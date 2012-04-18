|Account: 6080998
|Name: dss_secondversion
|Currency: USD
|2012 April 27, 20:00
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3294298
|2012.04.18 10:12
|balance
|Deposit
|300.00
|3296035
|2012.04.18 10:26
|buy
|0.01
|usdcad
|0.98976
|0.99024
|0.99676
|2012.04.18 15:11
|0.99024
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.48
|3319926
|2012.04.18 14:31
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.30731
|1.30713
|1.30031
|2012.04.18 16:06
|1.30713
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.18
|3344163
|2012.04.18 18:07
|sell
|0.01
|audusd
|1.03731
|1.03686
|1.03031
|2012.04.18 18:46
|1.03686
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.45
|3355113
|2012.04.18 21:12
|buy
|0.01
|usdcad
|0.99190
|0.99265
|0.99890
|2012.04.19 16:12
|0.99265
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.27
|0.76
|3390696
|2012.04.19 11:14
|buy
|0.01
|audusd
|1.03745
|1.03770
|1.04445
|2012.04.19 11:42
|1.03770
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.25
|3397926
|2012.04.19 12:00
|buy
|0.01
|audusd
|1.03778
|1.02262
|1.04478
|2012.04.27 19:17
|1.04478
|0.00
|0.00
|0.81
|7.00
|3415943
|2012.04.19 15:01
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.60216
|1.61734
|1.59516
|2012.04.25 21:24
|1.61734
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|-15.18
|3416939
|2012.04.19 15:15
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.30855
|1.30848
|1.30155
|2012.04.19 15:46
|1.30848
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.07
|3466356
|2012.04.20 08:21
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|0.99450
|0.99184
|0.98750
|2012.04.20 15:30
|0.99184
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.68
|3481899
|2012.04.20 11:15
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|81.635
|81.650
|82.335
|2012.04.20 15:50
|81.650
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.18
|3523793
|2012.04.20 19:46
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|81.578
|81.390
|80.878
|2012.04.23 07:43
|81.390
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|2.31
|3538702
|2012.04.23 00:00
|sell
|0.01
|gbpchf
|1.46500
|1.46318
|1.45800
|2012.04.25 12:24
|1.46318
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|2.00
|3548150
|2012.04.23 07:05
|buy
|0.01
|usdcad
|0.99395
|0.99552
|1.00095
|2012.04.23 11:17
|0.99552
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.58
|3580940
|2012.04.23 14:05
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|81.080
|80.988
|80.380
|2012.04.24 09:11
|80.988
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|1.14
|3605927
|2012.04.23 19:50
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpy
|106.473
|106.456
|105.773
|2012.04.24 07:15
|106.456
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|0.21
|3617651
|2012.04.24 03:20
|sell
|0.01
|euraud
|1.27446
|1.29026
|1.26746
|2012.04.27 19:20
|1.26746
|0.00
|0.00
|0.67
|7.32
|3686804
|2012.04.25 04:25
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpy
|107.445
|107.517
|108.145
|2012.04.25 05:55
|107.517
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.89
|3687395
|2012.04.25 05:05
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|81.482
|81.558
|82.182
|2012.04.25 21:10
|81.558
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.93
|3747341
|2012.04.25 19:45
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|0.98461
|0.98445
|0.97761
|2012.04.25 21:34
|0.98445
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|3817813
|2012.04.26 17:15
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|80.782
|80.634
|80.082
|2012.04.27 06:46
|80.634
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|1.84
|0.00
|0.00
|0.92
|15.25
|Closed P/L:
|16.17
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3540781
|2012.04.23 01:20
|sell
|0.01
|eurchf
|1.20135
|1.21696
|1.19435
|1.20131
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.18
|0.04
|3605940
|2012.04.23 19:50
|sell
|0.01
|nzdjpy
|65.719
|67.270
|65.019
|66.202
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.43
|-6.01
|3541137
|2012.04.23 01:40
|buy
|0.01
|nzdusd
|0.81788
|0.80242
|0.82488
|0.82247
|0.00
|0.00
|0.23
|4.59
|3768916
|2012.04.26 05:15
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|0.98307
|0.99832
|0.97607
|0.98070
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|2.42
|3416966
|2012.04.19 15:15
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|0.91862
|0.90340
|0.92562
|0.90606
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|-13.86
|3790077
|2012.04.26 12:20
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|0.98156
|0.99680
|0.97456
|0.98070
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|0.88
|3877091
|2012.04.27 11:30
|buy
|0.01
|eurchf
|1.20180
|1.18652
|1.20880
|1.20103
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.85
|3886465
|2012.04.27 12:30
|sell
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.81485
|0.82996
|0.80785
|0.81556
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.15
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.39
|-13.94
|Floating P/L:
|-14.33
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|300.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|16.17
|Floating P/L:
|-14.33
|Margin:
|14.54
|Balance:
|316.15
|Equity:
|301.82
|Free Margin:
|287.28
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|31.46
|Gross Loss:
|15.29
|Total Net Profit:
|16.17
|Profit Factor:
|2.06
|Expected Payoff:
|0.81
|Absolute Drawdown:
|1.61
|Maximal Drawdown:
|15.29 (4.87%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|4.87% (15.29)
|Total Trades:
|20
|Short Positions (won %):
|12 (91.67%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|8 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|19 (95.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (5.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|7.99
|loss trade:
|-15.29
|Average
|profit trade:
|1.66
|loss trade:
|-15.29
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|15 (13.68)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-15.29)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|17.78 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-15.29 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|10
|consecutive losses:
|1