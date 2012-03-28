Alpari NZ Limited

Account: 6055836 Name: stochscalp2 Currency: USD 2012 April 5, 15:31
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
20005962012.03.28 07:28balanceDeposit1 000.00
20006042012.03.28 07:29sell0.10eurusd1.333031.338141.325252012.03.28 09:431.332070.000.000.009.60
20006142012.03.28 07:29sell0.10gbpusd1.596001.601161.588232012.03.28 09:431.593850.000.000.0021.50
20020552012.03.28 08:05sell0.10gbpusd1.595841.601041.588222012.03.28 09:441.593620.000.000.0022.20
20020692012.03.28 08:05sell0.10eurusd1.332971.338051.325292012.03.28 09:431.332140.000.000.008.30
20021972012.03.28 08:08sell0.10eurusd1.332951.338101.325312012.03.28 09:441.332130.000.000.008.20
20025122012.03.28 08:15sell0.10eurusd1.333291.338391.325322012.03.28 09:451.331950.000.000.0013.40
20026982012.03.28 08:21sell0.10eurusd1.333101.338181.325262012.03.28 09:451.331910.000.000.0011.90
20030242012.03.28 08:31sell0.10eurusd1.333281.338301.325282012.03.28 09:451.331970.000.000.0013.10
20035332012.03.28 08:41sell0.10eurusd1.333211.338291.325322012.03.28 09:451.331980.000.000.0012.30
20138252012.03.28 10:37buy0.10eurusd1.335801.330701.338202012.03.28 10:541.335950.000.000.001.50
20366192012.03.28 14:46sell0.10eurusd1.334481.339711.332212012.03.28 15:441.332830.000.000.0016.50
20366782012.03.28 14:46sell0.50eurusd1.334611.339671.332182012.03.28 15:441.332840.000.000.0088.50
20367392012.03.28 14:47sell0.50eurusd1.334591.339681.332172012.03.28 15:441.332780.000.000.0090.50
20384872012.03.28 15:10sell0.50eurusd1.333751.338991.331492012.03.28 15:441.332870.000.000.0044.00
20868882012.03.29 08:32buy0.50eurusd1.331641.326601.334142012.03.29 09:201.334140.000.000.00125.00
22494842012.04.02 08:22sell0.50usdchf0.902420.907600.900102012.04.02 10:570.901430.000.000.0054.91
22502702012.04.02 08:41sell0.50usdchf0.902200.907460.899962012.04.02 10:570.901470.000.000.0040.49
22521662012.04.02 09:12buy0.50eurusd1.334591.329491.336992012.04.02 10:531.335350.000.000.0038.00
22536542012.04.02 09:27sell0.50usdchf0.902180.907400.899902012.04.02 10:570.901480.000.000.0038.83
22536622012.04.02 09:27buy0.50eurusd1.334601.329501.337002012.04.02 10:531.335550.000.000.0047.50
22606842012.04.02 10:42sell0.50usdchf0.901250.906420.900282012.04.02 11:080.900580.000.000.0037.20
22610422012.04.02 10:46sell0.50usdchf0.901290.906530.900522012.04.02 11:070.900520.000.000.0042.75
22615582012.04.02 10:52sell0.50usdchf0.901490.906690.900692012.04.02 11:070.900690.000.000.0044.41
22620782012.04.02 10:57sell0.50usdchf0.901310.906430.900422012.04.02 11:070.900420.000.000.0049.42
22621522012.04.02 10:58buy0.50eurusd1.336331.331241.337242012.04.02 11:071.337240.000.000.0045.50
22621922012.04.02 10:58buy0.50eurusd1.336321.331221.337462012.04.02 11:071.337460.000.000.0057.00
22622082012.04.02 10:59sell0.50usdchf0.901180.906390.899382012.04.02 11:080.900630.000.000.0030.53
22622232012.04.02 10:59buy0.50eurusd1.336421.331331.338342012.04.02 11:081.337500.000.000.0054.00
23882912012.04.03 18:48sell0.50gbpusd1.596111.601141.595142012.04.03 21:011.595140.000.000.0048.50
23884182012.04.03 18:50sell0.50gbpusd1.595881.600981.594982012.04.03 21:011.594980.000.000.0045.00
23885932012.04.03 18:54sell0.50gbpusd1.595921.601091.595092012.04.03 21:011.595090.000.000.0041.50
23890522012.04.03 19:03sell0.50gbpusd1.596261.601461.595462012.04.03 21:011.595460.000.000.0040.00
23906892012.04.03 19:34sell0.50gbpusd1.596131.601321.595322012.04.03 21:011.595320.000.000.0040.50
24270082012.04.04 08:50buy0.50usdchf0.912340.907200.914202012.04.04 10:080.912970.000.000.0034.50
24270172012.04.04 08:50buy1.00usdchf0.912410.907160.914132012.04.04 10:080.912890.000.000.0052.58
24330002012.04.04 10:10buy1.00usdchf0.913390.908460.915512012.04.04 12:070.914350.000.000.00104.99
24331042012.04.04 10:10sell1.00eurusd1.318371.323491.316482012.04.04 12:021.316480.000.000.00189.00
24442082012.04.04 12:07sell1.00eurusd1.317341.321641.314122012.04.04 14:191.314430.000.000.00291.00
24442452012.04.04 12:08buy1.00usdchf0.914290.909600.917102012.04.04 14:190.915600.000.000.00143.08
25104882012.04.05 10:36sell1.00eurusd1.313641.318621.311122012.04.05 12:141.311120.000.000.00252.00
25105222012.04.05 10:36buy1.00usdchf0.916580.911400.918872012.04.05 12:170.918870.000.000.00249.22
25105842012.04.05 10:37sell1.00gbpusd1.589151.594361.586862012.04.05 11:351.586860.000.000.00229.00
25309302012.04.05 13:14sell1.00eurusd1.306241.311491.305332012.04.05 15:301.305750.000.000.0049.00
25309482012.04.05 13:14sell1.00gbpusd1.583091.588211.582002012.04.05 14:051.582000.000.000.00109.00
25388682012.04.05 14:55sell1.00eurusd1.307771.312821.306632012.04.05 15:171.306630.000.000.00114.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 3 099.91
Closed P/L: 3 099.91
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 3 099.91 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 4 099.91 Equity: 4 099.91 Free Margin: 4 099.91
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 3 099.91 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 3 099.91
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 68.89  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 45 Short Positions (won %): 33 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 12 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 45 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 291.00 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 68.89 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 45 (3 099.91) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 3 099.91 (45) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 45 consecutive losses: 0