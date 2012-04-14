Alpari NZ Limited

Account: 6076782 Name: polyfit Currency: USD 2012 April 27, 16:28
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
30876962012.04.14 07:46balanceDeposit10 000.00
32618122012.04.17 22:26sell0.01usdjpy80.8780.0000.0002012.04.17 23:5480.8680.000.000.000.12
34501162012.04.19 22:11sell0.01usdjpy81.5580.0000.0002012.04.19 23:1981.5690.000.000.00-0.13
34501802012.04.19 22:13sell0.02usdjpy81.5630.0000.0002012.04.19 23:1981.5650.000.000.00-0.05
34501822012.04.19 22:14sell0.03usdjpy81.5820.0000.0002012.04.19 23:1981.5650.000.000.000.63
36791442012.04.24 22:04sell0.01usdjpy81.2750.0000.0002012.04.25 10:5081.2880.000.00-0.03-0.16
37454622012.04.25 19:32sell0.01usdjpy81.4620.0000.0002012.04.25 20:1181.4370.000.000.000.31
37454862012.04.25 19:32sell0.01gbpjpy131.5800.0000.0002012.04.25 19:40131.4240.000.000.001.92
37457842012.04.25 19:33sell0.02usdjpy81.4640.0000.0002012.04.25 20:1181.4370.000.000.000.66
37460472012.04.25 19:34sell0.03usdjpy81.4700.0000.0002012.04.25 20:1181.4360.000.000.001.25
37460642012.04.25 19:34sell0.02gbpjpy131.4990.0000.0002012.04.25 19:40131.4230.000.000.001.87
37463462012.04.25 19:35sell0.05usdjpy81.4690.0000.0002012.04.25 20:1181.4370.000.000.001.96
37463992012.04.25 19:36sell0.03gbpjpy131.5010.0000.0002012.04.25 19:41131.4250.000.000.002.80
37464122012.04.25 19:36sell0.08usdjpy81.5040.0000.0002012.04.25 20:1181.4370.000.000.006.58
37464242012.04.25 19:36sell0.05gbpjpy131.5520.0000.0002012.04.25 19:41131.4250.000.000.007.80
37466062012.04.25 19:37sell0.08gbpjpy131.5410.0000.0002012.04.25 19:41131.4290.000.000.0011.01
37466272012.04.25 19:37sell0.12usdjpy81.5280.0000.0002012.04.25 20:1181.4370.000.000.0013.41
37467222012.04.25 19:38sell0.18usdjpy81.5350.0000.0002012.04.25 20:1181.4270.000.000.0023.87
37524182012.04.25 21:02sell0.01usdjpy81.6160.0000.0002012.04.25 21:2081.5330.000.000.001.02
37524892012.04.25 21:03sell0.02usdjpy81.6230.0000.0002012.04.25 21:2081.5200.000.000.002.53
37531262012.04.25 21:05sell0.03usdjpy81.6410.0000.0002012.04.25 21:2081.5160.000.000.004.60
37531442012.04.25 21:05sell0.01gbpjpy131.7790.0000.0002012.04.25 21:23131.6640.000.000.001.41
37531612012.04.25 21:06sell0.05usdjpy81.6730.0000.0002012.04.25 21:2081.5170.000.000.009.57
38326412012.04.26 21:06sell0.01usdjpy80.9550.0000.0002012.04.26 21:4080.9670.000.000.00-0.15
38326492012.04.26 21:07sell0.02usdjpy80.9730.0000.0002012.04.26 21:4080.9690.000.000.000.10
38327082012.04.26 21:08sell0.03usdjpy80.9690.0000.0002012.04.26 21:4080.9690.000.000.000.00
  0.00 0.00 -0.03 92.93
Closed P/L: 92.90
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 92.90 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 10 092.90 Equity: 10 092.90 Free Margin: 10 092.90
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 93.42 Gross Loss: 0.52 Total Net Profit: 92.90
Profit Factor: 180.25 Expected Payoff: 3.72  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.06 Maximal Drawdown: 0.19 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.19)
 
Total Trades: 25 Short Positions (won %): 25 (84.00%) Long Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 21 (84.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 4 (16.00%)
Largest profit trade: 23.87 loss trade: -0.19
Average profit trade: 4.45 loss trade: -0.13
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 17 (92.57) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-0.18)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 92.57 (17) consecutive loss (count): -0.19 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 1