Alpari NZ Limited

Account: 6080998 Name: dss_secondversion Currency: USD 2012 April 20, 20:34
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
32942982012.04.18 10:12balanceDeposit300.00
32960352012.04.18 10:26buy0.01usdcad0.989760.990240.996762012.04.18 15:110.990240.000.000.000.48
33199262012.04.18 14:31sell0.01eurusd1.307311.307131.300312012.04.18 16:061.307130.000.000.000.18
33441632012.04.18 18:07sell0.01audusd1.037311.036861.030312012.04.18 18:461.036860.000.000.000.45
33551132012.04.18 21:12buy0.01usdcad0.991900.992650.998902012.04.19 16:120.992650.000.00-0.270.76
33906962012.04.19 11:14buy0.01audusd1.037451.037701.044452012.04.19 11:421.037700.000.000.000.25
34169392012.04.19 15:15sell0.01eurusd1.308551.308481.301552012.04.19 15:461.308480.000.000.000.07
34663562012.04.20 08:21sell0.01usdcad0.994500.991840.987502012.04.20 15:300.991840.000.000.002.68
34818992012.04.20 11:15buy0.01usdjpy81.63581.65082.3352012.04.20 15:5081.6500.000.000.000.18
  0.00 0.00 -0.27 5.05
Closed P/L: 4.78
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
33979262012.04.19 12:00buy0.01audusd1.037781.022621.04478 1.037860.000.000.200.08
34159432012.04.19 15:01sell0.01gbpusd1.602161.617341.59516 1.612560.000.00-0.06-10.40
34169662012.04.19 15:15buy0.01usdchf0.918620.903400.92562 0.908560.000.00-0.01-11.07
35237932012.04.20 19:46sell0.01usdjpy81.57883.09380.878 81.5420.000.00-0.030.44
  0.00 0.00 0.11 -20.95
 Floating P/L: -20.84
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 300.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 4.78 Floating P/L: -20.84 Margin: 9.28
Balance: 304.78 Equity: 283.94 Free Margin: 274.66
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 4.78 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 4.78
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 0.60  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 8 Short Positions (won %): 4 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 4 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 8 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 2.68 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 0.60 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 8 (4.78) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 4.78 (8) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 8 consecutive losses: 0