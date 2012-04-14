Alpari NZ Limited

Account: 6076778 Name: tick moresafe Currency: USD 2012 April 27, 15:41
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
30876922012.04.14 07:38balanceDeposit25 000.00
31058362012.04.16 09:04sell0.01eurusd1.301910.000000.000002012.04.16 09:381.300230.000.000.001.68
31103192012.04.16 10:02sell0.01eurusd1.300990.000000.000002012.04.16 17:121.302820.000.000.00-1.83
31104472012.04.16 10:03buy0.01usdchf0.924260.000000.000002012.04.18 14:070.919980.000.00-0.02-4.65
31245722012.04.16 13:00sell0.02eurusd1.303390.000000.000002012.04.16 17:121.302810.000.000.001.16
31341992012.04.16 15:38buy0.02usdchf0.921960.000000.000002012.04.18 14:070.919960.000.00-0.04-4.35
31394162012.04.16 16:38sell0.04eurusd1.305780.000000.000002012.04.16 17:121.302760.000.000.0012.08
31478022012.04.16 17:56buy0.04usdchf0.919670.000000.000002012.04.18 14:070.919960.000.00-0.071.26
31604452012.04.16 20:35buy0.08usdchf0.917250.000000.000002012.04.18 14:070.919940.000.00-0.1523.39
31629822012.04.16 20:46buy0.16usdchf0.914960.000000.000002012.04.18 14:070.919960.000.00-0.3086.96
32121372012.04.17 12:33buy0.01eurusd1.315990.000000.000002012.04.17 17:311.314050.000.000.00-1.94
32187402012.04.17 13:59buy0.02eurusd1.313530.000000.000002012.04.17 17:311.314060.000.000.001.06
32367422012.04.17 16:57buy0.04eurusd1.311140.000000.000002012.04.17 17:311.314140.000.000.0012.00
32467382012.04.17 18:19buy0.01eurusd1.314830.000000.000002012.04.18 17:391.312250.000.00-0.03-2.58
32502012012.04.17 18:52buy0.02eurusd1.312490.000000.000002012.04.18 17:391.312090.000.00-0.07-0.80
32936992012.04.18 10:07buy0.04eurusd1.309910.000000.000002012.04.18 17:391.311840.000.000.007.72
33133872012.04.18 13:10buy0.08eurusd1.307530.000000.000002012.04.18 17:391.311710.000.000.0033.44
33200232012.04.18 14:32buy0.01usdchf0.919950.000000.000002012.04.19 14:260.917830.000.00-0.01-2.31
33389572012.04.18 17:36buy0.02usdchf0.917130.000000.000002012.04.19 14:260.917840.000.00-0.011.55
33810572012.04.19 10:01buy0.01eurusd1.312530.000000.000002012.04.19 10:551.314200.000.000.001.67
33884542012.04.19 10:55buy0.04usdchf0.914840.000000.000002012.04.19 14:260.917810.000.000.0012.94
34668342012.04.20 08:38buy0.01eurusd1.314880.000000.000002012.04.20 11:011.316490.000.000.001.61
34993652012.04.20 14:06buy0.01eurusd1.319640.000000.000002012.04.20 17:091.321160.000.000.001.52
34993722012.04.20 14:06sell0.01usdchf0.910500.000000.000002012.04.20 17:090.908850.000.000.001.82
35789022012.04.23 13:43sell0.01eurusd1.314520.000000.000002012.04.23 14:011.312990.000.000.001.53
35791332012.04.23 13:48buy0.01usdchf0.914440.000000.000002012.04.23 15:290.915960.000.000.001.66
35828782012.04.23 14:31sell0.01eurusd1.313360.000000.000002012.04.23 17:201.311410.000.000.001.95
35890222012.04.23 15:58buy0.01usdchf0.915500.000000.000002012.04.23 17:310.917010.000.000.001.65
36003302012.04.23 18:19buy0.01usdchf0.916210.000000.000002012.04.27 09:030.912050.000.00-0.02-4.56
36129082012.04.23 22:40buy0.02usdchf0.913970.000000.000002012.04.27 09:020.912050.000.00-0.05-4.21
36380692012.04.24 11:20buy0.01eurusd1.317750.000000.000002012.04.24 14:381.317370.000.000.00-0.38
36450952012.04.24 13:18buy0.02eurusd1.315300.000000.000002012.04.24 14:381.317320.000.000.004.04
36588832012.04.24 16:29buy0.04usdchf0.911550.000000.000002012.04.27 09:020.912040.000.00-0.092.15
36665002012.04.24 17:31buy0.01eurusd1.320550.000000.000002012.04.25 01:201.320100.000.00-0.05-0.45
36804272012.04.24 22:45buy0.02eurusd1.318210.000000.000002012.04.25 01:201.320130.000.00-0.113.84
36996942012.04.25 10:30buy0.08usdchf0.909240.000000.000002012.04.27 09:020.911990.000.00-0.1524.12
37029382012.04.25 11:03buy0.01eurusd1.321680.000000.000002012.04.25 13:031.323280.000.000.001.60
37158482012.04.25 13:25buy0.01eurusd1.322790.000000.000002012.04.25 16:181.322480.000.000.00-0.31
37204022012.04.25 14:32buy0.02eurusd1.320420.000000.000002012.04.25 16:181.322410.000.000.003.98
37310632012.04.25 16:48buy0.01eurusd1.322050.000000.000002012.04.25 21:241.322220.000.000.000.17
37333152012.04.25 17:10buy0.02eurusd1.319610.000000.000002012.04.25 21:241.321630.000.000.004.04
37786242012.04.26 09:55buy0.01eurusd1.323510.000000.000002012.04.26 10:321.325020.000.000.001.51
37837502012.04.26 10:41buy0.16usdchf0.906510.000000.000002012.04.27 09:020.911990.000.00-0.0996.14
37866362012.04.26 11:32buy0.01eurusd1.325290.000000.000002012.04.26 17:081.323480.000.000.00-1.81
37905442012.04.26 12:29buy0.02eurusd1.322850.000000.000002012.04.26 17:081.323450.000.000.001.20
37961922012.04.26 13:30buy0.04eurusd1.320510.000000.000002012.04.26 17:081.323390.000.000.0011.52
38218482012.04.26 17:49buy0.01eurusd1.323880.000000.000002012.04.27 11:461.320710.000.00-0.04-3.17
38371902012.04.27 00:01buy0.02eurusd1.321440.000000.000002012.04.27 11:461.320700.000.000.00-1.48
38401422012.04.27 00:42buy0.04eurusd1.319090.000000.000002012.04.27 11:461.320690.000.000.006.40
38639172012.04.27 09:23buy0.08eurusd1.316680.000000.000002012.04.27 11:461.320690.000.000.0032.08
  0.00 0.00 -1.30 366.61
Closed P/L: 365.31
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
38655392012.04.27 09:37buy0.01usdchf0.912550.000000.00000 0.907150.000.000.00-5.95
38789922012.04.27 11:41buy0.02usdchf0.910190.000000.00000 0.907150.000.000.00-6.70
38890962012.04.27 12:42buy0.04usdchf0.907730.000000.00000 0.907150.000.000.00-2.56
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -15.21
 Floating P/L: -15.21
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 25 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 365.31 Floating P/L: -15.21 Margin: 14.00
Balance: 25 365.31 Equity: 25 350.10 Free Margin: 25 336.10
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 400.47 Gross Loss: 35.16 Total Net Profit: 365.31
Profit Factor: 11.39 Expected Payoff: 7.46  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 9.06 (0.04%) Relative Drawdown: 0.04% (9.06)
 
Total Trades: 49 Short Positions (won %): 7 (85.71%) Long Positions (won %): 42 (66.67%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 34 (69.39%) Loss trades (% of total): 15 (30.61%)
Largest profit trade: 96.05 loss trade: -4.67
Average profit trade: 11.78 loss trade: -2.34
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 8 (15.78) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-9.06)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 122.08 (3) consecutive loss (count): -9.06 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 1