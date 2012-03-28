Alpari NZ Limited

Account: 6055836 Name: stochscalp2 Currency: USD 2012 April 2, 11:13
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
20005962012.03.28 07:28balanceDeposit1 000.00
20006042012.03.28 07:29sell0.10eurusd1.333031.338141.325252012.03.28 09:431.332070.000.000.009.60
20006142012.03.28 07:29sell0.10gbpusd1.596001.601161.588232012.03.28 09:431.593850.000.000.0021.50
20020552012.03.28 08:05sell0.10gbpusd1.595841.601041.588222012.03.28 09:441.593620.000.000.0022.20
20020692012.03.28 08:05sell0.10eurusd1.332971.338051.325292012.03.28 09:431.332140.000.000.008.30
20021972012.03.28 08:08sell0.10eurusd1.332951.338101.325312012.03.28 09:441.332130.000.000.008.20
20025122012.03.28 08:15sell0.10eurusd1.333291.338391.325322012.03.28 09:451.331950.000.000.0013.40
20026982012.03.28 08:21sell0.10eurusd1.333101.338181.325262012.03.28 09:451.331910.000.000.0011.90
20030242012.03.28 08:31sell0.10eurusd1.333281.338301.325282012.03.28 09:451.331970.000.000.0013.10
20035332012.03.28 08:41sell0.10eurusd1.333211.338291.325322012.03.28 09:451.331980.000.000.0012.30
20138252012.03.28 10:37buy0.10eurusd1.335801.330701.338202012.03.28 10:541.335950.000.000.001.50
20366192012.03.28 14:46sell0.10eurusd1.334481.339711.332212012.03.28 15:441.332830.000.000.0016.50
20366782012.03.28 14:46sell0.50eurusd1.334611.339671.332182012.03.28 15:441.332840.000.000.0088.50
20367392012.03.28 14:47sell0.50eurusd1.334591.339681.332172012.03.28 15:441.332780.000.000.0090.50
20384872012.03.28 15:10sell0.50eurusd1.333751.338991.331492012.03.28 15:441.332870.000.000.0044.00
20868882012.03.29 08:32buy0.50eurusd1.331641.326601.334142012.03.29 09:201.334140.000.000.00125.00
22494842012.04.02 08:22sell0.50usdchf0.902420.907600.900102012.04.02 10:570.901430.000.000.0054.91
22502702012.04.02 08:41sell0.50usdchf0.902200.907460.899962012.04.02 10:570.901470.000.000.0040.49
22521662012.04.02 09:12buy0.50eurusd1.334591.329491.336992012.04.02 10:531.335350.000.000.0038.00
22536542012.04.02 09:27sell0.50usdchf0.902180.907400.899902012.04.02 10:570.901480.000.000.0038.83
22536622012.04.02 09:27buy0.50eurusd1.334601.329501.337002012.04.02 10:531.335550.000.000.0047.50
22606842012.04.02 10:42sell0.50usdchf0.901250.906420.900282012.04.02 11:080.900580.000.000.0037.20
22610422012.04.02 10:46sell0.50usdchf0.901290.906530.900522012.04.02 11:070.900520.000.000.0042.75
22615582012.04.02 10:52sell0.50usdchf0.901490.906690.900692012.04.02 11:070.900690.000.000.0044.41
22620782012.04.02 10:57sell0.50usdchf0.901310.906430.900422012.04.02 11:070.900420.000.000.0049.42
22621522012.04.02 10:58buy0.50eurusd1.336331.331241.337242012.04.02 11:071.337240.000.000.0045.50
22621922012.04.02 10:58buy0.50eurusd1.336321.331221.337462012.04.02 11:071.337460.000.000.0057.00
22622082012.04.02 10:59sell0.50usdchf0.901180.906390.899382012.04.02 11:080.900630.000.000.0030.53
22622232012.04.02 10:59buy0.50eurusd1.336421.331331.338342012.04.02 11:081.337500.000.000.0054.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 1 067.04
Closed P/L: 1 067.04
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 067.04 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 2 067.04 Equity: 2 067.04 Free Margin: 2 067.04
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 067.04 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 1 067.04
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 38.11  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 28 Short Positions (won %): 21 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 7 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 28 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 125.00 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 38.11 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 28 (1 067.04) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 067.04 (28) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 28 consecutive losses: 0