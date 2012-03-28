|Account: 6055836
|Name: stochscalp2
|Currency: USD
|2012 April 4, 14:23
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2000596
|2012.03.28 07:28
|balance
|Deposit
|1 000.00
|2000604
|2012.03.28 07:29
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.33303
|1.33814
|1.32525
|2012.03.28 09:43
|1.33207
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.60
|2000614
|2012.03.28 07:29
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.59600
|1.60116
|1.58823
|2012.03.28 09:43
|1.59385
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.50
|2002055
|2012.03.28 08:05
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.59584
|1.60104
|1.58822
|2012.03.28 09:44
|1.59362
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.20
|2002069
|2012.03.28 08:05
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.33297
|1.33805
|1.32529
|2012.03.28 09:43
|1.33214
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.30
|2002197
|2012.03.28 08:08
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.33295
|1.33810
|1.32531
|2012.03.28 09:44
|1.33213
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.20
|2002512
|2012.03.28 08:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.33329
|1.33839
|1.32532
|2012.03.28 09:45
|1.33195
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.40
|2002698
|2012.03.28 08:21
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.33310
|1.33818
|1.32526
|2012.03.28 09:45
|1.33191
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.90
|2003024
|2012.03.28 08:31
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.33328
|1.33830
|1.32528
|2012.03.28 09:45
|1.33197
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.10
|2003533
|2012.03.28 08:41
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.33321
|1.33829
|1.32532
|2012.03.28 09:45
|1.33198
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.30
|2013825
|2012.03.28 10:37
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.33580
|1.33070
|1.33820
|2012.03.28 10:54
|1.33595
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.50
|2036619
|2012.03.28 14:46
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.33448
|1.33971
|1.33221
|2012.03.28 15:44
|1.33283
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.50
|2036678
|2012.03.28 14:46
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.33461
|1.33967
|1.33218
|2012.03.28 15:44
|1.33284
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|88.50
|2036739
|2012.03.28 14:47
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.33459
|1.33968
|1.33217
|2012.03.28 15:44
|1.33278
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|90.50
|2038487
|2012.03.28 15:10
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.33375
|1.33899
|1.33149
|2012.03.28 15:44
|1.33287
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|44.00
|2086888
|2012.03.29 08:32
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.33164
|1.32660
|1.33414
|2012.03.29 09:20
|1.33414
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|125.00
|2249484
|2012.04.02 08:22
|sell
|0.50
|usdchf
|0.90242
|0.90760
|0.90010
|2012.04.02 10:57
|0.90143
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|54.91
|2250270
|2012.04.02 08:41
|sell
|0.50
|usdchf
|0.90220
|0.90746
|0.89996
|2012.04.02 10:57
|0.90147
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.49
|2252166
|2012.04.02 09:12
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.33459
|1.32949
|1.33699
|2012.04.02 10:53
|1.33535
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|38.00
|2253654
|2012.04.02 09:27
|sell
|0.50
|usdchf
|0.90218
|0.90740
|0.89990
|2012.04.02 10:57
|0.90148
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|38.83
|2253662
|2012.04.02 09:27
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.33460
|1.32950
|1.33700
|2012.04.02 10:53
|1.33555
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|47.50
|2260684
|2012.04.02 10:42
|sell
|0.50
|usdchf
|0.90125
|0.90642
|0.90028
|2012.04.02 11:08
|0.90058
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|37.20
|2261042
|2012.04.02 10:46
|sell
|0.50
|usdchf
|0.90129
|0.90653
|0.90052
|2012.04.02 11:07
|0.90052
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|42.75
|2261558
|2012.04.02 10:52
|sell
|0.50
|usdchf
|0.90149
|0.90669
|0.90069
|2012.04.02 11:07
|0.90069
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|44.41
|2262078
|2012.04.02 10:57
|sell
|0.50
|usdchf
|0.90131
|0.90643
|0.90042
|2012.04.02 11:07
|0.90042
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|49.42
|2262152
|2012.04.02 10:58
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.33633
|1.33124
|1.33724
|2012.04.02 11:07
|1.33724
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|45.50
|2262192
|2012.04.02 10:58
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.33632
|1.33122
|1.33746
|2012.04.02 11:07
|1.33746
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|57.00
|2262208
|2012.04.02 10:59
|sell
|0.50
|usdchf
|0.90118
|0.90639
|0.89938
|2012.04.02 11:08
|0.90063
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.53
|2262223
|2012.04.02 10:59
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.33642
|1.33133
|1.33834
|2012.04.02 11:08
|1.33750
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|54.00
|2388291
|2012.04.03 18:48
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.59611
|1.60114
|1.59514
|2012.04.03 21:01
|1.59514
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|48.50
|2388418
|2012.04.03 18:50
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.59588
|1.60098
|1.59498
|2012.04.03 21:01
|1.59498
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|45.00
|2388593
|2012.04.03 18:54
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.59592
|1.60109
|1.59509
|2012.04.03 21:01
|1.59509
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|41.50
|2389052
|2012.04.03 19:03
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.59626
|1.60146
|1.59546
|2012.04.03 21:01
|1.59546
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|2390689
|2012.04.03 19:34
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.59613
|1.60132
|1.59532
|2012.04.03 21:01
|1.59532
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.50
|2427008
|2012.04.04 08:50
|buy
|0.50
|usdchf
|0.91234
|0.90720
|0.91420
|2012.04.04 10:08
|0.91297
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|34.50
|2427017
|2012.04.04 08:50
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|0.91241
|0.90716
|0.91413
|2012.04.04 10:08
|0.91289
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|52.58
|2433000
|2012.04.04 10:10
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|0.91339
|0.90846
|0.91551
|2012.04.04 12:07
|0.91435
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|104.99
|2433104
|2012.04.04 10:10
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.31837
|1.32349
|1.31648
|2012.04.04 12:02
|1.31648
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|189.00
|2444208
|2012.04.04 12:07
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.31734
|1.32164
|1.31412
|2012.04.04 14:19
|1.31443
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|291.00
|2444245
|2012.04.04 12:08
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|0.91429
|0.90960
|0.91710
|2012.04.04 14:19
|0.91560
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|143.08
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2 097.69
|Closed P/L:
|2 097.69
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|2 097.69
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|3 097.69
|Equity:
|3 097.69
|Free Margin:
|3 097.69
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|2 097.69
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|2 097.69
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|53.79
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|39
|Short Positions (won %):
|28 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|11 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|39 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|291.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|53.79
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|39 (2 097.69)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|2 097.69 (39)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|39
|consecutive losses:
|0