Alpari NZ Limited

Account: 6076778 Name: tick moresafe Currency: USD 2012 April 20, 14:32
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
30876922012.04.14 07:38balanceDeposit25 000.00
31058362012.04.16 09:04sell0.01eurusd1.301910.000000.000002012.04.16 09:381.300230.000.000.001.68
31103192012.04.16 10:02sell0.01eurusd1.300990.000000.000002012.04.16 17:121.302820.000.000.00-1.83
31104472012.04.16 10:03buy0.01usdchf0.924260.000000.000002012.04.18 14:070.919980.000.00-0.02-4.65
31245722012.04.16 13:00sell0.02eurusd1.303390.000000.000002012.04.16 17:121.302810.000.000.001.16
31341992012.04.16 15:38buy0.02usdchf0.921960.000000.000002012.04.18 14:070.919960.000.00-0.04-4.35
31394162012.04.16 16:38sell0.04eurusd1.305780.000000.000002012.04.16 17:121.302760.000.000.0012.08
31478022012.04.16 17:56buy0.04usdchf0.919670.000000.000002012.04.18 14:070.919960.000.00-0.071.26
31604452012.04.16 20:35buy0.08usdchf0.917250.000000.000002012.04.18 14:070.919940.000.00-0.1523.39
31629822012.04.16 20:46buy0.16usdchf0.914960.000000.000002012.04.18 14:070.919960.000.00-0.3086.96
32121372012.04.17 12:33buy0.01eurusd1.315990.000000.000002012.04.17 17:311.314050.000.000.00-1.94
32187402012.04.17 13:59buy0.02eurusd1.313530.000000.000002012.04.17 17:311.314060.000.000.001.06
32367422012.04.17 16:57buy0.04eurusd1.311140.000000.000002012.04.17 17:311.314140.000.000.0012.00
32467382012.04.17 18:19buy0.01eurusd1.314830.000000.000002012.04.18 17:391.312250.000.00-0.03-2.58
32502012012.04.17 18:52buy0.02eurusd1.312490.000000.000002012.04.18 17:391.312090.000.00-0.07-0.80
32936992012.04.18 10:07buy0.04eurusd1.309910.000000.000002012.04.18 17:391.311840.000.000.007.72
33133872012.04.18 13:10buy0.08eurusd1.307530.000000.000002012.04.18 17:391.311710.000.000.0033.44
33200232012.04.18 14:32buy0.01usdchf0.919950.000000.000002012.04.19 14:260.917830.000.00-0.01-2.31
33389572012.04.18 17:36buy0.02usdchf0.917130.000000.000002012.04.19 14:260.917840.000.00-0.011.55
33810572012.04.19 10:01buy0.01eurusd1.312530.000000.000002012.04.19 10:551.314200.000.000.001.67
33884542012.04.19 10:55buy0.04usdchf0.914840.000000.000002012.04.19 14:260.917810.000.000.0012.94
34668342012.04.20 08:38buy0.01eurusd1.314880.000000.000002012.04.20 11:011.316490.000.000.001.61
  0.00 0.00 -0.69 180.06
Closed P/L: 179.37
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
34993652012.04.20 14:06buy0.01eurusd1.319640.000000.00000 1.318410.000.000.00-1.23
34993722012.04.20 14:06sell0.01usdchf0.910500.000000.00000 0.911490.000.000.00-1.09
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -2.32
 Floating P/L: -2.32
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 25 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 179.37 Floating P/L: -2.32 Margin: 4.64
Balance: 25 179.36 Equity: 25 177.04 Free Margin: 25 172.40
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 197.99 Gross Loss: 18.62 Total Net Profit: 179.37
Profit Factor: 10.63 Expected Payoff: 8.54  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 9.06 (0.04%) Relative Drawdown: 0.04% (9.06)
 
Total Trades: 21 Short Positions (won %): 4 (75.00%) Long Positions (won %): 17 (64.71%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 14 (66.67%) Loss trades (% of total): 7 (33.33%)
Largest profit trade: 86.66 loss trade: -4.67
Average profit trade: 14.14 loss trade: -2.66
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (111.09) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-9.06)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 111.09 (3) consecutive loss (count): -9.06 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 1