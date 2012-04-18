|Account: 6081127
|Name: pipmaker
|Currency: USD
|2012 April 20, 20:34
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3303788
|2012.04.18 11:39
|balance
|Deposit
|1 000.00
|3317732
|2012.04.18 14:06
|buy
|0.01
|audusd
|1.03633
|0.93643
|0.00000
|2012.04.19 10:55
|1.03805
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|1.72
|3324652
|2012.04.18 15:22
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.59944
|1.69934
|0.00000
|2012.04.18 16:05
|1.59747
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.97
|3326825
|2012.04.18 15:44
|buy
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.81828
|0.71838
|0.00000
|2012.04.20 11:01
|0.81986
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|2.54
|3327192
|2012.04.18 15:48
|sell
|0.01
|gbpchf
|1.47004
|1.56994
|0.00000
|2012.04.18 16:57
|1.46812
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.09
|3328029
|2012.04.18 15:50
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|0.92062
|1.02052
|0.00000
|2012.04.18 16:41
|0.91882
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.96
|3343747
|2012.04.18 18:03
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|130.404
|140.394
|0.000
|2012.04.18 18:14
|130.240
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.02
|3355126
|2012.04.18 21:12
|buy
|0.01
|nzdjpy
|66.284
|56.294
|0.000
|2012.04.19 09:34
|66.572
|0.00
|0.00
|0.13
|3.53
|3357310
|2012.04.18 22:00
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|0.91574
|0.81584
|0.00000
|2012.04.19 14:26
|0.91778
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|2.22
|3357514
|2012.04.18 22:01
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.31321
|1.41311
|0.00000
|2012.04.19 10:01
|1.31104
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|2.17
|3380461
|2012.04.19 09:59
|sell
|0.01
|gbpchf
|1.47033
|1.57023
|0.00000
|2012.04.19 11:18
|1.46844
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.07
|3382194
|2012.04.19 10:07
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|130.833
|140.823
|0.000
|2012.04.19 15:36
|130.672
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.97
|3403965
|2012.04.19 13:09
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|81.606
|91.596
|0.000
|2012.04.19 17:00
|81.419
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.30
|3447100
|2012.04.19 21:17
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|0.99501
|1.09491
|0.00000
|2012.04.20 13:08
|0.99297
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|2.05
|3447873
|2012.04.19 21:32
|buy
|0.01
|nzdjpy
|66.250
|56.260
|0.000
|2012.04.20 10:49
|66.409
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|1.95
|3494067
|2012.04.20 13:22
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|131.677
|141.667
|0.000
|2012.04.20 15:54
|131.501
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.15
|3503080
|2012.04.20 15:03
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.32003
|1.41993
|0.00000
|2012.04.20 16:18
|1.31795
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.08
|0.00
|0.00
|0.31
|34.79
|Closed P/L:
|35.10
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3503037
|2012.04.20 15:03
|sell
|0.01
|audusd
|1.03502
|1.13492
|0.00000
|1.03816
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.13
|-3.14
|3349173
|2012.04.18 19:07
|sell
|0.01
|euraud
|1.26596
|1.36586
|0.00000
|1.27415
|0.00
|0.00
|0.65
|-8.50
|3492114
|2012.04.20 13:06
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpy
|107.669
|117.659
|0.000
|107.825
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|-1.91
|3512308
|2012.04.20 17:09
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.32088
|1.42078
|0.00000
|1.32213
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-1.25
|3336352
|2012.04.18 17:08
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.60057
|1.70047
|0.00000
|1.61256
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|-11.99
|3503505
|2012.04.20 15:04
|sell
|0.01
|nzdjpy
|66.628
|76.618
|0.000
|66.816
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|-2.31
|3317449
|2012.04.18 14:03
|buy
|0.01
|nzdusd
|0.81894
|0.71904
|0.00000
|0.81804
|0.00
|0.00
|0.19
|-0.90
|3503049
|2012.04.20 15:03
|buy
|0.01
|usdcad
|0.99131
|0.89141
|0.00000
|0.99188
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|0.57
|3503177
|2012.04.20 15:03
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|0.91030
|0.81040
|0.00000
|0.90856
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.00
|-1.92
|0.00
|0.00
|0.36
|-31.35
|Floating P/L:
|-30.99
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|35.10
|Floating P/L:
|-30.99
|Margin:
|20.44
|Balance:
|1 035.10
|Equity:
|1 004.11
|Free Margin:
|983.67
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|35.10
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|35.10
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|2.19
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|16
|Short Positions (won %):
|11 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|5 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|16 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|3.66
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|2.19
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|16 (35.10)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|35.10 (16)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|16
|consecutive losses:
|0