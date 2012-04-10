|Account: 6072480
|Name: martini
|Currency: USD
|2012 April 10, 21:41
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2808078
|2012.04.10 20:57
|balance
|Deposit
|300.00
|2808091
|2012.04.10 20:57
|sell stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.30935
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.10 20:58
|1.30942
|cancelled
|2808112
|2012.04.10 20:58
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.30934
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.10 21:22
|1.30852
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.82
|2808139
|2012.04.10 20:59
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|0.91772
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.10 21:34
|0.91848
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.83
|2808143
|2012.04.10 20:59
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.30953
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.10 21:22
|1.30837
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.32
|2808146
|2012.04.10 20:59
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|0.91755
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.10 21:34
|0.91874
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.59
|2808152
|2012.04.10 20:59
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.58639
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.10 21:38
|1.58504
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.35
|2808155
|2012.04.10 20:59
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.58618
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.10 21:39
|1.58529
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.78
|2808158
|2012.04.10 20:59
|buy
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.58647
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.10 21:39
|1.58506
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.64
|2808175
|2012.04.10 20:59
|sell
|0.08
|gbpusd
|1.58610
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.10 21:39
|1.58524
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.88
|2808318
|2012.04.10 21:00
|buy
|0.16
|gbpusd
|1.58672
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.10 21:38
|1.58507
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-26.40
|2808637
|2012.04.10 21:08
|buy
|0.04
|usdchf
|0.91781
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.10 21:34
|0.91844
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.74
|2808645
|2012.04.10 21:08
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.30918
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.10 21:22
|1.30853
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.60
|2808647
|2012.04.10 21:08
|sell
|0.32
|gbpusd
|1.58611
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.10 21:39
|1.58530
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.92
|2809655
|2012.04.10 21:25
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.30879
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.10 21:37
|1.30763
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.16
|2809747
|2012.04.10 21:25
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.30865
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.10 21:37
|1.30780
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.70
|2809857
|2012.04.10 21:29
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.30891
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.10 21:37
|1.30763
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.12
|2810005
|2012.04.10 21:32
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.30850
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.10 21:37
|1.30780
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.60
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.29
|Closed P/L:
|4.29
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2808116
|2012.04.10 20:58
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|80.758
|0.000
|0.000
|80.752
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.07
|2808120
|2012.04.10 20:58
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|80.771
|0.000
|0.000
|80.731
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.99
|2808130
|2012.04.10 20:58
|sell
|0.04
|usdjpy
|80.745
|0.000
|0.000
|80.752
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.35
|2808812
|2012.04.10 21:11
|buy
|0.08
|usdjpy
|80.782
|0.000
|0.000
|80.731
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.05
|2810605
|2012.04.10 21:40
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.30755
|0.00000
|0.00000
|1.30759
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|2810820
|2012.04.10 21:41
|sell
|0.16
|usdjpy
|80.724
|0.000
|0.000
|80.752
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.55
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.83
|Floating P/L:
|-11.83
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|300.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|4.29
|Floating P/L:
|-11.83
|Margin:
|44.62
|Balance:
|304.29
|Equity:
|292.46
|Free Margin:
|247.84
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|48.87
|Gross Loss:
|44.58
|Total Net Profit:
|4.29
|Profit Factor:
|1.10
|Expected Payoff:
|0.27
|Absolute Drawdown:
|30.29
|Maximal Drawdown:
|34.96 (11.47%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|11.47% (34.96)
|Total Trades:
|16
|Short Positions (won %):
|8 (87.50%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|8 (25.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|9 (56.25%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|7 (43.75%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|25.92
|loss trade:
|-26.40
|Average
|profit trade:
|5.43
|loss trade:
|-6.37
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (6.99)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-33.39)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|34.58 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-33.39 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|2