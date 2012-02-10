Alpari NZ Limited

Account: 3814093 Name: tickscalp_3456 Currency: USD 2012 February 16, 13:57
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
1553070332012.02.10 06:46balanceDeposit10 000.00
1553983082012.02.10 15:55sell0.01eurgbp0.835450.000000.000002012.02.13 15:550.837530.000.00-0.02-3.29
1554160962012.02.10 17:50sell0.02eurgbp0.837720.000000.000002012.02.13 15:550.837530.000.00-0.030.60
1554880042012.02.13 09:17sell0.04eurgbp0.839970.000000.000002012.02.13 15:550.837530.000.000.0015.42
1556758802012.02.14 17:15buy0.01eurgbp0.839370.000000.000002012.02.15 10:510.838620.000.00-0.05-1.18
1556943142012.02.14 19:55buy0.02eurgbp0.837240.000000.000002012.02.15 10:510.838580.000.00-0.094.20
  0.00 0.00 -0.19 15.75
Closed P/L: 15.56
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
1557669052012.02.15 13:45buy0.01eurgbp0.837450.000000.00000 0.829140.000.00-0.14-13.03
1557735072012.02.15 14:52buy0.02eurgbp0.835320.000000.00000 0.829140.000.00-0.28-19.38
1558019252012.02.15 17:56buy0.04eurgbp0.833040.000000.00000 0.829140.000.00-0.56-24.46
1558450072012.02.16 04:22buy0.08eurgbp0.831130.000000.00000 0.829140.000.000.00-24.96
1558727492012.02.16 10:45buy0.16eurgbp0.828860.000000.00000 0.829140.000.000.007.03
  0.00 0.00 -0.98 -74.80
 Floating P/L: -75.78
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 15.56 Floating P/L: -75.78 Margin: 80.72
Balance: 10 015.56 Equity: 9 939.78 Free Margin: 9 859.06
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 20.09 Gross Loss: 4.53 Total Net Profit: 15.56
Profit Factor: 4.43 Expected Payoff: 3.11  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 3.31 (0.03%) Relative Drawdown: 0.03% (3.31)
 
Total Trades: 5 Short Positions (won %): 3 (66.67%) Long Positions (won %): 2 (50.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 3 (60.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (40.00%)
Largest profit trade: 15.42 loss trade: -3.31
Average profit trade: 6.70 loss trade: -2.27
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (15.99) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-3.31)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 15.99 (2) consecutive loss (count): -3.31 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 1