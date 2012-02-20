Alpari NZ Limited

Account: 8125268 Name: T3Digital Currency: USD 2012 March 2, 13:08
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
13226886742012.02.20 07:37balanceDeposit5 000.00
13227054112012.02.20 17:00sell0.01cadjpy79.9750.00078.8712012.02.23 17:2180.397-0.060.00-0.26-5.26
13227087522012.02.20 19:06sell0.02cadjpy80.1760.00079.0762012.02.23 17:2180.388-0.120.00-0.52-5.28
13227097312012.02.20 20:00sell0.01gbpusd1.584661.581251.566252012.02.21 14:221.58125-0.060.00-0.053.41
13227635002012.02.22 09:00sell0.03cadjpy80.3810.00079.2762012.02.23 17:2180.389-0.180.00-0.47-0.30
13227718902012.02.22 12:00sell0.01gbpusd1.570220.000001.559262012.02.22 15:081.56739-0.060.000.002.83
13227728712012.02.22 12:32sell0.02gbpusd1.572101.569101.554102012.02.22 15:081.56739-0.120.000.009.42
13227782422012.02.22 15:08sell0.01gbpusd1.567360.000001.556342012.02.23 17:221.56985-0.060.00-0.13-2.49
13227989062012.02.23 08:59sell0.02gbpusd1.569340.000001.558362012.02.23 17:221.56986-0.120.000.00-1.04
13228040042012.02.23 11:34sell0.03gbpusd1.571420.000001.560352012.02.23 17:221.56984-0.180.000.004.74
13228105592012.02.23 15:31sell0.05cadjpy80.5820.00079.4812012.02.23 17:2180.388-0.300.000.0012.09
13228114242012.02.23 16:00buy0.01audjpy85.9280.00087.0282012.02.24 06:4986.199-0.060.000.053.38
13228130502012.02.23 16:36buy0.02audjpy85.73086.04687.5462012.02.24 06:4986.197-0.120.000.1111.64
13228186072012.02.23 20:09buy0.03audjpy85.53386.04887.5482012.02.24 06:4986.197-0.180.000.1624.81
13229541942012.02.28 12:00buy0.01cadjpy81.0780.00082.1802012.02.29 05:1580.989-0.060.00-0.00-1.11
13229555182012.02.28 12:28buy0.02cadjpy80.8620.00081.9772012.02.29 05:1580.989-0.120.00-0.013.16
13229641262012.02.28 15:33buy0.03cadjpy80.66080.98482.4842012.02.29 05:1580.984-0.180.00-0.0112.08
13229760332012.02.28 19:00buy0.01gbpusd1.588591.591761.606762012.02.29 06:421.59326-0.060.00-0.034.67
13229867312012.02.29 09:00sell0.01cadjpy81.0200.00079.9122012.03.01 07:2681.863-0.060.00-0.16-10.41
13229909432012.02.29 11:56sell0.02cadjpy81.2250.00080.1202012.03.01 07:2681.861-0.120.00-0.32-15.72
13229974932012.02.29 14:07sell0.03cadjpy81.4240.00080.3252012.03.01 07:2681.857-0.180.00-0.49-16.05
13230055152012.02.29 17:18sell0.05cadjpy81.6380.00080.5252012.03.01 07:2581.856-0.300.00-0.81-13.47
13230089382012.02.29 17:57sell0.08cadjpy81.8330.00080.7392012.03.01 07:2581.849-0.480.00-1.30-1.58
13230090942012.02.29 17:59sell0.13cadjpy82.0520.00080.9352012.03.01 07:2581.853-0.780.00-2.1131.98
13230132812012.02.29 18:54sell0.21cadjpy82.24981.97380.4732012.03.01 07:2581.849-1.260.00-3.41103.83
13230177512012.02.29 21:00sell0.01gbpusd1.593940.000001.582942012.03.01 07:251.59316-0.060.00-0.150.78
  -5.28 0.00 -9.92 156.11
Closed P/L: 140.91
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 140.91 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 5 140.92 Equity: 5 140.92 Free Margin: 5 140.92
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 219.83 Gross Loss: 78.92 Total Net Profit: 140.91
Profit Factor: 2.79 Expected Payoff: 5.64  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 61.45 (1.18%) Relative Drawdown: 1.18% (61.45)
 
Total Trades: 25 Short Positions (won %): 18 (44.44%) Long Positions (won %): 7 (85.71%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 14 (56.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 11 (44.00%)
Largest profit trade: 99.16 loss trade: -16.72
Average profit trade: 15.70 loss trade: -7.17
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (54.71) consecutive losses ($): 5 (-61.45)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 133.40 (4) consecutive loss (count): -61.45 (5)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 3