|Account: 3764499
|Name: new_goldwarrior_alpari
|Currency: USD
|2012 January 20, 14:42
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|152064816
|2012.01.17 06:56
|balance
|Deposit
|400.00
|152388615
|2012.01.18 22:45
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.28506
|1.27506
|1.33506
|2012.01.19 16:36
|1.28871
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|3.65
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|3.65
|Closed P/L:
|3.53
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|400.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|3.53
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|403.53
|Equity:
|403.53
|Free Margin:
|403.53
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|3.53
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|3.53
|Profit Factor:
|
|Expected Payoff:
|3.53
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|
|Total Trades:
|1
|Short Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|1 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|3.53
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|3.53
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|1 (3.53)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|3.53 (1)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|1
|consecutive losses:
|0