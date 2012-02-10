|Account: 3814093
|Name: tickscalp_3456
|Currency: USD
|2012 February 17, 23:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|155307033
|2012.02.10 06:46
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|155398308
|2012.02.10 15:55
|sell
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.83545
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.02.13 15:55
|0.83753
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-3.29
|155416096
|2012.02.10 17:50
|sell
|0.02
|eurgbp
|0.83772
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.02.13 15:55
|0.83753
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|0.60
|155488004
|2012.02.13 09:17
|sell
|0.04
|eurgbp
|0.83997
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.02.13 15:55
|0.83753
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.42
|155675880
|2012.02.14 17:15
|buy
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.83937
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.02.15 10:51
|0.83862
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|-1.18
|155694314
|2012.02.14 19:55
|buy
|0.02
|eurgbp
|0.83724
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.02.15 10:51
|0.83858
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|4.20
|155766905
|2012.02.15 13:45
|buy
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.83745
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.02.17 15:07
|0.83104
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.18
|-10.15
|155773507
|2012.02.15 14:52
|buy
|0.02
|eurgbp
|0.83532
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.02.17 15:07
|0.83107
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.36
|-13.46
|155801925
|2012.02.15 17:56
|buy
|0.04
|eurgbp
|0.83304
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.02.17 15:07
|0.83112
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.73
|-12.16
|155845007
|2012.02.16 04:22
|buy
|0.08
|eurgbp
|0.83113
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.02.17 15:07
|0.83111
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.33
|-0.26
|155872749
|2012.02.16 10:45
|buy
|0.16
|eurgbp
|0.82886
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.02.17 15:07
|0.83118
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.66
|58.79
|155987251
|2012.02.17 15:07
|buy
|0.04
|eurgbp
|0.83127
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.02.17 15:07
|0.83106
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.33
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.44
|37.18
|Closed P/L:
|34.74
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|156001606
|2012.02.17 17:40
|buy
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.83207
|0.00000
|0.00000
|0.82987
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|-3.49
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|-3.49
|Floating P/L:
|-3.53
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|34.74
|Floating P/L:
|-3.53
|Margin:
|2.63
|Balance:
|10 034.73
|Equity:
|10 031.20
|Free Margin:
|10 028.57
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|78.23
|Gross Loss:
|43.49
|Total Net Profit:
|34.74
|Profit Factor:
|1.80
|Expected Payoff:
|3.16
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|38.96 (0.39%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.39% (38.96)
|Total Trades:
|11
|Short Positions (won %):
|3 (66.67%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|8 (25.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|4 (36.36%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|7 (63.64%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|58.13
|loss trade:
|-13.82
|Average
|profit trade:
|19.56
|loss trade:
|-6.21
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|2 (15.99)
|consecutive losses ($):
|5 (-38.96)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|58.13 (1)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-38.96 (5)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|1
|consecutive losses:
|2