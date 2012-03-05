Alpari NZ Limited

Account: 6026915 Name: mandarine_martingale Currency: USD 2012 April 27, 15:43
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
7747142012.03.05 08:23balanceDeposit15 000.00
12401502012.03.13 21:04buy0.01usdcad0.991210.931210.999952012.03.15 17:430.994400.000.00-0.173.21
12434882012.03.13 21:53buy0.02usdcad0.988950.991700.999952012.03.14 12:100.991700.000.00-0.085.55
16621892012.03.21 15:00buy0.01gbpchf1.444981.450211.453942012.03.22 11:051.450210.000.00-0.005.71
16677312012.03.21 16:15buy0.02gbpchf1.443051.446661.453942012.03.21 18:181.446660.000.000.007.91
20486502012.03.28 17:01sell0.01usdcad0.995021.055020.990272012.03.30 08:260.997710.000.00-0.00-2.70
20516182012.03.28 17:33sell0.02usdcad0.997161.055020.990272012.03.30 08:260.997710.000.00-0.01-1.10
20590992012.03.28 19:12sell0.03usdcad0.999261.055020.990272012.03.30 08:260.997700.000.00-0.014.69
21356572012.03.29 17:14sell0.05usdcad1.001270.997510.990272012.03.30 07:540.997510.000.00-0.0118.85
26601502012.04.09 14:33sell0.01gbpchf1.457101.455001.448182012.04.10 17:561.455000.000.00-0.042.28
26686952012.04.09 16:13sell0.02gbpchf1.459181.455221.448182012.04.10 15:491.455220.000.00-0.088.64
31240812012.04.16 12:59sell0.01usdcad0.998320.993380.991332012.04.17 16:050.991330.000.000.017.05
31318492012.04.16 15:04sell0.02usdcad1.000330.993370.991332012.04.17 16:050.991330.000.000.0218.16
31348152012.04.16 15:42sell0.01gbpchf1.459151.455761.448152012.04.16 21:061.455760.000.000.003.70
31454372012.04.16 17:38sell0.03usdcad1.002330.993380.991332012.04.17 16:050.991330.000.000.0233.29
  0.00 0.00 -0.36 115.24
Closed P/L: 114.88
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
38775152012.04.27 11:32sell0.01usdcad0.984271.044270.97327 0.983600.000.000.000.68
38976352012.04.27 14:30sell0.01gbpchf1.471811.531811.46081 1.472760.000.000.00-1.05
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -0.37
 Floating P/L: -0.37
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 15 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 114.88 Floating P/L: -0.37 Margin: 5.24
Balance: 15 114.90 Equity: 15 114.53 Free Margin: 15 109.29
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 118.69 Gross Loss: 3.81 Total Net Profit: 114.88
Profit Factor: 31.14 Expected Payoff: 8.21  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 3.81 (0.03%) Relative Drawdown: 0.03% (3.81)
 
Total Trades: 14 Short Positions (won %): 10 (80.00%) Long Positions (won %): 4 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 12 (85.71%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (14.29%)
Largest profit trade: 33.31 loss trade: -2.70
Average profit trade: 9.89 loss trade: -1.91
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 6 (73.04) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-3.81)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 73.04 (6) consecutive loss (count): -3.81 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 6 consecutive losses: 2