|Account: 6026915
|Name: mandarine_martingale
|Currency: USD
|2012 March 23, 14:30
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|774714
|2012.03.05 08:23
|balance
|Deposit
|15 000.00
|1240150
|2012.03.13 21:04
|buy
|0.01
|usdcad
|0.99121
|0.93121
|0.99995
|2012.03.15 17:43
|0.99440
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.17
|3.21
|1243488
|2012.03.13 21:53
|buy
|0.02
|usdcad
|0.98895
|0.99170
|0.99995
|2012.03.14 12:10
|0.99170
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|5.55
|1662189
|2012.03.21 15:00
|buy
|0.01
|gbpchf
|1.44498
|1.45021
|1.45394
|2012.03.22 11:05
|1.45021
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.00
|5.71
|1667731
|2012.03.21 16:15
|buy
|0.02
|gbpchf
|1.44305
|1.44666
|1.45394
|2012.03.21 18:18
|1.44666
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.91
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.26
|22.38
|Closed P/L:
|22.12
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|15 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|22.12
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|15 022.13
|Equity:
|15 022.13
|Free Margin:
|15 022.13
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|22.12
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|22.12
|Profit Factor:
|
|Expected Payoff:
|5.53
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|
|Total Trades:
|4
|Short Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|4 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|4 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|7.91
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|5.53
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (22.12)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|22.12 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|0