Alpari NZ Limited

Account: 6081127 Name: pipmaker Currency: USD 2012 April 20, 20:34
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
33037882012.04.18 11:39balanceDeposit1 000.00
33177322012.04.18 14:06buy0.01audusd1.036330.936430.000002012.04.19 10:551.038050.000.000.301.72
33246522012.04.18 15:22sell0.01gbpusd1.599441.699340.000002012.04.18 16:051.597470.000.000.001.97
33268252012.04.18 15:44buy0.01eurgbp0.818280.718380.000002012.04.20 11:010.819860.000.00-0.122.54
33271922012.04.18 15:48sell0.01gbpchf1.470041.569940.000002012.04.18 16:571.468120.000.000.002.09
33280292012.04.18 15:50sell0.01usdchf0.920621.020520.000002012.04.18 16:410.918820.000.000.001.96
33437472012.04.18 18:03sell0.01gbpjpy130.404140.3940.0002012.04.18 18:14130.2400.000.000.002.02
33551262012.04.18 21:12buy0.01nzdjpy66.28456.2940.0002012.04.19 09:3466.5720.000.000.133.53
33573102012.04.18 22:00buy0.01usdchf0.915740.815840.000002012.04.19 14:260.917780.000.00-0.012.22
33575142012.04.18 22:01sell0.01eurusd1.313211.413110.000002012.04.19 10:011.311040.000.00-0.042.17
33804612012.04.19 09:59sell0.01gbpchf1.470331.570230.000002012.04.19 11:181.468440.000.000.002.07
33821942012.04.19 10:07sell0.01gbpjpy130.833140.8230.0002012.04.19 15:36130.6720.000.000.001.97
34039652012.04.19 13:09sell0.01usdjpy81.60691.5960.0002012.04.19 17:0081.4190.000.000.002.30
34471002012.04.19 21:17sell0.01usdcad0.995011.094910.000002012.04.20 13:080.992970.000.000.012.05
34478732012.04.19 21:32buy0.01nzdjpy66.25056.2600.0002012.04.20 10:4966.4090.000.000.041.95
34940672012.04.20 13:22sell0.01gbpjpy131.677141.6670.0002012.04.20 15:54131.5010.000.000.002.15
35030802012.04.20 15:03sell0.01eurusd1.320031.419930.000002012.04.20 16:181.317950.000.000.002.08
  0.00 0.00 0.31 34.79
Closed P/L: 35.10
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
35030372012.04.20 15:03sell0.01audusd1.035021.134920.00000 1.038160.000.00-0.13-3.14
33491732012.04.18 19:07sell0.01euraud1.265961.365860.00000 1.274150.000.000.65-8.50
34921142012.04.20 13:06sell0.01eurjpy107.669117.6590.000 107.8250.000.00-0.03-1.91
35123082012.04.20 17:09sell0.01eurusd1.320881.420780.00000 1.322130.000.00-0.01-1.25
33363522012.04.18 17:08sell0.01gbpusd1.600571.700470.00000 1.612560.000.00-0.14-11.99
35035052012.04.20 15:04sell0.01nzdjpy66.62876.6180.000 66.8160.000.00-0.07-2.31
33174492012.04.18 14:03buy0.01nzdusd0.818940.719040.00000 0.818040.000.000.19-0.90
35030492012.04.20 15:03buy0.01usdcad0.991310.891410.00000 0.991880.000.00-0.090.57
35031772012.04.20 15:03buy0.01usdchf0.910300.810400.00000 0.908560.000.00-0.00-1.92
  0.00 0.00 0.36 -31.35
 Floating P/L: -30.99
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 35.10 Floating P/L: -30.99 Margin: 20.44
Balance: 1 035.10 Equity: 1 004.11 Free Margin: 983.67
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 35.10 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 35.10
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 2.19  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 16 Short Positions (won %): 11 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 5 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 16 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 3.66 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 2.19 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 16 (35.10) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 35.10 (16) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 16 consecutive losses: 0