Alpari NZ Limited

Account: 6080998 Name: dss_secondversion Currency: USD 2012 April 27, 20:00
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
32942982012.04.18 10:12balanceDeposit300.00
32960352012.04.18 10:26buy0.01usdcad0.989760.990240.996762012.04.18 15:110.990240.000.000.000.48
33199262012.04.18 14:31sell0.01eurusd1.307311.307131.300312012.04.18 16:061.307130.000.000.000.18
33441632012.04.18 18:07sell0.01audusd1.037311.036861.030312012.04.18 18:461.036860.000.000.000.45
33551132012.04.18 21:12buy0.01usdcad0.991900.992650.998902012.04.19 16:120.992650.000.00-0.270.76
33906962012.04.19 11:14buy0.01audusd1.037451.037701.044452012.04.19 11:421.037700.000.000.000.25
33979262012.04.19 12:00buy0.01audusd1.037781.022621.044782012.04.27 19:171.044780.000.000.817.00
34159432012.04.19 15:01sell0.01gbpusd1.602161.617341.595162012.04.25 21:241.617340.000.00-0.11-15.18
34169392012.04.19 15:15sell0.01eurusd1.308551.308481.301552012.04.19 15:461.308480.000.000.000.07
34663562012.04.20 08:21sell0.01usdcad0.994500.991840.987502012.04.20 15:300.991840.000.000.002.68
34818992012.04.20 11:15buy0.01usdjpy81.63581.65082.3352012.04.20 15:5081.6500.000.000.000.18
35237932012.04.20 19:46sell0.01usdjpy81.57881.39080.8782012.04.23 07:4381.3900.000.00-0.032.31
35387022012.04.23 00:00sell0.01gbpchf1.465001.463181.458002012.04.25 12:241.463180.000.00-0.092.00
35481502012.04.23 07:05buy0.01usdcad0.993950.995521.000952012.04.23 11:170.995520.000.000.001.58
35809402012.04.23 14:05sell0.01usdjpy81.08080.98880.3802012.04.24 09:1180.9880.000.00-0.031.14
36059272012.04.23 19:50sell0.01eurjpy106.473106.456105.7732012.04.24 07:15106.4560.000.00-0.030.21
36176512012.04.24 03:20sell0.01euraud1.274461.290261.267462012.04.27 19:201.267460.000.000.677.32
36868042012.04.25 04:25buy0.01eurjpy107.445107.517108.1452012.04.25 05:55107.5170.000.000.000.89
36873952012.04.25 05:05buy0.01usdjpy81.48281.55882.1822012.04.25 21:1081.5580.000.000.000.93
37473412012.04.25 19:45sell0.01usdcad0.984610.984450.977612012.04.25 21:340.984450.000.000.000.16
38178132012.04.26 17:15sell0.01usdjpy80.78280.63480.0822012.04.27 06:4680.6340.000.00-0.021.84
  0.00 0.00 0.92 15.25
Closed P/L: 16.17
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
35407812012.04.23 01:20sell0.01eurchf1.201351.216961.19435 1.201310.000.00-0.180.04
36059402012.04.23 19:50sell0.01nzdjpy65.71967.27065.019 66.2020.000.00-0.43-6.01
35411372012.04.23 01:40buy0.01nzdusd0.817880.802420.82488 0.822470.000.000.234.59
37689162012.04.26 05:15sell0.01usdcad0.983070.998320.97607 0.980700.000.000.012.42
34169662012.04.19 15:15buy0.01usdchf0.918620.903400.92562 0.906060.000.00-0.03-13.86
37900772012.04.26 12:20sell0.01usdcad0.981560.996800.97456 0.980700.000.000.010.88
38770912012.04.27 11:30buy0.01eurchf1.201801.186521.20880 1.201030.000.000.00-0.85
38864652012.04.27 12:30sell0.01eurgbp0.814850.829960.80785 0.815560.000.000.00-1.15
  0.00 0.00 -0.39 -13.94
 Floating P/L: -14.33
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 300.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 16.17 Floating P/L: -14.33 Margin: 14.54
Balance: 316.15 Equity: 301.82 Free Margin: 287.28
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 31.46 Gross Loss: 15.29 Total Net Profit: 16.17
Profit Factor: 2.06 Expected Payoff: 0.81  
Absolute Drawdown: 1.61 Maximal Drawdown: 15.29 (4.87%) Relative Drawdown: 4.87% (15.29)
 
Total Trades: 20 Short Positions (won %): 12 (91.67%) Long Positions (won %): 8 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 19 (95.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (5.00%)
Largest profit trade: 7.99 loss trade: -15.29
Average profit trade: 1.66 loss trade: -15.29
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 15 (13.68) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-15.29)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 17.78 (4) consecutive loss (count): -15.29 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 10 consecutive losses: 1