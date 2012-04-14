Alpari NZ Limited

Account: 6076779 Name: tick supersafe Currency: USD 2012 April 27, 15:42
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
30876932012.04.14 07:41balanceDeposit25 000.00
31058332012.04.16 09:04sell0.01eurusd1.301910.000000.000002012.04.16 09:381.301350.000.000.000.56
31062492012.04.16 09:13sell0.01gbpjpy127.5810.0000.0002012.04.16 09:26127.5290.000.000.000.64
31093072012.04.16 09:48sell0.01gbpjpy127.4620.0000.0002012.04.16 16:46127.6760.000.000.00-2.66
31103172012.04.16 10:02sell0.01eurusd1.300990.000000.000002012.04.16 10:031.300480.000.000.000.51
31104492012.04.16 10:03buy0.01usdchf0.924250.000000.000002012.04.18 12:010.918900.000.00-0.02-5.82
31108462012.04.16 10:06sell0.01eurgbp0.821600.000000.000002012.04.18 11:300.821080.000.00-0.030.83
31225772012.04.16 12:40sell0.02gbpjpy127.9620.0000.0002012.04.16 16:46127.6810.000.000.006.97
31529132012.04.16 18:45buy0.02usdchf0.918750.000000.000002012.04.18 12:010.918960.000.00-0.040.46
32052622012.04.17 11:40buy0.04usdchf0.913340.000000.000002012.04.18 12:010.919010.000.00-0.0424.68
32121252012.04.17 12:33buy0.01eurusd1.315940.000000.000002012.04.17 17:291.313570.000.000.00-2.37
32378222012.04.17 17:03buy0.02eurusd1.310590.000000.000002012.04.17 17:291.313530.000.000.005.88
32467362012.04.17 18:19buy0.01eurusd1.314830.000000.000002012.04.17 18:221.315380.000.000.000.55
33094732012.04.18 12:25buy0.01usdchf0.918550.000000.000002012.04.18 12:310.919050.000.000.000.54
33095272012.04.18 12:26sell0.01eurusd1.308660.000000.000002012.04.18 12:311.308130.000.000.000.53
33102622012.04.18 12:32sell0.01eurgbp0.818700.000000.000002012.04.18 13:370.818100.000.000.000.96
33126962012.04.18 13:02sell0.01eurusd1.308310.000000.000002012.04.18 13:071.307800.000.000.000.51
33148572012.04.18 13:30buy0.01usdchf0.919190.000000.000002012.04.18 13:380.919690.000.000.000.54
33149482012.04.18 13:31sell0.01eurusd1.307640.000000.000002012.04.18 13:381.307130.000.000.000.51
33166422012.04.18 13:53buy0.01usdchf0.919530.000000.000002012.04.18 14:360.920040.000.000.000.55
33166912012.04.18 13:54sell0.01eurusd1.307550.000000.000002012.04.18 14:071.307000.000.000.000.55
33216302012.04.18 14:50buy0.01usdchf0.920050.000000.000002012.04.18 15:500.920740.000.000.000.75
33216952012.04.18 14:51sell0.01eurusd1.307440.000000.000002012.04.18 15:491.306910.000.000.000.53
33310752012.04.18 16:21buy0.01usdchf0.920470.000000.000002012.04.19 14:290.918110.000.00-0.01-2.57
33386372012.04.18 17:33sell0.01eurgbp0.817870.000000.000002012.04.19 09:590.817210.000.00-0.031.06
33810812012.04.19 10:01buy0.01eurusd1.312630.000000.000002012.04.19 10:111.313290.000.000.000.66
33859862012.04.19 10:36sell0.01eurgbp0.816970.000000.000002012.04.19 14:310.816430.000.000.000.86
33869852012.04.19 10:45buy0.01eurusd1.312700.000000.000002012.04.19 10:511.313260.000.000.000.56
33879672012.04.19 10:52buy0.02usdchf0.915180.000000.000002012.04.19 14:290.918080.000.000.006.32
34424332012.04.19 19:55sell0.01eurgbp0.817340.000000.000002012.04.20 12:140.816820.000.00-0.010.83
34668372012.04.20 08:38buy0.01eurusd1.314860.000000.000002012.04.20 08:451.315430.000.000.000.57
34993642012.04.20 14:06buy0.01eurusd1.319640.000000.000002012.04.20 15:031.320170.000.000.000.53
34993732012.04.20 14:06sell0.01usdchf0.910500.000000.000002012.04.20 15:030.909960.000.000.000.59
35563502012.04.23 09:32sell0.01eurgbp0.818040.000000.000002012.04.23 10:000.817530.000.000.000.82
35623852012.04.23 10:30sell0.01eurgbp0.817180.000000.000002012.04.23 13:220.816680.000.000.000.80
35789012012.04.23 13:43sell0.01eurusd1.314520.000000.000002012.04.23 13:511.313920.000.000.000.60
35790192012.04.23 13:46sell0.01eurgbp0.816640.000000.000002012.04.23 15:270.816100.000.000.000.87
35791322012.04.23 13:48buy0.01usdchf0.914440.000000.000002012.04.23 13:590.914970.000.000.000.58
35824032012.04.23 14:23buy0.01usdchf0.915060.000000.000002012.04.23 15:200.915580.000.000.000.57
35828772012.04.23 14:31sell0.01eurusd1.313360.000000.000002012.04.23 14:401.312850.000.000.000.51
35855942012.04.23 15:05sell0.01eurusd1.313070.000000.000002012.04.23 15:281.312560.000.000.000.51
35889582012.04.23 15:56sell0.01eurusd1.312830.000000.000002012.04.23 16:061.312320.000.000.000.51
35890232012.04.23 15:58buy0.01usdchf0.915500.000000.000002012.04.23 17:100.916000.000.000.000.55
35911682012.04.23 16:33sell0.01eurgbp0.815520.000000.000002012.04.23 17:200.815020.000.000.000.80
35978592012.04.23 17:45sell0.01eurgbp0.815100.000000.000002012.04.24 13:300.814600.000.00-0.010.80
36380652012.04.24 11:20buy0.01eurusd1.317750.000000.000002012.04.24 16:261.318260.000.000.000.51
36679312012.04.24 17:50buy0.01eurusd1.320440.000000.000002012.04.24 18:251.320980.000.000.000.54
36720492012.04.24 18:49buy0.01eurusd1.320620.000000.000002012.04.25 10:031.321190.000.00-0.050.57
36954092012.04.25 09:44buy0.01eurgbp0.817860.000000.000002012.04.25 10:040.818410.000.000.000.88
36992282012.04.25 10:25buy0.01eurgbp0.818250.000000.000002012.04.25 11:140.818800.000.000.000.89
37029392012.04.25 11:03buy0.01eurusd1.321680.000000.000002012.04.25 12:081.322400.000.000.000.72
37130822012.04.25 12:57buy0.01eurgbp0.821240.000000.000002012.04.25 13:030.821780.000.000.000.87
37158522012.04.25 13:25buy0.01eurusd1.322780.000000.000002012.04.26 09:221.323320.000.00-0.100.54
37787852012.04.26 09:57buy0.01eurusd1.323500.000000.000002012.04.26 10:271.324160.000.000.000.66
37866372012.04.26 11:32buy0.01eurusd1.325290.000000.000002012.04.27 12:321.322960.000.00-0.04-2.33
38396032012.04.27 00:39buy0.02eurusd1.320040.000000.000002012.04.27 12:321.322990.000.000.005.90
  0.00 0.00 -0.38 63.28
Closed P/L: 62.90
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
37161842012.04.25 13:31buy0.01eurgbp0.821490.000000.00000 0.815720.000.00-0.13-9.37
31484572012.04.16 18:00sell0.01gbpjpy127.2850.0000.000 130.7680.000.00-0.51-43.24
31573722012.04.16 19:58sell0.02gbpjpy127.7830.0000.000 130.7680.000.00-1.03-74.11
31991062012.04.17 11:00sell0.04gbpjpy128.2840.0000.000 130.7680.000.00-1.91-123.34
32083792012.04.17 12:00sell0.08gbpjpy128.7770.0000.000 130.7680.000.00-3.82-197.72
32723182012.04.18 03:37sell0.16gbpjpy129.2470.0000.000 130.7680.000.00-6.97-302.10
33030292012.04.18 11:33sell0.32gbpjpy129.9680.0000.000 130.7680.000.00-13.94-317.80
33660102012.04.19 03:20sell0.64gbpjpy130.4390.0000.000 130.7680.000.00-20.79-261.39
33846332012.04.19 10:24sell1.28gbpjpy130.9450.0000.000 130.7680.000.00-41.57281.24
36003282012.04.23 18:19buy0.01usdchf0.916210.000000.00000 0.907190.000.00-0.02-9.94
36607142012.04.24 16:42buy0.02usdchf0.910570.000000.00000 0.907190.000.00-0.04-7.45
37955272012.04.26 13:24buy0.02eurgbp0.816100.000000.00000 0.815720.000.00-0.06-1.23
  0.00 0.00 -90.80 -1 066.45
 Floating P/L: -1 157.25
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 25 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 62.90 Floating P/L: -1 157.25 Margin: 831.43
Balance: 25 062.90 Equity: 23 905.65 Free Margin: 23 074.23
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 78.72 Gross Loss: 15.82 Total Net Profit: 62.90
Profit Factor: 4.98 Expected Payoff: 1.14  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 5.84 (0.02%) Relative Drawdown: 0.02% (5.84)
 
Total Trades: 55 Short Positions (won %): 25 (96.00%) Long Positions (won %): 30 (86.67%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 50 (90.91%) Loss trades (% of total): 5 (9.09%)
Largest profit trade: 24.64 loss trade: -5.84
Average profit trade: 1.57 loss trade: -3.16
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 27 (23.20) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-5.84)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 26.42 (4) consecutive loss (count): -5.84 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 10 consecutive losses: 1