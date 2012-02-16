Pepperstone Financial Pty Ltd
|Account: 142535
|Name: nc
|Currency: AUD
|2012 February 17, 23:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|12500614
|2012.02.16 19:14
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|12535429
|2012.02.17 06:03
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.31316
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.02.17 09:22
|1.31374
|-0.07
|0.00
|0.00
|0.54
|12541505
|2012.02.17 09:26
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.31443
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.02.17 11:06
|1.31360
|-0.07
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.77
|12546805
|2012.02.17 10:57
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.31198
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.02.17 11:06
|1.31354
|-0.14
|0.00
|0.00
|2.90
|12547497
|2012.02.17 11:07
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.31368
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.02.17 11:34
|1.31412
|-0.07
|0.00
|0.00
|0.41
|12549661
|2012.02.17 11:35
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.31466
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.02.17 11:35
|1.31513
|-0.07
|0.00
|0.00
|0.44
|12549893
|2012.02.17 11:36
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.31489
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.02.17 11:37
|1.31553
|-0.07
|0.00
|0.00
|0.59
|12550243
|2012.02.17 11:38
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.31594
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.02.17 11:40
|1.31646
|-0.07
|0.00
|0.00
|0.48
|12550729
|2012.02.17 11:41
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.31673
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.02.17 13:33
|1.31464
|-0.07
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.94
|12551079
|2012.02.17 11:46
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.31578
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.02.17 13:33
|1.31464
|-0.14
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.12
|12553016
|2012.02.17 12:29
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.31477
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.02.17 13:33
|1.31465
|-0.28
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.45
|12554601
|2012.02.17 13:07
|buy
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.31380
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.02.17 13:33
|1.31465
|-0.56
|0.00
|0.00
|6.32
|12555414
|2012.02.17 13:34
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.31465
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.02.17 14:12
|1.31457
|-0.07
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|12555721
|2012.02.17 13:42
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.31363
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.02.17 14:12
|1.31455
|-0.14
|0.00
|0.00
|1.71
|12557363
|2012.02.17 14:13
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.31451
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.02.17 14:13
|1.31505
|-0.07
|0.00
|0.00
|0.50
|12557562
|2012.02.17 14:14
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.31524
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.02.17 14:14
|1.31584
|-0.07
|0.00
|0.00
|0.55
|12557647
|2012.02.17 14:15
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.31552
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.02.17 14:18
|1.31604
|-0.07
|0.00
|0.00
|0.49
|12558005
|2012.02.17 14:19
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.31610
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.02.17 14:24
|1.31666
|-0.07
|0.00
|0.00
|0.52
|12560371
|2012.02.17 14:25
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.31669
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.02.17 14:26
|1.31732
|-0.07
|0.00
|0.00
|0.58
|12560621
|2012.02.17 14:27
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.31732
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.02.17 14:58
|1.31663
|-0.07
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.64
|12560965
|2012.02.17 14:30
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.31642
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.02.17 14:58
|1.31663
|-0.14
|0.00
|0.00
|0.39
|12561614
|2012.02.17 14:45
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.31541
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.02.17 14:58
|1.31664
|-0.28
|0.00
|0.00
|4.57
|12564259
|2012.02.17 15:30
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.31796
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.02.17 15:31
|1.31854
|-0.07
|0.00
|0.00
|0.54
|12564497
|2012.02.17 15:32
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.31868
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.02.17 15:43
|1.31852
|-0.07
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.15
|12564963
|2012.02.17 15:37
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.31767
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.02.17 15:43
|1.31852
|-0.14
|0.00
|0.00
|1.58
|12565315
|2012.02.17 15:44
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.31829
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.02.17 16:05
|1.31805
|-0.07
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.22
|12565867
|2012.02.17 15:53
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.31729
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.02.17 16:05
|1.31806
|-0.14
|0.00
|0.00
|1.44
|12567271
|2012.02.17 16:15
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.31838
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.02.17 16:25
|1.31829
|-0.07
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|12567597
|2012.02.17 16:22
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.31741
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.02.17 16:25
|1.31830
|-0.14
|0.00
|0.00
|1.65
|12568575
|2012.02.17 16:35
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.31958
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.02.17 17:19
|1.31557
|-0.07
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.73
|12568773
|2012.02.17 16:36
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.31861
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.02.17 17:19
|1.31557
|-0.14
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.67
|12569485
|2012.02.17 16:47
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.31750
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.02.17 17:19
|1.31557
|-0.28
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.20
|12570333
|2012.02.17 17:02
|buy
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.31638
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.02.17 17:19
|1.31558
|-0.56
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.97
|12570636
|2012.02.17 17:03
|buy
|0.16
|eurusd
|1.31547
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.02.17 17:19
|1.31557
|-1.12
|0.00
|0.00
|1.49
|12571163
|2012.02.17 17:09
|buy
|0.32
|eurusd
|1.31456
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.02.17 17:19
|1.31557
|-2.24
|0.00
|0.00
|30.13
|
|-7.77
|0.00
|0.00
|28.80
|Closed P/L:
|21.03
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|21.03
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|5 021.03
|Equity:
|5 021.03
|Free Margin:
|5 021.03
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|52.01
|Gross Loss:
|30.98
|Total Net Profit:
|21.03
|Profit Factor:
|1.68
|Expected Payoff:
|0.62
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.37
|Maximal Drawdown:
|17.09 (0.34%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.34% (17.09)
|
|Total Trades:
|34
|Short Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|34 (61.76%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|21 (61.76%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|13 (38.24%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|27.89
|loss trade:
|-7.48
|Average
|profit trade:
|2.48
|loss trade:
|-2.38
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|8 (8.40)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-5.14)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|27.89 (1)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-17.09 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|2