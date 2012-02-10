Alpari NZ Limited

Account: 3814093 Name: tickscalp_3456 Currency: USD 2012 February 17, 23:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
1553070332012.02.10 06:46balanceDeposit10 000.00
1553983082012.02.10 15:55sell0.01eurgbp0.835450.000000.000002012.02.13 15:550.837530.000.00-0.02-3.29
1554160962012.02.10 17:50sell0.02eurgbp0.837720.000000.000002012.02.13 15:550.837530.000.00-0.030.60
1554880042012.02.13 09:17sell0.04eurgbp0.839970.000000.000002012.02.13 15:550.837530.000.000.0015.42
1556758802012.02.14 17:15buy0.01eurgbp0.839370.000000.000002012.02.15 10:510.838620.000.00-0.05-1.18
1556943142012.02.14 19:55buy0.02eurgbp0.837240.000000.000002012.02.15 10:510.838580.000.00-0.094.20
1557669052012.02.15 13:45buy0.01eurgbp0.837450.000000.000002012.02.17 15:070.831040.000.00-0.18-10.15
1557735072012.02.15 14:52buy0.02eurgbp0.835320.000000.000002012.02.17 15:070.831070.000.00-0.36-13.46
1558019252012.02.15 17:56buy0.04eurgbp0.833040.000000.000002012.02.17 15:070.831120.000.00-0.73-12.16
1558450072012.02.16 04:22buy0.08eurgbp0.831130.000000.000002012.02.17 15:070.831110.000.00-0.33-0.26
1558727492012.02.16 10:45buy0.16eurgbp0.828860.000000.000002012.02.17 15:070.831180.000.00-0.6658.79
1559872512012.02.17 15:07buy0.04eurgbp0.831270.000000.000002012.02.17 15:070.831060.000.000.00-1.33
  0.00 0.00 -2.44 37.18
Closed P/L: 34.74
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
1560016062012.02.17 17:40buy0.01eurgbp0.832070.000000.00000 0.829870.000.00-0.04-3.49
  0.00 0.00 -0.04 -3.49
 Floating P/L: -3.53
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 34.74 Floating P/L: -3.53 Margin: 2.63
Balance: 10 034.73 Equity: 10 031.20 Free Margin: 10 028.57
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 78.23 Gross Loss: 43.49 Total Net Profit: 34.74
Profit Factor: 1.80 Expected Payoff: 3.16  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 38.96 (0.39%) Relative Drawdown: 0.39% (38.96)
 
Total Trades: 11 Short Positions (won %): 3 (66.67%) Long Positions (won %): 8 (25.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 4 (36.36%) Loss trades (% of total): 7 (63.64%)
Largest profit trade: 58.13 loss trade: -13.82
Average profit trade: 19.56 loss trade: -6.21
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (15.99) consecutive losses ($): 5 (-38.96)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 58.13 (1) consecutive loss (count): -38.96 (5)
Average consecutive wins: 1 consecutive losses: 2