|Account: 3814093
|Name: tickscalp_3456
|Currency: USD
|2012 February 16, 13:57
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|155307033
|2012.02.10 06:46
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|155398308
|2012.02.10 15:55
|sell
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.83545
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.02.13 15:55
|0.83753
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-3.29
|155416096
|2012.02.10 17:50
|sell
|0.02
|eurgbp
|0.83772
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.02.13 15:55
|0.83753
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|0.60
|155488004
|2012.02.13 09:17
|sell
|0.04
|eurgbp
|0.83997
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.02.13 15:55
|0.83753
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.42
|155675880
|2012.02.14 17:15
|buy
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.83937
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.02.15 10:51
|0.83862
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|-1.18
|155694314
|2012.02.14 19:55
|buy
|0.02
|eurgbp
|0.83724
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.02.15 10:51
|0.83858
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|4.20
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.19
|15.75
|Closed P/L:
|15.56
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|155766905
|2012.02.15 13:45
|buy
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.83745
|0.00000
|0.00000
|0.82914
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|-13.03
|155773507
|2012.02.15 14:52
|buy
|0.02
|eurgbp
|0.83532
|0.00000
|0.00000
|0.82914
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.28
|-19.38
|155801925
|2012.02.15 17:56
|buy
|0.04
|eurgbp
|0.83304
|0.00000
|0.00000
|0.82914
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.56
|-24.46
|155845007
|2012.02.16 04:22
|buy
|0.08
|eurgbp
|0.83113
|0.00000
|0.00000
|0.82914
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.96
|155872749
|2012.02.16 10:45
|buy
|0.16
|eurgbp
|0.82886
|0.00000
|0.00000
|0.82914
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.03
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.98
|-74.80
|Floating P/L:
|-75.78
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|15.56
|Floating P/L:
|-75.78
|Margin:
|80.72
|Balance:
|10 015.56
|Equity:
|9 939.78
|Free Margin:
|9 859.06
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|20.09
|Gross Loss:
|4.53
|Total Net Profit:
|15.56
|Profit Factor:
|4.43
|Expected Payoff:
|3.11
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|3.31 (0.03%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.03% (3.31)
|Total Trades:
|5
|Short Positions (won %):
|3 (66.67%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|2 (50.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|3 (60.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (40.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|15.42
|loss trade:
|-3.31
|Average
|profit trade:
|6.70
|loss trade:
|-2.27
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|2 (15.99)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-3.31)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|15.99 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-3.31 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|1