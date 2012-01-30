|Account: 3791818
|Name: was500_10p_usdjpynormalmartingale
|Currency: USD
|2012 March 2, 12:19
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|153782539
|2012.01.30 16:13
|balance
|Deposit
|2 000.00
|153821549
|2012.01.30 20:18
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|76.310
|0.000
|76.810
|2012.02.03 13:58
|76.267
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|-0.56
|154141977
|2012.02.01 11:09
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|76.110
|0.000
|76.610
|2012.02.03 13:58
|76.267
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.17
|4.12
|154538071
|2012.02.03 17:01
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|76.696
|0.000
|77.196
|2012.02.06 06:38
|76.754
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.00
|0.76
|154552955
|2012.02.03 18:35
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|76.496
|0.000
|76.996
|2012.02.06 06:38
|76.753
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|6.70
|154612206
|2012.02.06 07:42
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|76.770
|0.000
|77.270
|2012.02.08 05:57
|77.070
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|3.89
|154680534
|2012.02.06 14:25
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|76.570
|0.000
|77.070
|2012.02.08 05:57
|77.070
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|12.98
|155110184
|2012.02.08 21:55
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|77.018
|0.000
|76.518
|2012.02.15 16:48
|78.292
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|-16.27
|155147877
|2012.02.09 08:03
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|77.219
|0.000
|76.719
|2012.02.15 16:49
|78.288
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|-27.31
|155263475
|2012.02.09 18:36
|sell
|0.03
|usdjpy
|77.420
|0.000
|76.920
|2012.02.15 16:49
|78.286
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.36
|-33.19
|155275604
|2012.02.09 20:42
|sell
|0.05
|usdjpy
|77.621
|0.000
|77.121
|2012.02.15 16:49
|78.287
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.60
|-42.54
|155601483
|2012.02.14 05:56
|sell
|0.08
|usdjpy
|77.823
|0.000
|77.323
|2012.02.15 16:49
|78.288
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.17
|-47.52
|155621214
|2012.02.14 09:41
|sell
|0.13
|usdjpy
|78.024
|0.000
|77.524
|2012.02.15 16:49
|78.288
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.28
|-43.84
|155674953
|2012.02.14 17:10
|sell
|0.21
|usdjpy
|78.224
|0.000
|77.724
|2012.02.15 16:49
|78.288
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.45
|-17.17
|155679002
|2012.02.14 17:36
|sell
|0.34
|usdjpy
|78.424
|0.000
|77.924
|2012.02.15 16:49
|78.289
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.73
|58.63
|155720884
|2012.02.15 03:14
|sell
|0.55
|usdjpy
|78.625
|0.000
|78.125
|2012.02.15 16:49
|78.291
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|234.64
|155846985
|2012.02.16 04:48
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|78.425
|0.000
|77.925
|2012.02.20 07:55
|79.520
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|-13.77
|155866608
|2012.02.16 09:59
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|78.625
|0.000
|78.125
|2012.02.20 07:56
|79.522
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|-22.56
|155895304
|2012.02.16 15:21
|sell
|0.03
|usdjpy
|78.827
|0.000
|78.327
|2012.02.20 07:56
|79.527
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|-26.41
|155945917
|2012.02.17 03:00
|sell
|0.05
|usdjpy
|79.027
|0.000
|78.527
|2012.02.20 07:55
|79.530
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|-31.62
|155986119
|2012.02.17 14:52
|sell
|0.08
|usdjpy
|79.227
|0.000
|78.727
|2012.02.20 07:55
|79.519
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|-29.38
|156007704
|2012.02.17 19:57
|sell
|0.13
|usdjpy
|79.427
|0.000
|78.927
|2012.02.20 07:55
|79.521
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.18
|-15.37
|156015716
|2012.02.20 00:08
|sell
|0.21
|usdjpy
|79.628
|0.000
|79.128
|2012.02.20 07:55
|79.521
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.26
|156020727
|2012.02.20 01:14
|sell
|0.34
|usdjpy
|79.828
|0.000
|79.328
|2012.02.20 07:55
|79.517
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|132.98
|156058670
|2012.02.20 14:33
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|79.473
|0.000
|78.973
|2012.02.27 11:19
|80.731
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|-15.58
|156083162
|2012.02.20 23:52
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|79.673
|0.000
|79.173
|2012.02.27 11:19
|80.732
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.28
|-26.23
|156181828
|2012.02.22 04:09
|sell
|0.03
|usdjpy
|79.873
|0.000
|79.373
|2012.02.27 11:19
|80.742
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.33
|-32.29
|156187327
|2012.02.22 07:25
|sell
|0.05
|usdjpy
|80.074
|0.000
|79.574
|2012.02.27 11:19
|80.741
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.54
|-41.30
|156213913
|2012.02.22 13:38
|sell
|0.08
|usdjpy
|80.277
|0.000
|79.777
|2012.02.27 11:19
|80.749
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.87
|-46.76
|156360574
|2012.02.24 08:56
|sell
|0.13
|usdjpy
|80.477
|0.000
|79.977
|2012.02.27 11:19
|80.759
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.19
|-45.39
|156399626
|2012.02.24 16:53
|sell
|0.21
|usdjpy
|80.677
|0.000
|80.177
|2012.02.27 11:19
|80.773
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.31
|-24.96
|156407127
|2012.02.24 18:54
|sell
|0.34
|usdjpy
|80.878
|0.000
|80.378
|2012.02.27 11:19
|80.779
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.50
|41.67
|156414495
|2012.02.24 23:28
|sell
|0.55
|usdjpy
|81.078
|0.000
|80.578
|2012.02.27 11:19
|80.778
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.81
|204.26
|156416251
|2012.02.27 00:05
|sell
|0.90
|usdjpy
|81.278
|0.000
|80.778
|2012.02.27 11:19
|80.778
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|557.08
|156528076
|2012.02.28 11:58
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|80.736
|0.000
|80.236
|2012.02.28 15:31
|80.494
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.01
|156552069
|2012.02.28 18:10
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|80.587
|0.000
|81.087
|2012.02.29 17:58
|80.847
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|3.22
|156571988
|2012.02.29 06:53
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|80.387
|0.000
|80.887
|2012.02.29 17:58
|80.846
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.35
|156642180
|2012.03.01 08:36
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|81.021
|0.000
|81.521
|2012.03.01 19:22
|81.080
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.73
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.01
|704.26
|Closed P/L:
|696.25
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|156678381
|2012.03.01 20:25
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|81.137
|0.000
|80.637
|
|81.503
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|-4.49
|156688588
|2012.03.02 05:04
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|81.338
|0.000
|80.838
|
|81.503
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.05
|156695991
|2012.03.02 09:00
|sell
|0.03
|usdjpy
|81.538
|0.000
|81.038
|
|81.503
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.29
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|-7.25
|
|Floating P/L:
|-7.28
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|2 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|696.25
|Floating P/L:
|-7.28
|Margin:
|12.00
|Balance:
|2 696.27
|Equity:
|2 688.99
|Free Margin:
|2 676.99
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 301.98
|Gross Loss:
|605.73
|Total Net Profit:
|696.25
|Profit Factor:
|2.15
|Expected Payoff:
|18.82
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|235.17 (8.07%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|9.88% (227.49)
|
|Total Trades:
|37
|Short Positions (won %):
|28 (28.57%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|9 (88.89%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|16 (43.24%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|21 (56.76%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|557.08
|loss trade:
|-47.69
|Average
|profit trade:
|81.37
|loss trade:
|-28.84
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (24.26)
|consecutive losses ($):
|7 (-235.17)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|801.70 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-235.17 (7)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|4