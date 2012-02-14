|A/C No: 3561094
|Name: howdy
|2012.02.17 23:53 (local time)
|Closed Transactions:
|N
|Ticket
|Magic Num
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Symbol
|Price
|S/L
|T/P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commis
|Swap
|Trade P/L
|1
|266091557
|8863
|2012.02.14 14:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.31811
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.02.14 15:23
|1.31653
|0.00
|0.00
|15.80
|2
|266302244
|8863
|2012.02.15 08:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.31852
|1.31718
|0.00000
|2012.02.15 09:05
|1.31718
|0.00
|0.00
|13.40
|3
|266312640
|8863
|2012.02.15 09:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.31636
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.02.15 09:59
|1.31621
|0.00
|0.00
|1.50
|4
|266324452
|8863
|2012.02.15 10:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.31594
|1.31615
|0.00000
|2012.02.15 10:01
|1.31615
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.10
|5
|266325637
|8863
|2012.02.15 10:05
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.31591
|1.31615
|0.00000
|2012.02.15 10:07
|1.31615
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.40
|6
|266326466
|8863
|2012.02.15 10:10
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.31615
|1.31094
|0.00000
|2012.02.15 15:23
|1.31094
|0.00
|0.00
|52.10
|7
|266456327
|8863
|2012.02.15 19:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.30602
|1.30177
|0.00000
|2012.02.16 15:12
|1.30177
|0.00
|-0.51
|42.50
|8
|266748720
|8863
|2012.02.16 18:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.31067
|1.31259
|0.00000
|2012.02.17 00:31
|1.31259
|0.00
|-0.07
|19.20
|9
|266878552
|8863
|2012.02.17 07:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.31304
|1.31337
|0.00000
|2012.02.17 12:07
|1.31337
|0.00
|0.00
|3.30
|0.00
|-0.58
|143.30
|Summary P/L:
|142.72
|Winning trades:
|(7) 147.22
|Losing trades:
|(2) -4.50
|Max summary P/L:
|142.72
|Largest winning trade:
|52.10
|Largest losing trade:
|-2.40
|Max consecutive winners:
|4 (116.52)
|Max consecutive losers:
|2 (-4.50)
|Max consecutive profit:
|116.52 (4)
|Max consecutive loss:
|-4.50 (2)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|4.50 (0.09%)
|Profit factor:
|32.72
|Avg. profit factor:
|9.35
|Risk factor:
|31.72