|Account: 3775171
|Name: howdy
|Currency: USD
|2012 May 17, 10:22
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|279625297
|2012.05.16 12:33
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|279683219
|2012.05.16 19:20
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.94333
|0.94428
|0.95033
|2012.05.16 23:48
|0.94428
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.06
|91933981
|[sl] DSS3_filtered
|279634036
|2012.05.16 13:35
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.94443
|0.94522
|0.95143
|2012.05.16 18:06
|0.94517
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.83
|91933981
|[sl] DSS3_filtered
|279697055
|2012.05.16 22:00
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.99190
|0.99120
|0.98490
|2012.05.16 23:47
|0.99122
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.80
|91933991
|[sl] DSS3_filtered
|279638594
|2012.05.16 14:18
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.99217
|0.99212
|0.98517
|2012.05.16 21:43
|0.99213
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|91933991
|[sl] DSS3_filtered
|279634015
|2012.05.16 13:35
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.00996
|1.01081
|1.01696
|2012.05.16 18:51
|1.01081
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.41
|91933983
|[sl] DSS3_filtered
|279685357
|2012.05.16 19:37
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.01014
|1.01116
|1.01714
|2012.05.16 21:48
|1.01111
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.59
|91933983
|[sl] DSS3_filtered
|279633999
|2012.05.16 13:35
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.27164
|1.27155
|1.26464
|2012.05.16 18:05
|1.27155
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.90
|91933963
|[sl] DSS3_filtered
|279683207
|2012.05.16 19:20
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.27325
|1.27315
|1.26625
|2012.05.16 21:00
|1.27315
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|91933963
|[sl] DSS3_filtered
|279680094
|2012.05.16 18:47
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.59246
|1.59139
|1.58546
|2012.05.16 23:42
|1.59139
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.70
|91933971
|[sl] DSS3_filtered
|279640210
|2012.05.16 14:27
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.59372
|1.59264
|1.58672
|2012.05.16 15:36
|1.59264
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.80
|91933971
|[sl] DSS3_filtered
|279655859
|2012.05.16 16:12
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.59472
|1.59292
|1.58772
|2012.05.16 18:03
|1.59293
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.90
|91933971
|[sl] DSS3_filtered
|279638607
|2012.05.16 14:18
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|128.171
|128.016
|127.471
|2012.05.16 18:03
|128.018
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.03
|91933973
|[sl] DSS3_filtered
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|103.42
|Closed P/L:
|103.42
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|279706208
|2012.05.16 23:52
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.99138
|0.99659
|0.98438
|0.99382
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.63
|-24.40
|91933991
|DSS3_filtered
|279693227
|2012.05.16 21:10
|sell
|0.05
|eurgbp
|0.79939
|0.00000
|0.00000
|0.80023
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|-6.68
|279706049
|2012.05.16 23:50
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.27182
|1.27692
|1.26482
|1.27200
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.39
|-1.80
|91933963
|DSS3_filtered
|279702277
|2012.05.16 23:06
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|127.752
|127.736
|127.052
|127.708
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.16
|5.48
|91933973
|DSS3_filtered
|279706442
|2012.05.16 23:56
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.59103
|1.59004
|1.58403
|1.58976
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.02
|12.70
|91933971
|DSS3_filtered
|279705758
|2012.05.16 23:46
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.01253
|1.00741
|1.01953
|1.01209
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.95
|-4.35
|91933983
|DSS3_filtered
|279706165
|2012.05.16 23:51
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.94440
|0.93928
|0.95140
|0.94424
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.69
|91933981
|DSS3_filtered
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.25
|-20.74
|Floating P/L:
|-27.99
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|103.42
|Floating P/L:
|-27.99
|Margin:
|161.64
|Balance:
|5 103.42
|Equity:
|5 075.43
|Free Margin:
|4 913.79
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|103.42
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|103.42
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|8.62
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|12
|Short Positions (won %):
|8 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|4 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|12 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|19.03
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|8.62
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|12 (103.42)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|103.42 (12)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|12
|consecutive losses:
|0