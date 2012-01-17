Alpari NZ Limited

Account: 3764499 Name: new_goldwarrior_alpari Currency: USD 2012 January 20, 14:42
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
1520648162012.01.17 06:56balanceDeposit400.00
1523886152012.01.18 22:45buy0.01eurusd1.285061.275061.335062012.01.19 16:361.288710.000.00-0.123.65
  0.00 0.00 -0.12 3.65
Closed P/L: 3.53
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 400.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 3.53 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 403.53 Equity: 403.53 Free Margin: 403.53
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 3.53 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 3.53
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 3.53  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 1 Short Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 1 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 3.53 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 3.53 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 1 (3.53) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 3.53 (1) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 1 consecutive losses: 0