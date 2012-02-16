Pepperstone Financial Pty Ltd

Account: 142535 Name: nc Currency: AUD 2012 February 17, 23:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
125006142012.02.16 19:14balanceDeposit5 000.00
125354292012.02.17 06:03buy0.01eurusd1.313160.000000.000002012.02.17 09:221.31374-0.070.000.000.54
125415052012.02.17 09:26buy0.01eurusd1.314430.000000.000002012.02.17 11:061.31360-0.070.000.00-0.77
125468052012.02.17 10:57buy0.02eurusd1.311980.000000.000002012.02.17 11:061.31354-0.140.000.002.90
125474972012.02.17 11:07buy0.01eurusd1.313680.000000.000002012.02.17 11:341.31412-0.070.000.000.41
125496612012.02.17 11:35buy0.01eurusd1.314660.000000.000002012.02.17 11:351.31513-0.070.000.000.44
125498932012.02.17 11:36buy0.01eurusd1.314890.000000.000002012.02.17 11:371.31553-0.070.000.000.59
125502432012.02.17 11:38buy0.01eurusd1.315940.000000.000002012.02.17 11:401.31646-0.070.000.000.48
125507292012.02.17 11:41buy0.01eurusd1.316730.000000.000002012.02.17 13:331.31464-0.070.000.00-1.94
125510792012.02.17 11:46buy0.02eurusd1.315780.000000.000002012.02.17 13:331.31464-0.140.000.00-2.12
125530162012.02.17 12:29buy0.04eurusd1.314770.000000.000002012.02.17 13:331.31465-0.280.000.00-0.45
125546012012.02.17 13:07buy0.08eurusd1.313800.000000.000002012.02.17 13:331.31465-0.560.000.006.32
125554142012.02.17 13:34buy0.01eurusd1.314650.000000.000002012.02.17 14:121.31457-0.070.000.00-0.07
125557212012.02.17 13:42buy0.02eurusd1.313630.000000.000002012.02.17 14:121.31455-0.140.000.001.71
125573632012.02.17 14:13buy0.01eurusd1.314510.000000.000002012.02.17 14:131.31505-0.070.000.000.50
125575622012.02.17 14:14buy0.01eurusd1.315240.000000.000002012.02.17 14:141.31584-0.070.000.000.55
125576472012.02.17 14:15buy0.01eurusd1.315520.000000.000002012.02.17 14:181.31604-0.070.000.000.49
125580052012.02.17 14:19buy0.01eurusd1.316100.000000.000002012.02.17 14:241.31666-0.070.000.000.52
125603712012.02.17 14:25buy0.01eurusd1.316690.000000.000002012.02.17 14:261.31732-0.070.000.000.58
125606212012.02.17 14:27buy0.01eurusd1.317320.000000.000002012.02.17 14:581.31663-0.070.000.00-0.64
125609652012.02.17 14:30buy0.02eurusd1.316420.000000.000002012.02.17 14:581.31663-0.140.000.000.39
125616142012.02.17 14:45buy0.04eurusd1.315410.000000.000002012.02.17 14:581.31664-0.280.000.004.57
125642592012.02.17 15:30buy0.01eurusd1.317960.000000.000002012.02.17 15:311.31854-0.070.000.000.54
125644972012.02.17 15:32buy0.01eurusd1.318680.000000.000002012.02.17 15:431.31852-0.070.000.00-0.15
125649632012.02.17 15:37buy0.02eurusd1.317670.000000.000002012.02.17 15:431.31852-0.140.000.001.58
125653152012.02.17 15:44buy0.01eurusd1.318290.000000.000002012.02.17 16:051.31805-0.070.000.00-0.22
125658672012.02.17 15:53buy0.02eurusd1.317290.000000.000002012.02.17 16:051.31806-0.140.000.001.44
125672712012.02.17 16:15buy0.01eurusd1.318380.000000.000002012.02.17 16:251.31829-0.070.000.00-0.09
125675972012.02.17 16:22buy0.02eurusd1.317410.000000.000002012.02.17 16:251.31830-0.140.000.001.65
125685752012.02.17 16:35buy0.01eurusd1.319580.000000.000002012.02.17 17:191.31557-0.070.000.00-3.73
125687732012.02.17 16:36buy0.02eurusd1.318610.000000.000002012.02.17 17:191.31557-0.140.000.00-5.67
125694852012.02.17 16:47buy0.04eurusd1.317500.000000.000002012.02.17 17:191.31557-0.280.000.00-7.20
125703332012.02.17 17:02buy0.08eurusd1.316380.000000.000002012.02.17 17:191.31558-0.560.000.00-5.97
125706362012.02.17 17:03buy0.16eurusd1.315470.000000.000002012.02.17 17:191.31557-1.120.000.001.49
125711632012.02.17 17:09buy0.32eurusd1.314560.000000.000002012.02.17 17:191.31557-2.240.000.0030.13
  -7.77 0.00 0.00 28.80
Closed P/L: 21.03
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 21.03 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 5 021.03 Equity: 5 021.03 Free Margin: 5 021.03
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 52.01 Gross Loss: 30.98 Total Net Profit: 21.03
Profit Factor: 1.68 Expected Payoff: 0.62  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.37 Maximal Drawdown: 17.09 (0.34%) Relative Drawdown: 0.34% (17.09)
 
Total Trades: 34 Short Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 34 (61.76%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 21 (61.76%) Loss trades (% of total): 13 (38.24%)
Largest profit trade: 27.89 loss trade: -7.48
Average profit trade: 2.48 loss trade: -2.38
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 8 (8.40) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-5.14)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 27.89 (1) consecutive loss (count): -17.09 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 2