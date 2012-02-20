Alpari NZ Limited

Account: 8125268 Name: T3Digital Currency: USD 2012 February 24, 15:46
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
13226886742012.02.20 07:37balanceDeposit5 000.00
13227054112012.02.20 17:00sell0.01cadjpy79.9750.00078.8712012.02.23 17:2180.397-0.060.00-0.26-5.26
13227087522012.02.20 19:06sell0.02cadjpy80.1760.00079.0762012.02.23 17:2180.388-0.120.00-0.52-5.28
13227097312012.02.20 20:00sell0.01gbpusd1.584661.581251.566252012.02.21 14:221.58125-0.060.00-0.053.41
13227635002012.02.22 09:00sell0.03cadjpy80.3810.00079.2762012.02.23 17:2180.389-0.180.00-0.47-0.30
13227718902012.02.22 12:00sell0.01gbpusd1.570220.000001.559262012.02.22 15:081.56739-0.060.000.002.83
13227728712012.02.22 12:32sell0.02gbpusd1.572101.569101.554102012.02.22 15:081.56739-0.120.000.009.42
13227782422012.02.22 15:08sell0.01gbpusd1.567360.000001.556342012.02.23 17:221.56985-0.060.00-0.13-2.49
13227989062012.02.23 08:59sell0.02gbpusd1.569340.000001.558362012.02.23 17:221.56986-0.120.000.00-1.04
13228040042012.02.23 11:34sell0.03gbpusd1.571420.000001.560352012.02.23 17:221.56984-0.180.000.004.74
13228105592012.02.23 15:31sell0.05cadjpy80.5820.00079.4812012.02.23 17:2180.388-0.300.000.0012.09
13228114242012.02.23 16:00buy0.01audjpy85.9280.00087.0282012.02.24 06:4986.199-0.060.000.053.38
13228130502012.02.23 16:36buy0.02audjpy85.73086.04687.5462012.02.24 06:4986.197-0.120.000.1111.64
13228186072012.02.23 20:09buy0.03audjpy85.53386.04887.5482012.02.24 06:4986.197-0.180.000.1624.81
  -1.62 0.00 -1.11 57.95
Closed P/L: 55.22
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 55.22 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 5 055.22 Equity: 5 055.22 Free Margin: 5 055.22
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 71.51 Gross Loss: 16.29 Total Net Profit: 55.22
Profit Factor: 4.39 Expected Payoff: 4.25  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 12.45 (0.25%) Relative Drawdown: 0.25% (12.45)
 
Total Trades: 13 Short Positions (won %): 10 (50.00%) Long Positions (won %): 3 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 8 (61.54%) Loss trades (% of total): 5 (38.46%)
Largest profit trade: 24.79 loss trade: -5.92
Average profit trade: 8.94 loss trade: -3.26
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (39.79) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-12.45)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 39.79 (3) consecutive loss (count): -12.45 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 3