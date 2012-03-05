|Account: 6026915
|Name: mandarine_martingale
|Currency: USD
|2012 April 27, 15:43
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|774714
|2012.03.05 08:23
|balance
|Deposit
|15 000.00
|1240150
|2012.03.13 21:04
|buy
|0.01
|usdcad
|0.99121
|0.93121
|0.99995
|2012.03.15 17:43
|0.99440
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.17
|3.21
|1243488
|2012.03.13 21:53
|buy
|0.02
|usdcad
|0.98895
|0.99170
|0.99995
|2012.03.14 12:10
|0.99170
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|5.55
|1662189
|2012.03.21 15:00
|buy
|0.01
|gbpchf
|1.44498
|1.45021
|1.45394
|2012.03.22 11:05
|1.45021
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.00
|5.71
|1667731
|2012.03.21 16:15
|buy
|0.02
|gbpchf
|1.44305
|1.44666
|1.45394
|2012.03.21 18:18
|1.44666
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.91
|2048650
|2012.03.28 17:01
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|0.99502
|1.05502
|0.99027
|2012.03.30 08:26
|0.99771
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.00
|-2.70
|2051618
|2012.03.28 17:33
|sell
|0.02
|usdcad
|0.99716
|1.05502
|0.99027
|2012.03.30 08:26
|0.99771
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-1.10
|2059099
|2012.03.28 19:12
|sell
|0.03
|usdcad
|0.99926
|1.05502
|0.99027
|2012.03.30 08:26
|0.99770
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|4.69
|2135657
|2012.03.29 17:14
|sell
|0.05
|usdcad
|1.00127
|0.99751
|0.99027
|2012.03.30 07:54
|0.99751
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|18.85
|2660150
|2012.04.09 14:33
|sell
|0.01
|gbpchf
|1.45710
|1.45500
|1.44818
|2012.04.10 17:56
|1.45500
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|2.28
|2668695
|2012.04.09 16:13
|sell
|0.02
|gbpchf
|1.45918
|1.45522
|1.44818
|2012.04.10 15:49
|1.45522
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|8.64
|3124081
|2012.04.16 12:59
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|0.99832
|0.99338
|0.99133
|2012.04.17 16:05
|0.99133
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|7.05
|3131849
|2012.04.16 15:04
|sell
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.00033
|0.99337
|0.99133
|2012.04.17 16:05
|0.99133
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|18.16
|3134815
|2012.04.16 15:42
|sell
|0.01
|gbpchf
|1.45915
|1.45576
|1.44815
|2012.04.16 21:06
|1.45576
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.70
|3145437
|2012.04.16 17:38
|sell
|0.03
|usdcad
|1.00233
|0.99338
|0.99133
|2012.04.17 16:05
|0.99133
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|33.29
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.36
|115.24
|Closed P/L:
|114.88
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3877515
|2012.04.27 11:32
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|0.98427
|1.04427
|0.97327
|
|0.98360
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.68
|3897635
|2012.04.27 14:30
|sell
|0.01
|gbpchf
|1.47181
|1.53181
|1.46081
|
|1.47276
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.05
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.37
|
|Floating P/L:
|-0.37
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|15 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|114.88
|Floating P/L:
|-0.37
|Margin:
|5.24
|Balance:
|15 114.90
|Equity:
|15 114.53
|Free Margin:
|15 109.29
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|118.69
|Gross Loss:
|3.81
|Total Net Profit:
|114.88
|Profit Factor:
|31.14
|Expected Payoff:
|8.21
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|3.81 (0.03%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.03% (3.81)
|
|Total Trades:
|14
|Short Positions (won %):
|10 (80.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|4 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|12 (85.71%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (14.29%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|33.31
|loss trade:
|-2.70
|Average
|profit trade:
|9.89
|loss trade:
|-1.91
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|6 (73.04)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-3.81)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|73.04 (6)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-3.81 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|6
|consecutive losses:
|2