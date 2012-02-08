|Account: 3809691
|Name: goldwarrior323_mini_alpari
|Currency: USD
|2012 February 17, 13:22
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|154983626
|2012.02.08 09:23
|balance
|Deposit
|500.00
|155010360
|2012.02.08 11:51
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.59207
|1.60207
|1.57707
|2012.02.08 16:02
|1.58868
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.39
|155013706
|2012.02.08 12:05
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.32607
|1.31607
|1.34107
|2012.02.08 16:02
|1.32552
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.55
|155023637
|2012.02.08 13:02
|buy
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.58814
|1.57814
|1.60314
|2012.02.08 16:02
|1.58849
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.05
|155050083
|2012.02.08 15:29
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.32817
|1.33817
|1.31317
|2012.02.08 16:02
|1.32569
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.44
|155058254
|2012.02.08 16:10
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.32532
|1.31532
|1.34032
|2012.02.08 18:35
|1.32367
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.65
|155069406
|2012.02.08 17:09
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|76.915
|77.915
|75.415
|2012.02.14 05:59
|77.915
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.22
|-12.83
|155070232
|2012.02.08 17:14
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.32772
|1.33772
|1.31272
|2012.02.08 18:35
|1.32429
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.29
|155073147
|2012.02.08 17:31
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.58428
|1.57428
|1.59928
|2012.02.09 17:28
|1.58349
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|-0.79
|155149297
|2012.02.09 08:09
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.32956
|1.33956
|1.31456
|2012.02.09 17:27
|1.32843
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.13
|155150844
|2012.02.09 08:15
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|0.90973
|0.89973
|0.92473
|2012.02.14 18:32
|0.91881
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|9.88
|155163633
|2012.02.09 09:55
|sell
|0.03
|usdchf
|0.91112
|0.92112
|0.89612
|2012.02.14 18:32
|0.91903
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.19
|-25.82
|155163881
|2012.02.09 09:56
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.32809
|1.31809
|1.34309
|2012.02.09 17:27
|1.32823
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.42
|155178847
|2012.02.09 11:39
|sell
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.58501
|1.59501
|1.57001
|2012.02.09 17:28
|1.58382
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.57
|155251834
|2012.02.09 17:36
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.58304
|1.57304
|1.59804
|2012.02.10 11:04
|1.58118
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-1.86
|155260449
|2012.02.09 18:17
|sell
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.58586
|1.59586
|1.57086
|2012.02.10 11:04
|1.58149
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|13.11
|155414928
|2012.02.10 17:42
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.57499
|1.56499
|1.58999
|2012.02.14 18:32
|1.56818
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|-6.81
|155440173
|2012.02.10 21:47
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.31734
|1.30734
|1.33234
|2012.02.14 18:32
|1.31438
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|-2.96
|155488612
|2012.02.13 09:20
|sell
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.57970
|1.58970
|1.56470
|2012.02.14 18:31
|1.56840
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|33.90
|155631385
|2012.02.14 11:18
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|78.065
|79.065
|76.565
|2012.02.14 18:31
|78.418
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.50
|155666682
|2012.02.14 16:15
|buy
|0.03
|usdjpy
|78.064
|77.064
|79.564
|2012.02.14 18:31
|78.408
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.16
|155696824
|2012.02.14 20:04
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.56762
|1.55762
|1.58262
|2012.02.16 08:38
|1.56732
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-0.30
|155696945
|2012.02.14 20:05
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.31131
|1.30131
|1.32631
|2012.02.16 04:26
|1.30131
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|-10.00
|155696959
|2012.02.14 20:05
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|0.92088
|0.93088
|0.90588
|2012.02.16 08:38
|0.92667
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|-6.25
|155709618
|2012.02.14 22:53
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.31139
|1.32139
|1.29639
|2012.02.16 08:38
|1.30274
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.36
|25.95
|155709652
|2012.02.14 22:53
|buy
|0.03
|usdchf
|0.92086
|0.91086
|0.93586
|2012.02.16 08:37
|0.92626
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|17.49
|155889907
|2012.02.16 14:22
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.56868
|1.57868
|1.55368
|2012.02.16 18:56
|1.57868
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.43
|56.46
|Closed P/L:
|55.03
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|155910548
|2012.02.16 17:11
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|0.92619
|0.91619
|0.94119
|
|0.91920
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-7.60
|155862032
|2012.02.16 09:10
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|78.445
|79.445
|76.945
|
|79.082
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-8.05
|155926883
|2012.02.16 19:08
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.57921
|1.58921
|1.56421
|
|1.58421
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|-5.00
|155926889
|2012.02.16 19:08
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.31081
|1.32081
|1.29581
|
|1.31374
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-2.93
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|-23.58
|
|Floating P/L:
|-23.68
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|500.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|55.03
|Floating P/L:
|-23.68
|Margin:
|9.78
|Balance:
|555.02
|Equity:
|531.34
|Free Margin:
|521.56
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|140.05
|Gross Loss:
|85.02
|Total Net Profit:
|55.03
|Profit Factor:
|1.65
|Expected Payoff:
|2.12
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|39.09 (6.88%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|6.88% (39.09)
|
|Total Trades:
|26
|Short Positions (won %):
|13 (61.54%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|13 (38.46%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|13 (50.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|13 (50.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|33.76
|loss trade:
|-26.01
|Average
|profit trade:
|10.77
|loss trade:
|-6.54
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (11.88)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-39.09)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|43.00 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-39.09 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|2