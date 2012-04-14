|Account: 6076779
|Name: tick supersafe
|Currency: USD
|2012 April 27, 15:42
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3087693
|2012.04.14 07:41
|balance
|Deposit
|25 000.00
|3105833
|2012.04.16 09:04
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.30191
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.16 09:38
|1.30135
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.56
|3106249
|2012.04.16 09:13
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|127.581
|0.000
|0.000
|2012.04.16 09:26
|127.529
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.64
|3109307
|2012.04.16 09:48
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|127.462
|0.000
|0.000
|2012.04.16 16:46
|127.676
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.66
|3110317
|2012.04.16 10:02
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.30099
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.16 10:03
|1.30048
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.51
|3110449
|2012.04.16 10:03
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|0.92425
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.18 12:01
|0.91890
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-5.82
|3110846
|2012.04.16 10:06
|sell
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.82160
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.18 11:30
|0.82108
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|0.83
|3122577
|2012.04.16 12:40
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpy
|127.962
|0.000
|0.000
|2012.04.16 16:46
|127.681
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.97
|3152913
|2012.04.16 18:45
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|0.91875
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.18 12:01
|0.91896
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|0.46
|3205262
|2012.04.17 11:40
|buy
|0.04
|usdchf
|0.91334
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.18 12:01
|0.91901
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|24.68
|3212125
|2012.04.17 12:33
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.31594
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.17 17:29
|1.31357
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.37
|3237822
|2012.04.17 17:03
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.31059
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.17 17:29
|1.31353
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.88
|3246736
|2012.04.17 18:19
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.31483
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.17 18:22
|1.31538
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.55
|3309473
|2012.04.18 12:25
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|0.91855
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.18 12:31
|0.91905
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.54
|3309527
|2012.04.18 12:26
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.30866
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.18 12:31
|1.30813
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.53
|3310262
|2012.04.18 12:32
|sell
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.81870
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.18 13:37
|0.81810
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.96
|3312696
|2012.04.18 13:02
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.30831
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.18 13:07
|1.30780
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.51
|3314857
|2012.04.18 13:30
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|0.91919
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.18 13:38
|0.91969
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.54
|3314948
|2012.04.18 13:31
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.30764
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.18 13:38
|1.30713
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.51
|3316642
|2012.04.18 13:53
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|0.91953
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.18 14:36
|0.92004
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.55
|3316691
|2012.04.18 13:54
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.30755
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.18 14:07
|1.30700
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.55
|3321630
|2012.04.18 14:50
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|0.92005
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.18 15:50
|0.92074
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.75
|3321695
|2012.04.18 14:51
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.30744
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.18 15:49
|1.30691
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.53
|3331075
|2012.04.18 16:21
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|0.92047
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.19 14:29
|0.91811
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-2.57
|3338637
|2012.04.18 17:33
|sell
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.81787
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.19 09:59
|0.81721
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|1.06
|3381081
|2012.04.19 10:01
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.31263
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.19 10:11
|1.31329
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.66
|3385986
|2012.04.19 10:36
|sell
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.81697
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.19 14:31
|0.81643
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.86
|3386985
|2012.04.19 10:45
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.31270
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.19 10:51
|1.31326
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.56
|3387967
|2012.04.19 10:52
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|0.91518
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.19 14:29
|0.91808
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.32
|3442433
|2012.04.19 19:55
|sell
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.81734
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.20 12:14
|0.81682
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.83
|3466837
|2012.04.20 08:38
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.31486
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.20 08:45
|1.31543
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.57
|3499364
|2012.04.20 14:06
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.31964
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.20 15:03
|1.32017
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.53
|3499373
|2012.04.20 14:06
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|0.91050
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.20 15:03
|0.90996
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.59
|3556350
|2012.04.23 09:32
|sell
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.81804
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.23 10:00
|0.81753
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.82
|3562385
|2012.04.23 10:30
|sell
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.81718
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.23 13:22
|0.81668
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.80
|3578901
|2012.04.23 13:43
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.31452
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.23 13:51
|1.31392
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.60
|3579019
|2012.04.23 13:46
|sell
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.81664
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.23 15:27
|0.81610
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.87
|3579132
|2012.04.23 13:48
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|0.91444
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.23 13:59
|0.91497
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.58
|3582403
|2012.04.23 14:23
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|0.91506
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.23 15:20
|0.91558
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.57
|3582877
|2012.04.23 14:31
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.31336
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.23 14:40
|1.31285
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.51
|3585594
|2012.04.23 15:05
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.31307
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.23 15:28
|1.31256
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.51
|3588958
|2012.04.23 15:56
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.31283
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.23 16:06
|1.31232
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.51
|3589023
|2012.04.23 15:58
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|0.91550
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.23 17:10
|0.91600
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.55
|3591168
|2012.04.23 16:33
|sell
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.81552
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.23 17:20
|0.81502
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.80
|3597859
|2012.04.23 17:45
|sell
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.81510
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.24 13:30
|0.81460
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.80
|3638065
|2012.04.24 11:20
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.31775
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.24 16:26
|1.31826
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.51
|3667931
|2012.04.24 17:50
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.32044
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.24 18:25
|1.32098
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.54
|3672049
|2012.04.24 18:49
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.32062
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.25 10:03
|1.32119
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|0.57
|3695409
|2012.04.25 09:44
|buy
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.81786
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.25 10:04
|0.81841
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.88
|3699228
|2012.04.25 10:25
|buy
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.81825
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.25 11:14
|0.81880
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.89
|3702939
|2012.04.25 11:03
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.32168
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.25 12:08
|1.32240
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.72
|3713082
|2012.04.25 12:57
|buy
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.82124
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.25 13:03
|0.82178
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.87
|3715852
|2012.04.25 13:25
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.32278
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.26 09:22
|1.32332
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|0.54
|3778785
|2012.04.26 09:57
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.32350
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.26 10:27
|1.32416
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.66
|3786637
|2012.04.26 11:32
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.32529
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.27 12:32
|1.32296
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|-2.33
|3839603
|2012.04.27 00:39
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.32004
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.27 12:32
|1.32299
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.90
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.38
|63.28
|Closed P/L:
|62.90
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3716184
|2012.04.25 13:31
|buy
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.82149
|0.00000
|0.00000
|0.81572
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.13
|-9.37
|3148457
|2012.04.16 18:00
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|127.285
|0.000
|0.000
|130.768
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.51
|-43.24
|3157372
|2012.04.16 19:58
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpy
|127.783
|0.000
|0.000
|130.768
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.03
|-74.11
|3199106
|2012.04.17 11:00
|sell
|0.04
|gbpjpy
|128.284
|0.000
|0.000
|130.768
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.91
|-123.34
|3208379
|2012.04.17 12:00
|sell
|0.08
|gbpjpy
|128.777
|0.000
|0.000
|130.768
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.82
|-197.72
|3272318
|2012.04.18 03:37
|sell
|0.16
|gbpjpy
|129.247
|0.000
|0.000
|130.768
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.97
|-302.10
|3303029
|2012.04.18 11:33
|sell
|0.32
|gbpjpy
|129.968
|0.000
|0.000
|130.768
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.94
|-317.80
|3366010
|2012.04.19 03:20
|sell
|0.64
|gbpjpy
|130.439
|0.000
|0.000
|130.768
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.79
|-261.39
|3384633
|2012.04.19 10:24
|sell
|1.28
|gbpjpy
|130.945
|0.000
|0.000
|130.768
|0.00
|0.00
|-41.57
|281.24
|3600328
|2012.04.23 18:19
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|0.91621
|0.00000
|0.00000
|0.90719
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-9.94
|3660714
|2012.04.24 16:42
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|0.91057
|0.00000
|0.00000
|0.90719
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|-7.45
|3795527
|2012.04.26 13:24
|buy
|0.02
|eurgbp
|0.81610
|0.00000
|0.00000
|0.81572
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|-1.23
|0.00
|0.00
|-90.80
|-1 066.45
|Floating P/L:
|-1 157.25
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|25 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|62.90
|Floating P/L:
|-1 157.25
|Margin:
|831.43
|Balance:
|25 062.90
|Equity:
|23 905.65
|Free Margin:
|23 074.23
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|78.72
|Gross Loss:
|15.82
|Total Net Profit:
|62.90
|Profit Factor:
|4.98
|Expected Payoff:
|1.14
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|5.84 (0.02%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.02% (5.84)
|Total Trades:
|55
|Short Positions (won %):
|25 (96.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|30 (86.67%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|50 (90.91%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|5 (9.09%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|24.64
|loss trade:
|-5.84
|Average
|profit trade:
|1.57
|loss trade:
|-3.16
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|27 (23.20)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-5.84)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|26.42 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-5.84 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|10
|consecutive losses:
|1