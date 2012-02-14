Alpari (UK) Ltd.
A/C No: 3561094Name: howdy2012.02.17 23:53 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceCommisSwapTrade P/L
126609155788632012.02.14 14:00sell0.10eurusd1.318110.000000.000002012.02.14 15:231.316530.000.0015.80
226630224488632012.02.15 08:30sell0.10eurusd1.318521.317180.000002012.02.15 09:051.317180.000.0013.40
326631264088632012.02.15 09:15sell0.10eurusd1.316360.000000.000002012.02.15 09:591.316210.000.001.50
426632445288632012.02.15 10:00sell0.10eurusd1.315941.316150.000002012.02.15 10:011.316150.000.00-2.10
526632563788632012.02.15 10:05sell0.10eurusd1.315911.316150.000002012.02.15 10:071.316150.000.00-2.40
626632646688632012.02.15 10:10sell0.10eurusd1.316151.310940.000002012.02.15 15:231.310940.000.0052.10
726645632788632012.02.15 19:00sell0.10eurusd1.306021.301770.000002012.02.16 15:121.301770.00-0.5142.50
826674872088632012.02.16 18:15buy0.10eurusd1.310671.312590.000002012.02.17 00:311.312590.00-0.0719.20
926687855288632012.02.17 07:15buy0.10eurusd1.313041.313370.000002012.02.17 12:071.313370.000.003.30
0.00-0.58143.30
 
Summary P/L:142.72
 
Winning trades:(7) 147.22
Losing trades:(2) -4.50
Max summary P/L:142.72
Largest winning trade:52.10
Largest losing trade:-2.40
Max consecutive winners:4 (116.52)
Max consecutive losers:2 (-4.50)
Max consecutive profit:116.52 (4)
Max consecutive loss:-4.50 (2)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:4.50 (0.09%)
Profit factor:32.72
Avg. profit factor:9.35
Risk factor:31.72
 
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