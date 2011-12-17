|Account: 3709822
|Name: mandarine_martingale
|Currency: USD
|2012 February 17, 12:44
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|149183908
|2011.12.17 20:14
|balance
|Deposit
|1 500.00
|149282545
|2011.12.19 15:55
|buy
|0.01
|gbpchf
|1.45428
|1.45757
|1.46322
|2011.12.20 10:46
|1.45757
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|3.52
|149331441
|2011.12.19 22:26
|buy
|0.02
|gbpchf
|1.45222
|1.45760
|1.46322
|2011.12.20 10:46
|1.45760
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|11.50
|151927230
|2012.01.16 10:22
|sell
|0.01
|gbpchf
|1.45791
|1.45511
|1.45304
|2012.01.18 04:23
|1.45304
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|5.14
|151937080
|2012.01.16 11:05
|sell
|0.02
|gbpchf
|1.45988
|1.45621
|1.45304
|2012.01.17 12:32
|1.45621
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|7.76
|151942336
|2012.01.16 11:38
|sell
|0.03
|gbpchf
|1.46189
|1.45620
|1.45304
|2012.01.17 12:32
|1.45620
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.17
|18.04
|152037469
|2012.01.17 00:57
|sell
|0.05
|gbpchf
|1.46404
|1.46167
|1.45304
|2012.01.17 07:39
|1.46167
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.46
|152797109
|2012.01.23 10:12
|sell
|0.01
|gbpchf
|1.45308
|1.44427
|1.44218
|2012.01.23 15:02
|1.44218
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.76
|153445616
|2012.01.26 20:42
|buy
|0.01
|gbpchf
|1.44472
|1.44678
|1.45572
|2012.01.27 10:34
|1.44678
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.00
|2.23
|154734481
|2012.02.06 19:41
|sell
|0.01
|gbpchf
|1.45277
|1.44979
|1.44583
|2012.02.07 18:00
|1.44979
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|3.26
|154775925
|2012.02.07 05:44
|sell
|0.02
|gbpchf
|1.45479
|1.45264
|1.44379
|2012.02.07 10:12
|1.45264
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.68
|154853537
|2012.02.07 14:33
|sell
|0.02
|gbpchf
|1.45683
|1.44983
|1.44583
|2012.02.07 18:00
|1.44983
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.34
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.42
|95.69
|Closed P/L:
|95.27
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|155934601
|2012.02.16 21:30
|sell
|0.01
|gbpchf
|1.45282
|1.51282
|1.44388
|
|1.45551
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|-2.93
|155966693
|2012.02.17 11:30
|sell
|0.02
|gbpchf
|1.45488
|1.51282
|1.44388
|
|1.45551
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.37
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|-4.30
|
|Floating P/L:
|-4.35
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 500.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|95.27
|Floating P/L:
|-4.35
|Margin:
|9.50
|Balance:
|1 595.27
|Equity:
|1 590.92
|Free Margin:
|1 581.42
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|95.27
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|95.27
|Profit Factor:
|
|Expected Payoff:
|8.66
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|
|Total Trades:
|11
|Short Positions (won %):
|8 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|3 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|11 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|17.87
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|8.66
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|11 (95.27)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|95.27 (11)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|11
|consecutive losses:
|0