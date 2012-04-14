Alpari NZ Limited

Account: 6076775 Name: digital_martingale Currency: USD 2012 May 4, 20:08
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
30876892012.04.14 07:26balanceDeposit15 000.00
31284232012.04.16 14:00buy0.01gbpjpy127.880128.107128.3732012.04.17 11:20128.1070.000.00-0.002.82
31284892012.04.16 14:00buy0.01audjpy83.59783.89284.1032012.04.17 18:0484.1030.000.000.116.26
31313142012.04.16 14:59sell0.01usdcad0.999850.992950.990862012.04.17 16:080.990860.000.000.019.07
31379022012.04.16 16:21buy0.01cadjpy80.89081.09981.3332012.04.17 16:0581.3330.000.000.015.49
31399742012.04.16 16:45buy0.02cadjpy80.68981.10181.3332012.04.17 16:0581.3330.000.000.0115.97
31401282012.04.16 16:46buy0.02gbpjpy127.676128.108128.3732012.04.17 11:20128.1080.000.00-0.0010.73
31407252012.04.16 16:52buy0.02audjpy83.40883.61684.1032012.04.17 15:1783.6160.000.000.215.16
31428882012.04.16 17:14buy0.03cadjpy80.48574.89081.3332012.04.17 11:5980.8160.000.000.0212.31
31431002012.04.16 17:15buy0.03gbpjpy127.473121.880128.3732012.04.16 17:48127.5660.000.000.003.46
31431352012.04.16 17:15buy0.03audjpy83.20377.59784.1032012.04.17 12:0083.5410.000.000.3212.57
31432122012.04.16 17:16buy0.05gbpjpy127.273121.880128.3732012.04.16 17:48127.5660.000.000.0018.20
31432532012.04.16 17:16buy0.05cadjpy80.23374.89081.3332012.04.17 10:2880.5590.000.000.0420.24
31453622012.04.16 17:37sell0.02usdcad1.001860.992920.990862012.04.17 16:080.990860.000.000.0222.20
31819462012.04.17 08:05buy0.05audjpy83.00377.59784.1032012.04.17 10:5583.2930.000.000.0018.00
32450462012.04.17 18:04sell0.01eurusd1.315281.310881.304282012.04.18 10:471.310880.000.00-0.024.40
32582682012.04.17 21:14sell0.02gbpusd1.594501.591661.583502012.04.18 10:501.591660.000.00-0.075.68
33804982012.04.19 09:59sell0.15gbpusd1.604651.652501.595672012.04.19 14:351.601730.000.000.0043.80
33828472012.04.19 10:10sell0.25gbpusd1.606671.652501.595672012.04.19 13:221.603780.000.000.0072.25
34130382012.04.19 14:35sell0.01usdcad0.992080.987180.985142012.04.25 16:060.985140.000.000.037.04
34292732012.04.19 17:05sell0.02usdcad0.994090.991870.985102012.04.20 20:330.991870.000.000.014.48
34480162012.04.19 21:35sell0.03usdcad0.996101.052080.985102012.04.20 13:380.992270.000.000.0211.58
35485522012.04.23 07:19sell0.15gbpusd1.612201.610031.601202012.04.23 11:351.610030.000.000.0032.55
35585032012.04.23 09:56sell0.02usdcad0.994140.990820.985142012.04.24 15:300.990820.000.000.016.70
35666542012.04.23 11:01sell0.03usdcad0.996141.052080.985142012.04.23 21:470.992310.000.000.0011.58
36309322012.04.24 10:03sell0.15gbpusd1.614201.610281.605212012.04.25 13:031.610280.000.00-0.4158.80
36495412012.04.24 14:37sell0.25gbpusd1.616211.612131.605212012.04.25 11:301.609880.000.00-0.68158.25
36943332012.04.25 09:23sell0.01cadjpy82.42582.20081.7182012.04.26 16:3882.2000.000.00-0.132.78
36968472012.04.25 10:02sell0.01gbpjpy131.388130.766130.2882012.04.25 11:49130.7660.000.000.007.66
37134402012.04.25 13:02sell0.01audjpy83.95583.48183.2602012.04.30 16:4483.2600.000.00-0.708.69
37294252012.04.25 16:22sell0.02cadjpy82.61782.40281.7182012.04.26 14:2782.4020.000.00-0.255.31
37454692012.04.25 19:32sell0.02audjpy84.16083.94783.0602012.04.26 14:3483.9470.000.00-0.845.26
37520022012.04.25 21:00sell0.03cadjpy82.81888.42881.7182012.04.26 12:3182.4710.000.00-0.3812.86
38516832012.04.27 06:52sell0.02audjpy84.36083.84183.2602012.04.27 08:1783.8410.000.000.0012.84
41141272012.05.02 12:09sell0.15gbpusd1.621051.618211.610052012.05.02 16:481.618210.000.000.0042.60
42906392012.05.04 15:29buy0.02gbpjpy129.484129.760130.3802012.05.04 15:35129.7600.000.000.006.88
42911892012.05.04 15:30buy0.03gbpjpy129.280123.685130.3802012.05.04 15:32129.6170.000.000.0012.61
  0.00 0.00 -2.65 697.08
Closed P/L: 694.43
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
32442592012.04.17 18:00sell0.01gbpusd1.592501.652501.61005 1.615160.000.00-0.58-22.66
33024912012.04.18 11:30sell0.02gbpusd1.596551.652501.61005 1.615160.000.00-1.09-37.22
33036552012.04.18 11:38sell0.03gbpusd1.598561.652501.61005 1.615160.000.00-1.64-49.80
33363622012.04.18 17:08sell0.05gbpusd1.600571.652501.61005 1.615160.000.00-2.74-72.95
33409662012.04.18 17:43sell0.09gbpusd1.602591.652501.61005 1.615160.000.00-4.92-113.13
42701722012.05.04 10:20buy0.01gbpjpy129.685123.685130.380 128.9750.000.000.00-8.89
  0.00 0.00 -10.98 -304.65
 Floating P/L: -315.63
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 15 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 694.43 Floating P/L: -315.63 Margin: 67.25
Balance: 15 694.44 Equity: 15 378.82 Free Margin: 15 311.57
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 694.43 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 694.43
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 19.29  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 36 Short Positions (won %): 22 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 14 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 36 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 157.58 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 19.29 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 36 (694.43) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 694.43 (36) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 36 consecutive losses: 0