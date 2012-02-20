|Account: 8125268
|Name: T3Digital
|Currency: USD
|2012 March 9, 14:14
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1322688674
|2012.02.20 07:37
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|1322705411
|2012.02.20 17:00
|sell
|0.01
|cadjpy
|79.975
|0.000
|78.871
|2012.02.23 17:21
|80.397
|-0.06
|0.00
|-0.26
|-5.26
|1322708752
|2012.02.20 19:06
|sell
|0.02
|cadjpy
|80.176
|0.000
|79.076
|2012.02.23 17:21
|80.388
|-0.12
|0.00
|-0.52
|-5.28
|1322709731
|2012.02.20 20:00
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.58466
|1.58125
|1.56625
|2012.02.21 14:22
|1.58125
|-0.06
|0.00
|-0.05
|3.41
|1322763500
|2012.02.22 09:00
|sell
|0.03
|cadjpy
|80.381
|0.000
|79.276
|2012.02.23 17:21
|80.389
|-0.18
|0.00
|-0.47
|-0.30
|1322771890
|2012.02.22 12:00
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.57022
|0.00000
|1.55926
|2012.02.22 15:08
|1.56739
|-0.06
|0.00
|0.00
|2.83
|1322772871
|2012.02.22 12:32
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.57210
|1.56910
|1.55410
|2012.02.22 15:08
|1.56739
|-0.12
|0.00
|0.00
|9.42
|1322778242
|2012.02.22 15:08
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.56736
|0.00000
|1.55634
|2012.02.23 17:22
|1.56985
|-0.06
|0.00
|-0.13
|-2.49
|1322798906
|2012.02.23 08:59
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.56934
|0.00000
|1.55836
|2012.02.23 17:22
|1.56986
|-0.12
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.04
|1322804004
|2012.02.23 11:34
|sell
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.57142
|0.00000
|1.56035
|2012.02.23 17:22
|1.56984
|-0.18
|0.00
|0.00
|4.74
|1322810559
|2012.02.23 15:31
|sell
|0.05
|cadjpy
|80.582
|0.000
|79.481
|2012.02.23 17:21
|80.388
|-0.30
|0.00
|0.00
|12.09
|1322811424
|2012.02.23 16:00
|buy
|0.01
|audjpy
|85.928
|0.000
|87.028
|2012.02.24 06:49
|86.199
|-0.06
|0.00
|0.05
|3.38
|1322813050
|2012.02.23 16:36
|buy
|0.02
|audjpy
|85.730
|86.046
|87.546
|2012.02.24 06:49
|86.197
|-0.12
|0.00
|0.11
|11.64
|1322818607
|2012.02.23 20:09
|buy
|0.03
|audjpy
|85.533
|86.048
|87.548
|2012.02.24 06:49
|86.197
|-0.18
|0.00
|0.16
|24.81
|1322954194
|2012.02.28 12:00
|buy
|0.01
|cadjpy
|81.078
|0.000
|82.180
|2012.02.29 05:15
|80.989
|-0.06
|0.00
|-0.00
|-1.11
|1322955518
|2012.02.28 12:28
|buy
|0.02
|cadjpy
|80.862
|0.000
|81.977
|2012.02.29 05:15
|80.989
|-0.12
|0.00
|-0.01
|3.16
|1322964126
|2012.02.28 15:33
|buy
|0.03
|cadjpy
|80.660
|80.984
|82.484
|2012.02.29 05:15
|80.984
|-0.18
|0.00
|-0.01
|12.08
|1322976033
|2012.02.28 19:00
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.58859
|1.59176
|1.60676
|2012.02.29 06:42
|1.59326
|-0.06
|0.00
|-0.03
|4.67
|1322986731
|2012.02.29 09:00
|sell
|0.01
|cadjpy
|81.020
|0.000
|79.912
|2012.03.01 07:26
|81.863
|-0.06
|0.00
|-0.16
|-10.41
|1322990943
|2012.02.29 11:56
|sell
|0.02
|cadjpy
|81.225
|0.000
|80.120
|2012.03.01 07:26
|81.861
|-0.12
|0.00
|-0.32
|-15.72
|1322997493
|2012.02.29 14:07
|sell
|0.03
|cadjpy
|81.424
|0.000
|80.325
|2012.03.01 07:26
|81.857
|-0.18
|0.00
|-0.49
|-16.05
|1323005515
|2012.02.29 17:18
|sell
|0.05
|cadjpy
|81.638
|0.000
|80.525
|2012.03.01 07:25
|81.856
|-0.30
|0.00
|-0.81
|-13.47
|1323008938
|2012.02.29 17:57
|sell
|0.08
|cadjpy
|81.833
|0.000
|80.739
|2012.03.01 07:25
|81.849
|-0.48
|0.00
|-1.30
|-1.58
|1323009094
|2012.02.29 17:59
|sell
|0.13
|cadjpy
|82.052
|0.000
|80.935
|2012.03.01 07:25
|81.853
|-0.78
|0.00
|-2.11
|31.98
|1323013281
|2012.02.29 18:54
|sell
|0.21
|cadjpy
|82.249
|81.973
|80.473
|2012.03.01 07:25
|81.849
|-1.26
|0.00
|-3.41
|103.83
|1323017751
|2012.02.29 21:00
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.59394
|0.00000
|1.58294
|2012.03.01 07:25
|1.59316
|-0.06
|0.00
|-0.15
|0.78
|1323105049
|2012.03.05 08:00
|sell
|0.01
|cadjpy
|82.052
|0.000
|80.952
|2012.03.05 10:48
|81.859
|-0.06
|0.00
|0.00
|2.37
|1323105050
|2012.03.05 08:00
|sell
|0.01
|audjpy
|87.026
|0.000
|85.929
|2012.03.05 10:48
|86.847
|-0.06
|0.00
|0.00
|2.20
|1323124421
|2012.03.05 16:00
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.58678
|0.00000
|1.59780
|2012.03.07 11:44
|1.57378
|-0.06
|0.00
|-0.06
|-13.00
|1323145650
|2012.03.06 09:37
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.58483
|0.00000
|1.59575
|2012.03.07 11:44
|1.57378
|-0.12
|0.00
|-0.07
|-22.10
|1323146859
|2012.03.06 10:05
|buy
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.58279
|0.00000
|1.59381
|2012.03.07 11:44
|1.57378
|-0.18
|0.00
|-0.10
|-27.03
|1323149822
|2012.03.06 11:28
|buy
|0.05
|gbpusd
|1.58016
|0.00000
|1.59179
|2012.03.07 11:44
|1.57378
|-0.30
|0.00
|-0.17
|-31.90
|1323151952
|2012.03.06 11:58
|buy
|0.08
|gbpusd
|1.57804
|0.00000
|1.58913
|2012.03.07 11:45
|1.57378
|-0.48
|0.00
|-0.27
|-34.08
|1323153148
|2012.03.06 12:16
|buy
|0.13
|gbpusd
|1.57589
|0.00000
|1.58703
|2012.03.07 11:45
|1.57380
|-0.78
|0.00
|-0.44
|-27.17
|1323167361
|2012.03.06 17:25
|buy
|0.21
|gbpusd
|1.57389
|0.00000
|1.58484
|2012.03.07 11:45
|1.57378
|-1.26
|0.00
|-0.71
|-2.31
|1323169861
|2012.03.06 18:31
|buy
|0.34
|gbpusd
|1.57165
|0.00000
|1.58289
|2012.03.07 11:45
|1.57380
|-2.04
|0.00
|-1.16
|73.10
|-10.62
|0.00
|-12.91
|76.19
|Closed P/L:
|52.66
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|52.66
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|5 052.68
|Equity:
|5 052.68
|Free Margin:
|5 052.68
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|294.18
|Gross Loss:
|241.52
|Total Net Profit:
|52.66
|Profit Factor:
|1.22
|Expected Payoff:
|1.50
|Absolute Drawdown:
|17.24
|Maximal Drawdown:
|219.60 (4.22%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|4.22% (219.60)
|Total Trades:
|35
|Short Positions (won %):
|20 (50.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|15 (46.67%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|17 (48.57%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|18 (51.43%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|99.16
|loss trade:
|-34.83
|Average
|profit trade:
|17.30
|loss trade:
|-13.42
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (54.71)
|consecutive losses ($):
|7 (-162.60)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|133.40 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-162.60 (7)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|4