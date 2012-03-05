Alpari NZ Limited

Account: 6026915 Name: mandarine_martingale Currency: USD 2012 March 16, 13:17
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
7747142012.03.05 08:23balanceDeposit15 000.00
12401502012.03.13 21:04buy0.01usdcad0.991210.931210.999952012.03.15 17:430.994400.000.00-0.173.21
12434882012.03.13 21:53buy0.02usdcad0.988950.991700.999952012.03.14 12:100.991700.000.00-0.085.55
  0.00 0.00 -0.25 8.76
Closed P/L: 8.51
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 15 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 8.51 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 15 008.51 Equity: 15 008.51 Free Margin: 15 008.51
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 8.51 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 8.51
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 4.25  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 2 Short Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 2 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 5.47 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 4.25 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (8.51) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 8.51 (2) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 0