|Account: 6080998
|Name: dss_secondversion
|Currency: USD
|2012 April 20, 20:34
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3294298
|2012.04.18 10:12
|balance
|Deposit
|300.00
|3296035
|2012.04.18 10:26
|buy
|0.01
|usdcad
|0.98976
|0.99024
|0.99676
|2012.04.18 15:11
|0.99024
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.48
|3319926
|2012.04.18 14:31
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.30731
|1.30713
|1.30031
|2012.04.18 16:06
|1.30713
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.18
|3344163
|2012.04.18 18:07
|sell
|0.01
|audusd
|1.03731
|1.03686
|1.03031
|2012.04.18 18:46
|1.03686
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.45
|3355113
|2012.04.18 21:12
|buy
|0.01
|usdcad
|0.99190
|0.99265
|0.99890
|2012.04.19 16:12
|0.99265
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.27
|0.76
|3390696
|2012.04.19 11:14
|buy
|0.01
|audusd
|1.03745
|1.03770
|1.04445
|2012.04.19 11:42
|1.03770
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.25
|3416939
|2012.04.19 15:15
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.30855
|1.30848
|1.30155
|2012.04.19 15:46
|1.30848
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.07
|3466356
|2012.04.20 08:21
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|0.99450
|0.99184
|0.98750
|2012.04.20 15:30
|0.99184
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.68
|3481899
|2012.04.20 11:15
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|81.635
|81.650
|82.335
|2012.04.20 15:50
|81.650
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.18
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.27
|5.05
|Closed P/L:
|4.78
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3397926
|2012.04.19 12:00
|buy
|0.01
|audusd
|1.03778
|1.02262
|1.04478
|1.03786
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|0.08
|3415943
|2012.04.19 15:01
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.60216
|1.61734
|1.59516
|1.61256
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|-10.40
|3416966
|2012.04.19 15:15
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|0.91862
|0.90340
|0.92562
|0.90856
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-11.07
|3523793
|2012.04.20 19:46
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|81.578
|83.093
|80.878
|81.542
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|0.44
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|-20.95
|Floating P/L:
|-20.84
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|300.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|4.78
|Floating P/L:
|-20.84
|Margin:
|9.28
|Balance:
|304.78
|Equity:
|283.94
|Free Margin:
|274.66
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|4.78
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|4.78
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|0.60
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|8
|Short Positions (won %):
|4 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|4 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|8 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|2.68
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|0.60
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|8 (4.78)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|4.78 (8)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|8
|consecutive losses:
|0