|Account: 6076775
|Name: digital_martingale
|Currency: USD
|2012 May 4, 20:08
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3087689
|2012.04.14 07:26
|balance
|Deposit
|15 000.00
|3128423
|2012.04.16 14:00
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|127.880
|128.107
|128.373
|2012.04.17 11:20
|128.107
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.00
|2.82
|3128489
|2012.04.16 14:00
|buy
|0.01
|audjpy
|83.597
|83.892
|84.103
|2012.04.17 18:04
|84.103
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|6.26
|3131314
|2012.04.16 14:59
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|0.99985
|0.99295
|0.99086
|2012.04.17 16:08
|0.99086
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|9.07
|3137902
|2012.04.16 16:21
|buy
|0.01
|cadjpy
|80.890
|81.099
|81.333
|2012.04.17 16:05
|81.333
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|5.49
|3139974
|2012.04.16 16:45
|buy
|0.02
|cadjpy
|80.689
|81.101
|81.333
|2012.04.17 16:05
|81.333
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|15.97
|3140128
|2012.04.16 16:46
|buy
|0.02
|gbpjpy
|127.676
|128.108
|128.373
|2012.04.17 11:20
|128.108
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.00
|10.73
|3140725
|2012.04.16 16:52
|buy
|0.02
|audjpy
|83.408
|83.616
|84.103
|2012.04.17 15:17
|83.616
|0.00
|0.00
|0.21
|5.16
|3142888
|2012.04.16 17:14
|buy
|0.03
|cadjpy
|80.485
|74.890
|81.333
|2012.04.17 11:59
|80.816
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|12.31
|3143100
|2012.04.16 17:15
|buy
|0.03
|gbpjpy
|127.473
|121.880
|128.373
|2012.04.16 17:48
|127.566
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.46
|3143135
|2012.04.16 17:15
|buy
|0.03
|audjpy
|83.203
|77.597
|84.103
|2012.04.17 12:00
|83.541
|0.00
|0.00
|0.32
|12.57
|3143212
|2012.04.16 17:16
|buy
|0.05
|gbpjpy
|127.273
|121.880
|128.373
|2012.04.16 17:48
|127.566
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.20
|3143253
|2012.04.16 17:16
|buy
|0.05
|cadjpy
|80.233
|74.890
|81.333
|2012.04.17 10:28
|80.559
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|20.24
|3145362
|2012.04.16 17:37
|sell
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.00186
|0.99292
|0.99086
|2012.04.17 16:08
|0.99086
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|22.20
|3181946
|2012.04.17 08:05
|buy
|0.05
|audjpy
|83.003
|77.597
|84.103
|2012.04.17 10:55
|83.293
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|3245046
|2012.04.17 18:04
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.31528
|1.31088
|1.30428
|2012.04.18 10:47
|1.31088
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|4.40
|3258268
|2012.04.17 21:14
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.59450
|1.59166
|1.58350
|2012.04.18 10:50
|1.59166
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|5.68
|3380498
|2012.04.19 09:59
|sell
|0.15
|gbpusd
|1.60465
|1.65250
|1.59567
|2012.04.19 14:35
|1.60173
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|43.80
|3382847
|2012.04.19 10:10
|sell
|0.25
|gbpusd
|1.60667
|1.65250
|1.59567
|2012.04.19 13:22
|1.60378
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|72.25
|3413038
|2012.04.19 14:35
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|0.99208
|0.98718
|0.98514
|2012.04.25 16:06
|0.98514
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|7.04
|3429273
|2012.04.19 17:05
|sell
|0.02
|usdcad
|0.99409
|0.99187
|0.98510
|2012.04.20 20:33
|0.99187
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|4.48
|3448016
|2012.04.19 21:35
|sell
|0.03
|usdcad
|0.99610
|1.05208
|0.98510
|2012.04.20 13:38
|0.99227
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|11.58
|3548552
|2012.04.23 07:19
|sell
|0.15
|gbpusd
|1.61220
|1.61003
|1.60120
|2012.04.23 11:35
|1.61003
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.55
|3558503
|2012.04.23 09:56
|sell
|0.02
|usdcad
|0.99414
|0.99082
|0.98514
|2012.04.24 15:30
|0.99082
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|6.70
|3566654
|2012.04.23 11:01
|sell
|0.03
|usdcad
|0.99614
|1.05208
|0.98514
|2012.04.23 21:47
|0.99231
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.58
|3630932
|2012.04.24 10:03
|sell
|0.15
|gbpusd
|1.61420
|1.61028
|1.60521
|2012.04.25 13:03
|1.61028
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.41
|58.80
|3649541
|2012.04.24 14:37
|sell
|0.25
|gbpusd
|1.61621
|1.61213
|1.60521
|2012.04.25 11:30
|1.60988
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.68
|158.25
|3694333
|2012.04.25 09:23
|sell
|0.01
|cadjpy
|82.425
|82.200
|81.718
|2012.04.26 16:38
|82.200
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.13
|2.78
|3696847
|2012.04.25 10:02
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|131.388
|130.766
|130.288
|2012.04.25 11:49
|130.766
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.66
|3713440
|2012.04.25 13:02
|sell
|0.01
|audjpy
|83.955
|83.481
|83.260
|2012.04.30 16:44
|83.260
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.70
|8.69
|3729425
|2012.04.25 16:22
|sell
|0.02
|cadjpy
|82.617
|82.402
|81.718
|2012.04.26 14:27
|82.402
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.25
|5.31
|3745469
|2012.04.25 19:32
|sell
|0.02
|audjpy
|84.160
|83.947
|83.060
|2012.04.26 14:34
|83.947
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.84
|5.26
|3752002
|2012.04.25 21:00
|sell
|0.03
|cadjpy
|82.818
|88.428
|81.718
|2012.04.26 12:31
|82.471
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.38
|12.86
|3851683
|2012.04.27 06:52
|sell
|0.02
|audjpy
|84.360
|83.841
|83.260
|2012.04.27 08:17
|83.841
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.84
|4114127
|2012.05.02 12:09
|sell
|0.15
|gbpusd
|1.62105
|1.61821
|1.61005
|2012.05.02 16:48
|1.61821
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|42.60
|4290639
|2012.05.04 15:29
|buy
|0.02
|gbpjpy
|129.484
|129.760
|130.380
|2012.05.04 15:35
|129.760
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.88
|4291189
|2012.05.04 15:30
|buy
|0.03
|gbpjpy
|129.280
|123.685
|130.380
|2012.05.04 15:32
|129.617
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.61
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.65
|697.08
|Closed P/L:
|694.43
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3244259
|2012.04.17 18:00
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.59250
|1.65250
|1.61005
|1.61516
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.58
|-22.66
|3302491
|2012.04.18 11:30
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.59655
|1.65250
|1.61005
|1.61516
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.09
|-37.22
|3303655
|2012.04.18 11:38
|sell
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.59856
|1.65250
|1.61005
|1.61516
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.64
|-49.80
|3336362
|2012.04.18 17:08
|sell
|0.05
|gbpusd
|1.60057
|1.65250
|1.61005
|1.61516
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.74
|-72.95
|3340966
|2012.04.18 17:43
|sell
|0.09
|gbpusd
|1.60259
|1.65250
|1.61005
|1.61516
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.92
|-113.13
|4270172
|2012.05.04 10:20
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|129.685
|123.685
|130.380
|128.975
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.89
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.98
|-304.65
|Floating P/L:
|-315.63
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|15 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|694.43
|Floating P/L:
|-315.63
|Margin:
|67.25
|Balance:
|15 694.44
|Equity:
|15 378.82
|Free Margin:
|15 311.57
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|694.43
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|694.43
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|19.29
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|36
|Short Positions (won %):
|22 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|14 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|36 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|157.58
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|19.29
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|36 (694.43)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|694.43 (36)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|36
|consecutive losses:
|0