43
|sell
|0.10
|audcad
|1.02880
|1.04464
|1.02760
|2012.04.18 10:17
|1.02760
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.13
|3272166
|2012.04.18 03:32
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|0.98905
|1.00434
|0.98785
|2012.04.24 17:46
|0.98785
|0.00
|0.00
|0.42
|12.15
|3300221
|2012.04.18 11:09
|sell
|0.10
|audcad
|1.02709
|1.04260
|1.02589
|2012.04.18 15:30
|1.02589
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.12
|3313550
|2012.04.18 13:11
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|81.502
|79.986
|81.622
|2012.04.19 13:10
|81.622
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|14.70
|3314752
|2012.04.18 13:29
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.59775
|1.59791
|1.59895
|2012.04.18 13:38
|1.59791
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.60
|3315338
|2012.04.18 13:37
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|1.46938
|1.45383
|1.47058
|2012.04.18 15:50
|1.47058
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.03
|3351994
|2012.04.18 20:07
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.31194
|1.31259
|1.31314
|2012.04.18 22:01
|1.31314
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|3352149
|2012.04.18 20:11
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.91635
|0.93151
|0.91515
|2012.04.19 10:52
|0.91515
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.02
|13.11
|3352325
|2012.04.18 20:16
|sell
|0.10
|nzdusd
|0.81650
|0.83179
|0.81530
|2012.04.18 22:40
|0.81530
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|3359070
|2012.04.18 22:35
|sell
|0.10
|audcad
|1.02615
|1.04201
|1.02495
|2012.04.23 17:29
|1.02495
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.87
|12.03
|3364408
|2012.04.19 02:43
|buy
|0.10
|cadjpy
|82.092
|80.512
|82.212
|2012.04.19 04:08
|82.212
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.73
|3367298
|2012.04.19 03:58
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.60295
|1.58777
|1.60415
|2012.04.19 09:32
|1.60415
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|3369079
|2012.04.19 04:38
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|1.46864
|1.45284
|1.46984
|2012.04.19 09:38
|1.46984
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.09
|3370370
|2012.04.19 05:25
|buy
|0.10
|cadjpy
|82.287
|80.707
|82.407
|2012.04.19 10:28
|82.407
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.72
|3374875
|2012.04.19 08:23
|sell
|0.10
|nzdusd
|0.81673
|0.83214
|0.81553
|2012.04.19 15:34
|0.81553
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|3391204
|2012.04.19 11:17
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|1.03785
|1.02268
|1.03905
|2012.04.26 10:33
|1.03905
|0.00
|0.00
|7.08
|12.00
|3398436
|2012.04.19 12:02
|buy
|0.10
|cadjpy
|82.443
|80.902
|82.563
|2012.04.19 13:10
|82.563
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.70
|3408745
|2012.04.19 14:07
|buy
|0.10
|cadjpy
|82.600
|81.065
|82.720
|2012.04.25 19:32
|82.720
|0.00
|0.00
|0.32
|14.72
|3415083
|2012.04.19 14:53
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|81.705
|80.188
|81.825
|2012.04.30 05:05
|80.188
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.35
|-189.18
|3417784
|2012.04.19 15:29
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|1.47176
|1.45626
|1.47296
|2012.04.23 15:38
|1.47296
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|13.11
|3424708
|2012.04.19 16:40
|sell
|0.10
|nzdusd
|0.81481
|0.83016
|0.81361
|2012.04.19 19:10
|0.81361
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|3434966
|2012.04.19 18:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.60612
|1.60640
|1.60732
|2012.04.19 18:21
|1.60640
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.80
|3438854
|2012.04.19 18:56
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.60627
|1.60683
|1.60747
|2012.04.20 10:10
|1.60683
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.17
|5.60
|3445866
|2012.04.19 20:56
|sell
|0.10
|nzdusd
|0.81340
|0.82880
|0.81220
|2012.04.23 10:46
|0.81220
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.30
|12.00
|3466759
|2012.04.20 08:36
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.91443
|0.92957
|0.91323
|2012.04.20 08:48
|0.91323
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.14
|3466810
|2012.04.20 08:38
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.31488
|1.29972
|1.31608
|2012.04.20 08:48
|1.31608
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|3494057
|2012.04.20 13:22
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.61074
|1.59555
|1.61194
|2012.04.20 13:41
|1.61194
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|3502199
|2012.04.20 14:48
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.31901
|1.31990
|1.32021
|2012.04.20 15:03
|1.32021
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|3503515
|2012.04.20 15:05
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.32071
|1.32118
|1.32191
|2012.04.20 17:09
|1.32191
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|3503623
|2012.04.20 15:05
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.61175
|1.61179
|1.61295
|2012.04.20 17:01
|1.61179
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|3503647
|2012.04.20 15:05
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.90988
|0.92503
|0.90868
|2012.04.20 23:44
|0.90868
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.21
|3525109
|2012.04.20 20:10
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.61268
|1.61321
|1.61388
|2012.04.20 22:40
|1.61321
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.30
|3550210
|2012.04.23 08:01
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.31966
|1.30454
|1.32086
|2012.04.24 17:04
|1.32086
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.48
|12.00
|3550278
|2012.04.23 08:02
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.61261
|1.59751
|1.61381
|2012.04.24 09:46
|1.61381
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|12.00
|3567045
|2012.04.23 11:04
|sell
|0.10
|nzdusd
|0.81177
|0.82737
|0.81057
|2012.04.23 15:11
|0.81057
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|3589404
|2012.04.23 16:01
|sell
|0.10
|nzdusd
|0.81060
|0.82593
|0.80940
|2012.04.23 17:31
|0.80940
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|3594152
|2012.04.23 17:07
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|1.47470
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.05.09 12:32
|1.49100
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|176.09
|3606047
|2012.04.23 19:54
|sell
|0.10
|audcad
|1.02307
|1.03861
|1.02187
|2012.04.24 04:30
|1.02187
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.16
|12.10
|3607390
|2012.04.23 20:27
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.91486
|0.93001
|0.91366
|2012.04.23 23:34
|0.91366
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.13
|3616010
|2012.04.24 00:53
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.91327
|0.92853
|0.91207
|2012.04.24 10:02
|0.91207
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.16
|3636283
|2012.04.24 11:02
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.61449
|1.59929
|1.61569
|2012.04.24 12:48
|1.61569
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|3636627
|2012.04.24 11:05
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.91182
|0.92700
|0.91062
|2012.04.24 16:41
|0.91062
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.18
|3670663
|2012.04.24 18:27
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.90959
|0.92472
|0.90839
|2012.04.25 13:03
|0.90839
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.36
|13.21
|3670671
|2012.04.24 18:27
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.32101
|1.32120
|1.32221
|2012.04.25 10:42
|1.32120
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.54
|1.90
|3674643
|2012.04.24 20:01
|sell
|0.10
|audcad
|1.01651
|1.03208
|1.01531
|2012.05.03 04:39
|1.01531
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.33
|12.16
|3676832
|2012.04.24 21:01
|sell
|0.10
|nzdusd
|0.81000
|0.82545
|0.80880
|2012.05.03 01:05
|0.80880
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.22
|12.00
|3683458
|2012.04.25 00:40
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.61456
|1.59918
|1.61576
|2012.04.25 10:33
|1.61576
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|3702419
|2012.04.25 10:58
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|0.98626
|1.00148
|0.98506
|2012.04.25 16:07
|0.98506
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.18
|3707674
|2012.04.25 11:53
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.32147
|1.30637
|1.32267
|2012.04.25 12:08
|1.32267
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|3713887
|2012.04.25 13:04
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.32307
|1.32309
|1.32427
|2012.04.26 09:52
|1.32309
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.99
|0.20
|3713902
|2012.04.25 13:04
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.90815
|0.92336
|0.90695
|2012.04.26 10:32
|0.90695
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.66
|13.23
|3727933
|2012.04.25 16:09
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.61237
|1.59718
|1.61357
|2012.04.25 16:59
|1.61357
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|3748942
|2012.04.25 20:06
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.61458
|1.59943
|1.61578
|2012.04.25 21:22
|1.61578
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|3758852
|2012.04.25 21:56
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|0.98322
|0.99851
|0.98202
|2012.04.26 09:13
|0.98202
|0.00
|0.00
|0.28
|12.22
|3767408
|2012.04.26 03:59
|buy
|0.10
|cadjpy
|82.782
|81.202
|82.902
|2012.04.30 15:33
|81.202
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|-197.38
|3771699
|2012.04.26 07:27
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.61730
|1.60190
|1.61850
|2012.04.26 09:30
|1.61850
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|3786715
|2012.04.26 11:34
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|0.98118
|0.99641
|0.97998
|2012.05.04 18:39
|0.99641
|0.00
|0.00
|0.67
|-152.85
|3787505
|2012.04.26 11:44
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.62020
|1.60497
|1.62140
|2012.04.27 12:25
|1.62140
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|12.00
|3824340
|2012.04.26 18:28
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.90763
|0.92281
|0.90643
|2012.04.27 15:48
|0.90643
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.31
|13.24
|3824456
|2012.04.26 18:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.32388
|1.30878
|1.32508
|2012.04.27 15:47
|1.32508
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.44
|12.00
|3824971
|2012.04.26 18:39
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|1.03818
|1.02304
|1.03938
|2012.04.26 21:57
|1.03938
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|3835701
|2012.04.26 23:14
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|1.03965
|1.02435
|1.04085
|2012.04.27 12:32
|1.04085
|0.00
|0.00
|1.01
|12.00
|3893395
|2012.04.27 13:33
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|1.04098
|1.02584
|1.04218
|2012.04.27 13:46
|1.04218
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|3897287
|2012.04.27 14:25
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.62275
|1.60754
|1.62395
|2012.04.27 15:49
|1.62395
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|3904930
|2012.04.27 15:48
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|1.04419
|1.02904
|1.04539
|2012.04.27 19:18
|1.04539
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|3913055
|2012.04.27 17:12
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.90609
|0.92123
|0.90489
|2012.05.01 11:04
|0.90489
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.51
|13.26
|3913158
|2012.04.27 17:13
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.62474
|1.60951
|1.62594
|2012.04.27 20:02
|1.62594
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|3915066
|2012.04.27 17:38
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.32567
|1.32643
|0.00000
|2012.04.27 20:27
|1.32643
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.60
|3928088
|2012.04.27 21:55
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|1.04748
|1.03218
|1.04868
|2012.05.01 08:20
|1.03218
|0.00
|0.00
|2.02
|-153.00
|3937217
|2012.04.30 01:52
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.62713
|1.61189
|1.62833
|2012.04.30 06:49
|1.62833
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|3944101
|2012.04.30 06:24
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.32431
|1.30918
|1.32551
|2012.04.30 09:05
|1.32551
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|3949856
|2012.04.30 08:29
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.62854
|1.61339
|1.62974
|2012.04.30 11:22
|1.62974
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|3954860
|2012.04.30 09:46
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.32589
|1.32600
|1.32709
|2012.05.01 10:55
|1.32709
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.26
|12.00
|4000445
|2012.04.30 19:10
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|79.748
|81.264
|79.628
|2012.05.09 12:06
|79.628
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|15.07
|4008517
|2012.05.01 00:31
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.62352
|1.62367
|1.62472
|2012.05.01 16:41
|1.62367
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.50
|4017466
|2012.05.01 07:53
|sell
|0.10
|cadjpy
|80.776
|82.319
|80.656
|2012.05.01 08:04
|80.656
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.05
|4023135
|2012.05.01 09:57
|sell
|0.10
|cadjpy
|80.652
|82.192
|80.532
|2012.05.04 16:43
|80.532
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.03
|15.03
|4049212
|2012.05.01 16:20
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.32735
|1.31223
|1.32855
|2012.05.03 15:06
|1.31223
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.63
|-151.20
|4052026
|2012.05.01 16:59
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.90475
|0.91989
|0.90355
|2012.05.07 00:00
|0.92318
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.72
|-199.64
|4078762
|2012.05.02 02:54
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.62220
|1.60701
|1.62340
|2012.05.02 06:58
|1.62340
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|4138060
|2012.05.02 17:00
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|1.02991
|1.04515
|1.02871
|2012.05.02 17:30
|1.02871
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|4170176
|2012.05.03 03:35
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|1.03039
|1.04569
|1.02919
|2012.05.03 04:27
|1.02919
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|4175965
|2012.05.03 06:15
|sell
|0.10
|audcad
|1.01469
|1.03052
|1.01349
|2012.05.03 11:59
|1.01349
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.17
|4190038
|2012.05.03 10:38
|sell
|0.10
|nzdusd
|0.80517
|0.82048
|0.80397
|2012.05.03 11:16
|0.80397
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|4206030
|2012.05.03 14:16
|sell
|0.10
|audcad
|1.01205
|1.02768
|1.01085
|2012.05.04 16:53
|1.01085
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.03
|12.11
|4236120
|2012.05.03 18:16
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|1.02596
|1.04112
|1.02476
|2012.05.03 20:43
|1.02476
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|4240406
|2012.05.03 19:57
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.31429
|1.31351
|1.31309
|2012.05.04 10:52
|1.31351
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.22
|7.80
|4240743
|2012.05.03 20:01
|sell
|0.10
|nzdusd
|0.80015
|0.81557
|0.79895
|2012.05.04 10:46
|0.79895
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.65
|12.00
|4279042
|2012.05.04 12:35
|sell
|0.10
|nzdusd
|0.79786
|0.81329
|0.79666
|2012.05.04 16:10
|0.79666
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|4288648
|2012.05.04 15:03
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.31255
|1.31184
|1.31135
|2012.05.04 17:48
|1.31135
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|4317087
|2012.05.04 18:07
|sell
|0.10
|nzdusd
|0.79402
|0.80962
|0.79282
|2012.05.07 01:09
|0.79282
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.64
|12.00
|4321546
|2012.05.04 18:40
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|1.01850
|1.03364
|1.01730
|2012.05.04 23:31
|1.01730
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|4325512
|2012.05.04 19:31
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.61464
|1.62988
|1.61344
|2012.05.07 01:16
|1.61344
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.29
|12.00
|4325699
|2012.05.04 19:33
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.30865
|1.32378
|1.30745
|2012.05.07 00:00
|1.30142
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.18
|72.30
|4349436
|2012.05.07 02:06
|sell
|0.10
|audcad
|1.00975
|1.02560
|1.00855
|2012.05.09 04:08
|1.00855
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.03
|11.99
|4349783
|2012.05.07 02:13
|sell
|0.10
|nzdusd
|0.79166
|0.80712
|0.79046
|2012.05.08 11:11
|0.79046
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.64
|12.00
|4350081
|2012.05.07 02:17
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|1.01199
|1.02729
|1.01079
|2012.05.08 17:06
|1.01079
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.20
|12.00
|4350461
|2012.05.07 02:23
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.92611
|0.91083
|0.92731
|2012.05.09 15:14
|0.92731
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.16
|12.94
|4350532
|2012.05.07 02:24
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.29653
|1.31170
|1.29533
|2012.05.09 15:14
|1.29533
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.39
|12.00
|4357089
|2012.05.07 04:08
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|0.99794
|0.98270
|0.99914
|2012.05.08 16:53
|0.99914
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.01
|12.01
|4357106
|2012.05.07 04:09
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.61203
|1.62729
|1.61083
|2012.05.09 12:30
|1.61083
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.59
|12.00
|4434231
|2012.05.08 06:46
|sell
|0.10
|cadjpy
|80.446
|82.026
|80.326
|2012.05.08 09:46
|80.326
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.01
|4448190
|2012.05.08 11:10
|sell
|0.10
|cadjpy
|80.156
|81.691
|80.036
|2012.05.08 12:25
|80.036
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.04
|4450051
|2012.05.08 11:36
|sell
|0.10
|nzdusd
|0.79044
|0.80573
|0.78924
|2012.05.08 12:27
|0.78924
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|4458735
|2012.05.08 13:42
|sell
|0.10
|cadjpy
|79.937
|81.472
|79.817
|2012.05.08 17:34
|79.817
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.04
|4497018
|2012.05.09 00:22
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|1.01139
|1.02669
|1.01019
|2012.05.09 01:43
|1.01019
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|4499700
|2012.05.09 02:51
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|1.00979
|1.02509
|1.00859
|2012.05.09 04:02
|1.00859
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|4500427
|2012.05.09 03:37
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|0.99983
|0.98454
|1.00103
|2012.05.09 05:54
|1.00103
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.99
|4500624
|2012.05.09 03:49
|sell
|0.10
|nzdusd
|0.78574
|0.80118
|0.78454
|2012.05.09 07:00
|0.78454
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|4504168
|2012.05.09 05:46
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|1.00685
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.05.09 12:32
|1.00637
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.80
|4504169
|2012.05.09 05:46
|sell
|0.10
|cadjpy
|79.775
|0.000
|0.000
|2012.05.09 12:32
|79.457
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|39.92
|4504968
|2012.05.09 06:23
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.00123
|0.98594
|1.00243
|2012.05.09 12:14
|1.00243
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.97
|4529289
|2012.05.09 13:34
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|79.662
|81.178
|79.542
|2012.05.09 14:13
|79.542
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.09
|4529854
|2012.05.09 13:41
|sell
|0.10
|cadjpy
|79.373
|80.916
|79.253
|2012.05.09 14:04
|79.253
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.08
|4530029
|2012.05.09 13:44
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.00358
|0.98836
|1.00478
|2012.05.09 14:19
|1.00478
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.94
|4530460
|2012.05.09 13:50
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.61091
|1.62605
|1.60971
|2012.05.09 15:09
|1.60971
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|4537781
|2012.05.09 15:18
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.00445
|0.98935
|1.00565
|2012.05.09 15:20
|1.00565
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.93
|4545692
|2012.05.09 16:57
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|1.00328
|1.01844
|1.00208
|2012.05.11 09:20
|1.00208
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.58
|12.00
|4545864
|2012.05.09 16:59
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.29381
|1.29348
|1.29261
|2012.05.09 17:08
|1.29348
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.30
|4545883
|2012.05.09 16:59
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.92834
|0.92842
|0.92954
|2012.05.09 17:13
|0.92954
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.91
|4547442
|2012.05.09 17:11
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.29254
|1.30768
|1.29134
|2012.05.09 17:22
|1.29134
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|4551933
|2012.05.09 18:04
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|1.49573
|1.48026
|1.49693
|2012.05.09 21:54
|1.49693
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.94
|4572027
|2012.05.09 23:57
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|1.49858
|1.48278
|1.49978
|2012.05.10 02:41
|1.49978
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|12.92
|4573194
|2012.05.10 00:26
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.92893
|0.91366
|0.93013
|2012.05.11 04:32
|0.93013
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|12.90
|4573993
|2012.05.10 01:24
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.29284
|1.30801
|1.29164
|2012.05.11 04:25
|1.29164
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.15
|12.00
|4620772
|2012.05.10 16:02
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|1.49980
|1.48422
|1.50100
|2012.05.11 04:40
|1.50100
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|12.90
|4641223
|2012.05.10 19:34
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.61555
|1.63077
|1.61435
|2012.05.11 00:09
|1.61435
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.27
|12.00
|4654885
|2012.05.11 02:09
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.61309
|1.62833
|1.61189
|2012.05.11 07:37
|1.61189
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-42.96
|381.40
|Closed P/L:
|338.44
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4504408
|2012.05.09 05:55
|sell
|0.10
|audcad
|1.00712
|0.00000
|0.00000
|1.00864
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.89
|-15.15
|4538688
|2012.05.09 15:22
|sell
|0.10
|cadjpy
|79.059
|80.594
|78.939
|79.630
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.61
|-71.46
|4547522
|2012.05.09 17:11
|sell
|0.10
|nzdusd
|0.78234
|0.79772
|0.78114
|0.78392
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.51
|-15.80
|4547721
|2012.05.09 17:13
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.00492
|0.98968
|1.00612
|1.00356
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.94
|-13.55
|4585981
|2012.05.10 08:28
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|79.653
|81.169
|79.533
|79.909
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.29
|-32.04
|4673250
|2012.05.11 10:06
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.93028
|0.91510
|0.93148
|0.92774
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-27.38
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.24
|-175.38
|Floating P/L:
|-187.62
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|338.44
|Floating P/L:
|-187.62
|Margin:
|115.65
|Balance:
|1 338.45
|Equity:
|1 150.83
|Free Margin:
|1 035.18
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 833.85
|Gross Loss:
|1 495.41
|Total Net Profit:
|338.44
|Profit Factor:
|1.23
|Expected Payoff:
|2.21
|Absolute Drawdown:
|303.08
|Maximal Drawdown:
|739.14 (51.47%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|51.47% (739.14)
|Total Trades:
|153
|Short Positions (won %):
|82 (89.02%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|71 (90.14%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|137 (89.54%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|16 (10.46%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|175.85
|loss trade:
|-201.36
|Average
|profit trade:
|13.39
|loss trade:
|-93.46
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|49 (550.38)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-131.19)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|641.52 (38)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-201.36 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|11
|consecutive losses:
|1