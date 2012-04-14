|Account: 6076775
|Name: digital_martingale
|Currency: USD
|2012 April 20, 14:58
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3087689
|2012.04.14 07:26
|balance
|Deposit
|15 000.00
|3128423
|2012.04.16 14:00
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|127.880
|128.107
|128.373
|2012.04.17 11:20
|128.107
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.00
|2.82
|3128489
|2012.04.16 14:00
|buy
|0.01
|audjpy
|83.597
|83.892
|84.103
|2012.04.17 18:04
|84.103
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|6.26
|3131314
|2012.04.16 14:59
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|0.99985
|0.99295
|0.99086
|2012.04.17 16:08
|0.99086
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|9.07
|3137902
|2012.04.16 16:21
|buy
|0.01
|cadjpy
|80.890
|81.099
|81.333
|2012.04.17 16:05
|81.333
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|5.49
|3139974
|2012.04.16 16:45
|buy
|0.02
|cadjpy
|80.689
|81.101
|81.333
|2012.04.17 16:05
|81.333
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|15.97
|3140128
|2012.04.16 16:46
|buy
|0.02
|gbpjpy
|127.676
|128.108
|128.373
|2012.04.17 11:20
|128.108
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.00
|10.73
|3140725
|2012.04.16 16:52
|buy
|0.02
|audjpy
|83.408
|83.616
|84.103
|2012.04.17 15:17
|83.616
|0.00
|0.00
|0.21
|5.16
|3142888
|2012.04.16 17:14
|buy
|0.03
|cadjpy
|80.485
|74.890
|81.333
|2012.04.17 11:59
|80.816
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|12.31
|3143100
|2012.04.16 17:15
|buy
|0.03
|gbpjpy
|127.473
|121.880
|128.373
|2012.04.16 17:48
|127.566
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.46
|3143135
|2012.04.16 17:15
|buy
|0.03
|audjpy
|83.203
|77.597
|84.103
|2012.04.17 12:00
|83.541
|0.00
|0.00
|0.32
|12.57
|3143212
|2012.04.16 17:16
|buy
|0.05
|gbpjpy
|127.273
|121.880
|128.373
|2012.04.16 17:48
|127.566
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.20
|3143253
|2012.04.16 17:16
|buy
|0.05
|cadjpy
|80.233
|74.890
|81.333
|2012.04.17 10:28
|80.559
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|20.24
|3145362
|2012.04.16 17:37
|sell
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.00186
|0.99292
|0.99086
|2012.04.17 16:08
|0.99086
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|22.20
|3181946
|2012.04.17 08:05
|buy
|0.05
|audjpy
|83.003
|77.597
|84.103
|2012.04.17 10:55
|83.293
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|3245046
|2012.04.17 18:04
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.31528
|1.31088
|1.30428
|2012.04.18 10:47
|1.31088
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|4.40
|3258268
|2012.04.17 21:14
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.59450
|1.59166
|1.58350
|2012.04.18 10:50
|1.59166
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|5.68
|3380498
|2012.04.19 09:59
|sell
|0.15
|gbpusd
|1.60465
|1.65250
|1.59567
|2012.04.19 14:35
|1.60173
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|43.80
|3382847
|2012.04.19 10:10
|sell
|0.25
|gbpusd
|1.60667
|1.65250
|1.59567
|2012.04.19 13:22
|1.60378
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|72.25
|3448016
|2012.04.19 21:35
|sell
|0.03
|usdcad
|0.99610
|1.05208
|0.98510
|2012.04.20 13:38
|0.99227
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|11.58
|0.00
|0.00
|0.67
|300.19
|Closed P/L:
|300.86
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3244259
|2012.04.17 18:00
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.59250
|1.65250
|1.59567
|1.61089
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|-18.39
|3302491
|2012.04.18 11:30
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.59655
|1.65250
|1.59567
|1.61089
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.22
|-28.68
|3303655
|2012.04.18 11:38
|sell
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.59856
|1.65250
|1.59567
|1.61089
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.33
|-36.99
|3336362
|2012.04.18 17:08
|sell
|0.05
|gbpusd
|1.60057
|1.65250
|1.59567
|1.61089
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.55
|-51.60
|3340966
|2012.04.18 17:43
|sell
|0.09
|gbpusd
|1.60259
|1.65250
|1.59567
|1.61089
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.98
|-74.70
|3413038
|2012.04.19 14:35
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|0.99208
|1.05208
|0.98510
|0.99163
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|0.45
|3429273
|2012.04.19 17:05
|sell
|0.02
|usdcad
|0.99409
|1.05208
|0.98510
|0.99163
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|4.96
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.19
|-204.95
|Floating P/L:
|-207.14
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|15 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|300.86
|Floating P/L:
|-207.14
|Margin:
|70.01
|Balance:
|15 300.87
|Equity:
|15 093.73
|Free Margin:
|15 023.71
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|300.86
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|300.86
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|15.83
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|19
|Short Positions (won %):
|7 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|12 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|19 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|72.25
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|15.83
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|19 (300.86)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|300.86 (19)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|19
|consecutive losses:
|0