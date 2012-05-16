Alpari (UK) Ltd.

Account: 3775171 Name: howdy Currency: USD 2012 May 17, 10:22
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
2796252972012.05.16 12:33balanceDeposit5 000.00
2796832192012.05.16 19:20buy0.10usdchf0.943330.944280.950332012.05.16 23:480.944280.000.000.0010.06
 91933981[sl] DSS3_filtered
2796340362012.05.16 13:35buy0.10usdchf0.944430.945220.951432012.05.16 18:060.945170.000.000.007.83
 91933981[sl] DSS3_filtered
2796970552012.05.16 22:00sell0.10audusd0.991900.991200.984902012.05.16 23:470.991220.000.000.006.80
 91933991[sl] DSS3_filtered
2796385942012.05.16 14:18sell0.10audusd0.992170.992120.985172012.05.16 21:430.992130.000.000.000.40
 91933991[sl] DSS3_filtered
2796340152012.05.16 13:35buy0.10usdcad1.009961.010811.016962012.05.16 18:511.010810.000.000.008.41
 91933983[sl] DSS3_filtered
2796853572012.05.16 19:37buy0.10usdcad1.010141.011161.017142012.05.16 21:481.011110.000.000.009.59
 91933983[sl] DSS3_filtered
2796339992012.05.16 13:35sell0.10eurusd1.271641.271551.264642012.05.16 18:051.271550.000.000.000.90
 91933963[sl] DSS3_filtered
2796832072012.05.16 19:20sell0.10eurusd1.273251.273151.266252012.05.16 21:001.273150.000.000.001.00
 91933963[sl] DSS3_filtered
2796800942012.05.16 18:47sell0.10gbpusd1.592461.591391.585462012.05.16 23:421.591390.000.000.0010.70
 91933971[sl] DSS3_filtered
2796402102012.05.16 14:27sell0.10gbpusd1.593721.592641.586722012.05.16 15:361.592640.000.000.0010.80
 91933971[sl] DSS3_filtered
2796558592012.05.16 16:12sell0.10gbpusd1.594721.592921.587722012.05.16 18:031.592930.000.000.0017.90
 91933971[sl] DSS3_filtered
2796386072012.05.16 14:18sell0.10gbpjpy128.171128.016127.4712012.05.16 18:03128.0180.000.000.0019.03
 91933973[sl] DSS3_filtered
  0.00 0.00 0.00 103.42
Closed P/L: 103.42
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
2797062082012.05.16 23:52sell0.10audusd0.991380.996590.98438 0.993820.000.00-3.63-24.40
 91933991DSS3_filtered
2796932272012.05.16 21:10sell0.05eurgbp0.799390.000000.00000 0.800230.000.00-0.10-6.68
2797060492012.05.16 23:50sell0.10eurusd1.271821.276921.26482 1.272000.000.00-0.39-1.80
 91933963DSS3_filtered
2797022772012.05.16 23:06sell0.10gbpjpy127.752127.736127.052 127.7080.000.00-1.165.48
 91933973DSS3_filtered
2797064422012.05.16 23:56sell0.10gbpusd1.591031.590041.58403 1.589760.000.00-1.0212.70
 91933971DSS3_filtered
2797057582012.05.16 23:46buy0.10usdcad1.012531.007411.01953 1.012090.000.00-0.95-4.35
 91933983DSS3_filtered
2797061652012.05.16 23:51buy0.10usdchf0.944400.939280.95140 0.944240.000.000.00-1.69
 91933981DSS3_filtered
  0.00 0.00 -7.25 -20.74
 Floating P/L: -27.99
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 103.42 Floating P/L: -27.99 Margin: 161.64
Balance: 5 103.42 Equity: 5 075.43 Free Margin: 4 913.79
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 103.42 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 103.42
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 8.62  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 12 Short Positions (won %): 8 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 4 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 12 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 19.03 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 8.62 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 12 (103.42) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 103.42 (12) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 12 consecutive losses: 0