Alpari NZ Limited

Account: 6072480 Name: martini Currency: USD 2012 April 10, 21:41
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
28080782012.04.10 20:57balanceDeposit300.00
28080912012.04.10 20:57sell stop0.01eurusd1.309350.000000.000002012.04.10 20:581.30942cancelled
28081122012.04.10 20:58sell0.01eurusd1.309340.000000.000002012.04.10 21:221.308520.000.000.000.82
28081392012.04.10 20:59buy0.01usdchf0.917720.000000.000002012.04.10 21:340.918480.000.000.000.83
28081432012.04.10 20:59buy0.02eurusd1.309530.000000.000002012.04.10 21:221.308370.000.000.00-2.32
28081462012.04.10 20:59sell0.02usdchf0.917550.000000.000002012.04.10 21:340.918740.000.000.00-2.59
28081522012.04.10 20:59buy0.01gbpusd1.586390.000000.000002012.04.10 21:381.585040.000.000.00-1.35
28081552012.04.10 20:59sell0.02gbpusd1.586180.000000.000002012.04.10 21:391.585290.000.000.001.78
28081582012.04.10 20:59buy0.04gbpusd1.586470.000000.000002012.04.10 21:391.585060.000.000.00-5.64
28081752012.04.10 20:59sell0.08gbpusd1.586100.000000.000002012.04.10 21:391.585240.000.000.006.88
28083182012.04.10 21:00buy0.16gbpusd1.586720.000000.000002012.04.10 21:381.585070.000.000.00-26.40
28086372012.04.10 21:08buy0.04usdchf0.917810.000000.000002012.04.10 21:340.918440.000.000.002.74
28086452012.04.10 21:08sell0.04eurusd1.309180.000000.000002012.04.10 21:221.308530.000.000.002.60
28086472012.04.10 21:08sell0.32gbpusd1.586110.000000.000002012.04.10 21:391.585300.000.000.0025.92
28096552012.04.10 21:25buy0.01eurusd1.308790.000000.000002012.04.10 21:371.307630.000.000.00-1.16
28097472012.04.10 21:25sell0.02eurusd1.308650.000000.000002012.04.10 21:371.307800.000.000.001.70
28098572012.04.10 21:29buy0.04eurusd1.308910.000000.000002012.04.10 21:371.307630.000.000.00-5.12
28100052012.04.10 21:32sell0.08eurusd1.308500.000000.000002012.04.10 21:371.307800.000.000.005.60
  0.00 0.00 0.00 4.29
Closed P/L: 4.29
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
28081162012.04.10 20:58sell0.01usdjpy80.7580.0000.000 80.7520.000.000.000.07
28081202012.04.10 20:58buy0.02usdjpy80.7710.0000.000 80.7310.000.000.00-0.99
28081302012.04.10 20:58sell0.04usdjpy80.7450.0000.000 80.7520.000.000.00-0.35
28088122012.04.10 21:11buy0.08usdjpy80.7820.0000.000 80.7310.000.000.00-5.05
28106052012.04.10 21:40buy0.01eurusd1.307550.000000.00000 1.307590.000.000.000.04
28108202012.04.10 21:41sell0.16usdjpy80.7240.0000.000 80.7520.000.000.00-5.55
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -11.83
 Floating P/L: -11.83
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 300.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 4.29 Floating P/L: -11.83 Margin: 44.62
Balance: 304.29 Equity: 292.46 Free Margin: 247.84
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 48.87 Gross Loss: 44.58 Total Net Profit: 4.29
Profit Factor: 1.10 Expected Payoff: 0.27  
Absolute Drawdown: 30.29 Maximal Drawdown: 34.96 (11.47%) Relative Drawdown: 11.47% (34.96)
 
Total Trades: 16 Short Positions (won %): 8 (87.50%) Long Positions (won %): 8 (25.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 9 (56.25%) Loss trades (% of total): 7 (43.75%)
Largest profit trade: 25.92 loss trade: -26.40
Average profit trade: 5.43 loss trade: -6.37
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (6.99) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-33.39)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 34.58 (3) consecutive loss (count): -33.39 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 2