|Account: 6026915
|Name: mandarine_martingale
|Currency: USD
|2012 March 16, 13:17
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|774714
|2012.03.05 08:23
|balance
|Deposit
|15 000.00
|1240150
|2012.03.13 21:04
|buy
|0.01
|usdcad
|0.99121
|0.93121
|0.99995
|2012.03.15 17:43
|0.99440
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.17
|3.21
|1243488
|2012.03.13 21:53
|buy
|0.02
|usdcad
|0.98895
|0.99170
|0.99995
|2012.03.14 12:10
|0.99170
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|5.55
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.25
|8.76
|Closed P/L:
|8.51
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|15 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|8.51
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|15 008.51
|Equity:
|15 008.51
|Free Margin:
|15 008.51
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|8.51
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|8.51
|Profit Factor:
|
|Expected Payoff:
|4.25
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|
|Total Trades:
|2
|Short Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|2 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|2 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|5.47
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|4.25
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|2 (8.51)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|8.51 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|0