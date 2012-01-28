Alpari NZ Limited

Account: 3788914 Name: tickscalp_new Currency: USD 2012 February 1, 18:25
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
1536379092012.01.28 18:09balanceDeposit10 000.00
1537041762012.01.30 09:51buy0.01eurgbp0.839620.000000.000002012.01.31 04:370.837770.000.00-0.04-2.91
1537264572012.01.30 11:41buy0.02eurgbp0.838250.000000.000002012.01.31 04:370.837740.000.00-0.07-1.61
1537466162012.01.30 13:17buy0.04eurgbp0.836890.000000.000002012.01.31 04:370.837750.000.00-0.145.41
1537697912012.01.30 15:20buy0.08eurgbp0.835520.000000.000002012.01.31 04:370.837710.000.00-0.2927.55
1539017022012.01.31 08:03buy0.01eurgbp0.838430.000000.000002012.01.31 11:190.838030.000.000.00-0.63
1539215342012.01.31 09:42buy0.02eurgbp0.837080.000000.000002012.01.31 11:190.838010.000.000.002.93
1539607032012.01.31 12:27sell0.01eurgbp0.836500.000000.000002012.01.31 12:460.835960.000.000.000.85
1539650222012.01.31 12:48sell0.01eurgbp0.835790.000000.000002012.01.31 13:570.835280.000.000.000.81
1539929582012.01.31 15:11sell0.01eurgbp0.835140.000000.000002012.01.31 16:250.834630.000.000.000.80
1540140032012.01.31 16:43sell0.01eurgbp0.832990.000000.000002012.01.31 16:450.832490.000.000.000.79
1540178712012.01.31 16:55sell0.01eurgbp0.832230.000000.000002012.01.31 17:450.831730.000.000.000.79
1540371962012.01.31 17:59sell0.01eurgbp0.829840.000000.000002012.01.31 18:070.829330.000.000.000.80
1540474642012.01.31 18:37sell0.01eurgbp0.828980.000000.000002012.01.31 18:550.828480.000.000.000.79
1540526122012.01.31 19:00sell0.01eurgbp0.828290.000000.000002012.02.01 08:570.828710.000.00-0.02-0.66
1540567482012.01.31 19:26sell0.02eurgbp0.829670.000000.000002012.02.01 08:570.828720.000.00-0.032.99
  0.00 0.00 -0.59 38.70
Closed P/L: 38.11
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 38.11 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 10 038.11 Equity: 10 038.11 Free Margin: 10 038.11
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 44.05 Gross Loss: 5.93 Total Net Profit: 38.11
Profit Factor: 7.42 Expected Payoff: 2.54  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 4.63 (0.05%) Relative Drawdown: 0.05% (4.63)
 
Total Trades: 15 Short Positions (won %): 9 (88.89%) Long Positions (won %): 6 (50.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 11 (73.33%) Loss trades (% of total): 4 (26.67%)
Largest profit trade: 27.26 loss trade: -2.95
Average profit trade: 4.00 loss trade: -1.48
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 8 (8.59) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-4.63)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 32.53 (2) consecutive loss (count): -4.63 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 1