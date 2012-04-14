|Account: 6076782
|Name: polyfit
|Currency: USD
|2012 April 27, 16:28
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3087696
|2012.04.14 07:46
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|3261812
|2012.04.17 22:26
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|80.878
|0.000
|0.000
|2012.04.17 23:54
|80.868
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|3450116
|2012.04.19 22:11
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|81.558
|0.000
|0.000
|2012.04.19 23:19
|81.569
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.13
|3450180
|2012.04.19 22:13
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|81.563
|0.000
|0.000
|2012.04.19 23:19
|81.565
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|3450182
|2012.04.19 22:14
|sell
|0.03
|usdjpy
|81.582
|0.000
|0.000
|2012.04.19 23:19
|81.565
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.63
|3679144
|2012.04.24 22:04
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|81.275
|0.000
|0.000
|2012.04.25 10:50
|81.288
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|-0.16
|3745462
|2012.04.25 19:32
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|81.462
|0.000
|0.000
|2012.04.25 20:11
|81.437
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.31
|3745486
|2012.04.25 19:32
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|131.580
|0.000
|0.000
|2012.04.25 19:40
|131.424
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.92
|3745784
|2012.04.25 19:33
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|81.464
|0.000
|0.000
|2012.04.25 20:11
|81.437
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.66
|3746047
|2012.04.25 19:34
|sell
|0.03
|usdjpy
|81.470
|0.000
|0.000
|2012.04.25 20:11
|81.436
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.25
|3746064
|2012.04.25 19:34
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpy
|131.499
|0.000
|0.000
|2012.04.25 19:40
|131.423
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.87
|3746346
|2012.04.25 19:35
|sell
|0.05
|usdjpy
|81.469
|0.000
|0.000
|2012.04.25 20:11
|81.437
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.96
|3746399
|2012.04.25 19:36
|sell
|0.03
|gbpjpy
|131.501
|0.000
|0.000
|2012.04.25 19:41
|131.425
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.80
|3746412
|2012.04.25 19:36
|sell
|0.08
|usdjpy
|81.504
|0.000
|0.000
|2012.04.25 20:11
|81.437
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.58
|3746424
|2012.04.25 19:36
|sell
|0.05
|gbpjpy
|131.552
|0.000
|0.000
|2012.04.25 19:41
|131.425
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.80
|3746606
|2012.04.25 19:37
|sell
|0.08
|gbpjpy
|131.541
|0.000
|0.000
|2012.04.25 19:41
|131.429
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.01
|3746627
|2012.04.25 19:37
|sell
|0.12
|usdjpy
|81.528
|0.000
|0.000
|2012.04.25 20:11
|81.437
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.41
|3746722
|2012.04.25 19:38
|sell
|0.18
|usdjpy
|81.535
|0.000
|0.000
|2012.04.25 20:11
|81.427
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.87
|3752418
|2012.04.25 21:02
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|81.616
|0.000
|0.000
|2012.04.25 21:20
|81.533
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.02
|3752489
|2012.04.25 21:03
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|81.623
|0.000
|0.000
|2012.04.25 21:20
|81.520
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.53
|3753126
|2012.04.25 21:05
|sell
|0.03
|usdjpy
|81.641
|0.000
|0.000
|2012.04.25 21:20
|81.516
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.60
|3753144
|2012.04.25 21:05
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|131.779
|0.000
|0.000
|2012.04.25 21:23
|131.664
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.41
|3753161
|2012.04.25 21:06
|sell
|0.05
|usdjpy
|81.673
|0.000
|0.000
|2012.04.25 21:20
|81.517
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.57
|3832641
|2012.04.26 21:06
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|80.955
|0.000
|0.000
|2012.04.26 21:40
|80.967
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.15
|3832649
|2012.04.26 21:07
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|80.973
|0.000
|0.000
|2012.04.26 21:40
|80.969
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|3832708
|2012.04.26 21:08
|sell
|0.03
|usdjpy
|80.969
|0.000
|0.000
|2012.04.26 21:40
|80.969
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|92.93
|Closed P/L:
|92.90
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|92.90
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|10 092.90
|Equity:
|10 092.90
|Free Margin:
|10 092.90
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|93.42
|Gross Loss:
|0.52
|Total Net Profit:
|92.90
|Profit Factor:
|180.25
|Expected Payoff:
|3.72
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.06
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.19 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.19)
|Total Trades:
|25
|Short Positions (won %):
|25 (84.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|21 (84.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|4 (16.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|23.87
|loss trade:
|-0.19
|Average
|profit trade:
|4.45
|loss trade:
|-0.13
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|17 (92.57)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-0.18)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|92.57 (17)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-0.19 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|5
|consecutive losses:
|1