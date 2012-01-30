|Account: 3791818
|Name: was500_10p_usdjpynormalmartingale
|Currency: USD
|2012 February 17, 13:07
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|153782539
|2012.01.30 16:13
|balance
|Deposit
|2 000.00
|153821549
|2012.01.30 20:18
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|76.310
|0.000
|76.810
|2012.02.03 13:58
|76.267
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|-0.56
|154141977
|2012.02.01 11:09
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|76.110
|0.000
|76.610
|2012.02.03 13:58
|76.267
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.17
|4.12
|154538071
|2012.02.03 17:01
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|76.696
|0.000
|77.196
|2012.02.06 06:38
|76.754
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.00
|0.76
|154552955
|2012.02.03 18:35
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|76.496
|0.000
|76.996
|2012.02.06 06:38
|76.753
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|6.70
|154612206
|2012.02.06 07:42
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|76.770
|0.000
|77.270
|2012.02.08 05:57
|77.070
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|3.89
|154680534
|2012.02.06 14:25
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|76.570
|0.000
|77.070
|2012.02.08 05:57
|77.070
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|12.98
|155110184
|2012.02.08 21:55
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|77.018
|0.000
|76.518
|2012.02.15 16:48
|78.292
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|-16.27
|155147877
|2012.02.09 08:03
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|77.219
|0.000
|76.719
|2012.02.15 16:49
|78.288
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|-27.31
|155263475
|2012.02.09 18:36
|sell
|0.03
|usdjpy
|77.420
|0.000
|76.920
|2012.02.15 16:49
|78.286
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.36
|-33.19
|155275604
|2012.02.09 20:42
|sell
|0.05
|usdjpy
|77.621
|0.000
|77.121
|2012.02.15 16:49
|78.287
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.60
|-42.54
|155601483
|2012.02.14 05:56
|sell
|0.08
|usdjpy
|77.823
|0.000
|77.323
|2012.02.15 16:49
|78.288
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.17
|-47.52
|155621214
|2012.02.14 09:41
|sell
|0.13
|usdjpy
|78.024
|0.000
|77.524
|2012.02.15 16:49
|78.288
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.28
|-43.84
|155674953
|2012.02.14 17:10
|sell
|0.21
|usdjpy
|78.224
|0.000
|77.724
|2012.02.15 16:49
|78.288
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.45
|-17.17
|155679002
|2012.02.14 17:36
|sell
|0.34
|usdjpy
|78.424
|0.000
|77.924
|2012.02.15 16:49
|78.289
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.73
|58.63
|155720884
|2012.02.15 03:14
|sell
|0.55
|usdjpy
|78.625
|0.000
|78.125
|2012.02.15 16:49
|78.291
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|234.64
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.46
|93.32
|Closed P/L:
|89.86
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|155846985
|2012.02.16 04:48
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|78.425
|0.000
|77.925
|
|79.099
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-8.52
|155866608
|2012.02.16 09:59
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|78.625
|0.000
|78.125
|
|79.099
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|-11.98
|155895304
|2012.02.16 15:21
|sell
|0.03
|usdjpy
|78.827
|0.000
|78.327
|
|79.099
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|-10.32
|155945917
|2012.02.17 03:00
|sell
|0.05
|usdjpy
|79.027
|0.000
|78.527
|
|79.099
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.55
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.13
|-35.37
|
|Floating P/L:
|-35.50
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|2 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|89.86
|Floating P/L:
|-35.50
|Margin:
|22.00
|Balance:
|2 089.89
|Equity:
|2 054.39
|Free Margin:
|2 032.39
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|320.74
|Gross Loss:
|230.87
|Total Net Profit:
|89.86
|Profit Factor:
|1.39
|Expected Payoff:
|5.99
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|213.69 (9.28%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|9.28% (213.69)
|
|Total Trades:
|15
|Short Positions (won %):
|9 (22.22%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|6 (83.33%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|7 (46.67%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|8 (53.33%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|234.64
|loss trade:
|-47.69
|Average
|profit trade:
|45.82
|loss trade:
|-28.86
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (24.26)
|consecutive losses ($):
|6 (-213.69)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|292.54 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-213.69 (6)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|3