Alpari NZ Limited

Account: 3809691 Name: goldwarrior323_mini_alpari Currency: USD 2012 February 17, 13:22
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
1549836262012.02.08 09:23balanceDeposit500.00
1550103602012.02.08 11:51sell0.01gbpusd1.592071.602071.577072012.02.08 16:021.588680.000.000.003.39
1550137062012.02.08 12:05buy0.01eurusd1.326071.316071.341072012.02.08 16:021.325520.000.000.00-0.55
1550236372012.02.08 13:02buy0.03gbpusd1.588141.578141.603142012.02.08 16:021.588490.000.000.001.05
1550500832012.02.08 15:29sell0.03eurusd1.328171.338171.313172012.02.08 16:021.325690.000.000.007.44
1550582542012.02.08 16:10buy0.01eurusd1.325321.315321.340322012.02.08 18:351.323670.000.000.00-1.65
1550694062012.02.08 17:09sell0.01usdjpy76.91577.91575.4152012.02.14 05:5977.9150.000.00-0.22-12.83
1550702322012.02.08 17:14sell0.03eurusd1.327721.337721.312722012.02.08 18:351.324290.000.000.0010.29
1550731472012.02.08 17:31buy0.01gbpusd1.584281.574281.599282012.02.09 17:281.583490.000.00-0.04-0.79
1551492972012.02.09 08:09sell0.01eurusd1.329561.339561.314562012.02.09 17:271.328430.000.000.001.13
1551508442012.02.09 08:15buy0.01usdchf0.909730.899730.924732012.02.14 18:320.918810.000.00-0.019.88
1551636332012.02.09 09:55sell0.03usdchf0.911120.921120.896122012.02.14 18:320.919030.000.00-0.19-25.82
1551638812012.02.09 09:56buy0.03eurusd1.328091.318091.343092012.02.09 17:271.328230.000.000.000.42
1551788472012.02.09 11:39sell0.03gbpusd1.585011.595011.570012012.02.09 17:281.583820.000.000.003.57
1552518342012.02.09 17:36buy0.01gbpusd1.583041.573041.598042012.02.10 11:041.581180.000.00-0.01-1.86
1552604492012.02.09 18:17sell0.03gbpusd1.585861.595861.570862012.02.10 11:041.581490.000.00-0.1413.11
1554149282012.02.10 17:42buy0.01gbpusd1.574991.564991.589992012.02.14 18:321.568180.000.00-0.04-6.81
1554401732012.02.10 21:47buy0.01eurusd1.317341.307341.332342012.02.14 18:321.314380.000.00-0.05-2.96
1554886122012.02.13 09:20sell0.03gbpusd1.579701.589701.564702012.02.14 18:311.568400.000.00-0.1433.90
1556313852012.02.14 11:18sell0.01usdjpy78.06579.06576.5652012.02.14 18:3178.4180.000.000.00-4.50
1556666822012.02.14 16:15buy0.03usdjpy78.06477.06479.5642012.02.14 18:3178.4080.000.000.0013.16
1556968242012.02.14 20:04buy0.01gbpusd1.567621.557621.582622012.02.16 08:381.567320.000.00-0.02-0.30
1556969452012.02.14 20:05buy0.01eurusd1.311311.301311.326312012.02.16 04:261.301310.000.00-0.07-10.00
1556969592012.02.14 20:05sell0.01usdchf0.920880.930880.905882012.02.16 08:380.926670.000.00-0.07-6.25
1557096182012.02.14 22:53sell0.03eurusd1.311391.321391.296392012.02.16 08:381.302740.000.00-0.3625.95
1557096522012.02.14 22:53buy0.03usdchf0.920860.910860.935862012.02.16 08:370.926260.000.00-0.0817.49
1558899072012.02.16 14:22sell0.01gbpusd1.568681.578681.553682012.02.16 18:561.578680.000.000.00-10.00
  0.00 0.00 -1.43 56.46
Closed P/L: 55.03
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
1559105482012.02.16 17:11buy0.01usdchf0.926190.916190.94119 0.919200.000.00-0.01-7.60
1558620322012.02.16 09:10sell0.01usdjpy78.44579.44576.945 79.0820.000.00-0.02-8.05
1559268832012.02.16 19:08sell0.01gbpusd1.579211.589211.56421 1.584210.000.00-0.05-5.00
1559268892012.02.16 19:08sell0.01eurusd1.310811.320811.29581 1.313740.000.00-0.02-2.93
  0.00 0.00 -0.10 -23.58
 Floating P/L: -23.68
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 500.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 55.03 Floating P/L: -23.68 Margin: 9.78
Balance: 555.02 Equity: 531.34 Free Margin: 521.56
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 140.05 Gross Loss: 85.02 Total Net Profit: 55.03
Profit Factor: 1.65 Expected Payoff: 2.12  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 39.09 (6.88%) Relative Drawdown: 6.88% (39.09)
 
Total Trades: 26 Short Positions (won %): 13 (61.54%) Long Positions (won %): 13 (38.46%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 13 (50.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 13 (50.00%)
Largest profit trade: 33.76 loss trade: -26.01
Average profit trade: 10.77 loss trade: -6.54
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (11.88) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-39.09)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 43.00 (2) consecutive loss (count): -39.09 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 2