|Account: 6076778
|Name: tick moresafe
|Currency: USD
|2012 April 20, 14:32
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3087692
|2012.04.14 07:38
|balance
|Deposit
|25 000.00
|3105836
|2012.04.16 09:04
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.30191
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.16 09:38
|1.30023
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.68
|3110319
|2012.04.16 10:02
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.30099
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.16 17:12
|1.30282
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.83
|3110447
|2012.04.16 10:03
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|0.92426
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.18 14:07
|0.91998
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-4.65
|3124572
|2012.04.16 13:00
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.30339
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.16 17:12
|1.30281
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.16
|3134199
|2012.04.16 15:38
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|0.92196
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.18 14:07
|0.91996
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|-4.35
|3139416
|2012.04.16 16:38
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.30578
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.16 17:12
|1.30276
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.08
|3147802
|2012.04.16 17:56
|buy
|0.04
|usdchf
|0.91967
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.18 14:07
|0.91996
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|1.26
|3160445
|2012.04.16 20:35
|buy
|0.08
|usdchf
|0.91725
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.18 14:07
|0.91994
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.15
|23.39
|3162982
|2012.04.16 20:46
|buy
|0.16
|usdchf
|0.91496
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.18 14:07
|0.91996
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.30
|86.96
|3212137
|2012.04.17 12:33
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.31599
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.17 17:31
|1.31405
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.94
|3218740
|2012.04.17 13:59
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.31353
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.17 17:31
|1.31406
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.06
|3236742
|2012.04.17 16:57
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.31114
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.17 17:31
|1.31414
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|3246738
|2012.04.17 18:19
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.31483
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.18 17:39
|1.31225
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|-2.58
|3250201
|2012.04.17 18:52
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.31249
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.18 17:39
|1.31209
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|-0.80
|3293699
|2012.04.18 10:07
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.30991
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.18 17:39
|1.31184
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.72
|3313387
|2012.04.18 13:10
|buy
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.30753
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.18 17:39
|1.31171
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33.44
|3320023
|2012.04.18 14:32
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|0.91995
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.19 14:26
|0.91783
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-2.31
|3338957
|2012.04.18 17:36
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|0.91713
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.19 14:26
|0.91784
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|1.55
|3381057
|2012.04.19 10:01
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.31253
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.19 10:55
|1.31420
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.67
|3388454
|2012.04.19 10:55
|buy
|0.04
|usdchf
|0.91484
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.19 14:26
|0.91781
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.94
|3466834
|2012.04.20 08:38
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.31488
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.04.20 11:01
|1.31649
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.61
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.69
|180.06
|Closed P/L:
|179.37
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3499365
|2012.04.20 14:06
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.31964
|0.00000
|0.00000
|1.31841
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.23
|3499372
|2012.04.20 14:06
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|0.91050
|0.00000
|0.00000
|0.91149
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.32
|Floating P/L:
|-2.32
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|25 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|179.37
|Floating P/L:
|-2.32
|Margin:
|4.64
|Balance:
|25 179.36
|Equity:
|25 177.04
|Free Margin:
|25 172.40
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|197.99
|Gross Loss:
|18.62
|Total Net Profit:
|179.37
|Profit Factor:
|10.63
|Expected Payoff:
|8.54
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|9.06 (0.04%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.04% (9.06)
|Total Trades:
|21
|Short Positions (won %):
|4 (75.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|17 (64.71%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|14 (66.67%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|7 (33.33%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|86.66
|loss trade:
|-4.67
|Average
|profit trade:
|14.14
|loss trade:
|-2.66
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (111.09)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-9.06)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|111.09 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-9.06 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|1