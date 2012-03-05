|Account: 6026915
|Name: mandarine_martingale
|Currency: USD
|2012 March 30, 14:13
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|774714
|2012.03.05 08:23
|balance
|Deposit
|15 000.00
|1240150
|2012.03.13 21:04
|buy
|0.01
|usdcad
|0.99121
|0.93121
|0.99995
|2012.03.15 17:43
|0.99440
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.17
|3.21
|1243488
|2012.03.13 21:53
|buy
|0.02
|usdcad
|0.98895
|0.99170
|0.99995
|2012.03.14 12:10
|0.99170
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|5.55
|1662189
|2012.03.21 15:00
|buy
|0.01
|gbpchf
|1.44498
|1.45021
|1.45394
|2012.03.22 11:05
|1.45021
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.00
|5.71
|1667731
|2012.03.21 16:15
|buy
|0.02
|gbpchf
|1.44305
|1.44666
|1.45394
|2012.03.21 18:18
|1.44666
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.91
|2048650
|2012.03.28 17:01
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|0.99502
|1.05502
|0.99027
|2012.03.30 08:26
|0.99771
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.00
|-2.70
|2051618
|2012.03.28 17:33
|sell
|0.02
|usdcad
|0.99716
|1.05502
|0.99027
|2012.03.30 08:26
|0.99771
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-1.10
|2059099
|2012.03.28 19:12
|sell
|0.03
|usdcad
|0.99926
|1.05502
|0.99027
|2012.03.30 08:26
|0.99770
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|4.69
|2135657
|2012.03.29 17:14
|sell
|0.05
|usdcad
|1.00127
|0.99751
|0.99027
|2012.03.30 07:54
|0.99751
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|18.85
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.29
|42.12
|Closed P/L:
|41.83
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|15 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|41.83
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|15 041.85
|Equity:
|15 041.85
|Free Margin:
|15 041.85
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|45.65
|Gross Loss:
|3.81
|Total Net Profit:
|41.83
|Profit Factor:
|11.97
|Expected Payoff:
|5.23
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|3.81 (0.03%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.03% (3.81)
|
|Total Trades:
|8
|Short Positions (won %):
|4 (50.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|4 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|6 (75.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (25.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|18.85
|loss trade:
|-2.70
|Average
|profit trade:
|7.61
|loss trade:
|-1.91
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|6 (45.65)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-3.81)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|45.65 (6)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-3.81 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|6
|consecutive losses:
|2