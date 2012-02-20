|Account: 8125268
|Name: T3Digital
|Currency: USD
|2012 February 24, 15:46
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1322688674
|2012.02.20 07:37
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|1322705411
|2012.02.20 17:00
|sell
|0.01
|cadjpy
|79.975
|0.000
|78.871
|2012.02.23 17:21
|80.397
|-0.06
|0.00
|-0.26
|-5.26
|1322708752
|2012.02.20 19:06
|sell
|0.02
|cadjpy
|80.176
|0.000
|79.076
|2012.02.23 17:21
|80.388
|-0.12
|0.00
|-0.52
|-5.28
|1322709731
|2012.02.20 20:00
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.58466
|1.58125
|1.56625
|2012.02.21 14:22
|1.58125
|-0.06
|0.00
|-0.05
|3.41
|1322763500
|2012.02.22 09:00
|sell
|0.03
|cadjpy
|80.381
|0.000
|79.276
|2012.02.23 17:21
|80.389
|-0.18
|0.00
|-0.47
|-0.30
|1322771890
|2012.02.22 12:00
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.57022
|0.00000
|1.55926
|2012.02.22 15:08
|1.56739
|-0.06
|0.00
|0.00
|2.83
|1322772871
|2012.02.22 12:32
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.57210
|1.56910
|1.55410
|2012.02.22 15:08
|1.56739
|-0.12
|0.00
|0.00
|9.42
|1322778242
|2012.02.22 15:08
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.56736
|0.00000
|1.55634
|2012.02.23 17:22
|1.56985
|-0.06
|0.00
|-0.13
|-2.49
|1322798906
|2012.02.23 08:59
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.56934
|0.00000
|1.55836
|2012.02.23 17:22
|1.56986
|-0.12
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.04
|1322804004
|2012.02.23 11:34
|sell
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.57142
|0.00000
|1.56035
|2012.02.23 17:22
|1.56984
|-0.18
|0.00
|0.00
|4.74
|1322810559
|2012.02.23 15:31
|sell
|0.05
|cadjpy
|80.582
|0.000
|79.481
|2012.02.23 17:21
|80.388
|-0.30
|0.00
|0.00
|12.09
|1322811424
|2012.02.23 16:00
|buy
|0.01
|audjpy
|85.928
|0.000
|87.028
|2012.02.24 06:49
|86.199
|-0.06
|0.00
|0.05
|3.38
|1322813050
|2012.02.23 16:36
|buy
|0.02
|audjpy
|85.730
|86.046
|87.546
|2012.02.24 06:49
|86.197
|-0.12
|0.00
|0.11
|11.64
|1322818607
|2012.02.23 20:09
|buy
|0.03
|audjpy
|85.533
|86.048
|87.548
|2012.02.24 06:49
|86.197
|-0.18
|0.00
|0.16
|24.81
|-1.62
|0.00
|-1.11
|57.95
|Closed P/L:
|55.22
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|55.22
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|5 055.22
|Equity:
|5 055.22
|Free Margin:
|5 055.22
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|71.51
|Gross Loss:
|16.29
|Total Net Profit:
|55.22
|Profit Factor:
|4.39
|Expected Payoff:
|4.25
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|12.45 (0.25%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.25% (12.45)
|Total Trades:
|13
|Short Positions (won %):
|10 (50.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|3 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|8 (61.54%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|5 (38.46%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|24.79
|loss trade:
|-5.92
|Average
|profit trade:
|8.94
|loss trade:
|-3.26
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (39.79)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-12.45)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|39.79 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-12.45 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|3