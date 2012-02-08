|Account: 3809691
|Name: goldwarrior323_mini_alpari
|Currency: USD
|2012 February 10, 23:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|154983626
|2012.02.08 09:23
|balance
|Deposit
|500.00
|155010360
|2012.02.08 11:51
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.59207
|1.60207
|1.57707
|2012.02.08 16:02
|1.58868
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.39
|155013706
|2012.02.08 12:05
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.32607
|1.31607
|1.34107
|2012.02.08 16:02
|1.32552
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.55
|155023637
|2012.02.08 13:02
|buy
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.58814
|1.57814
|1.60314
|2012.02.08 16:02
|1.58849
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.05
|155050083
|2012.02.08 15:29
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.32817
|1.33817
|1.31317
|2012.02.08 16:02
|1.32569
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.44
|155058254
|2012.02.08 16:10
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.32532
|1.31532
|1.34032
|2012.02.08 18:35
|1.32367
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.65
|155070232
|2012.02.08 17:14
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.32772
|1.33772
|1.31272
|2012.02.08 18:35
|1.32429
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.29
|155073147
|2012.02.08 17:31
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.58428
|1.57428
|1.59928
|2012.02.09 17:28
|1.58349
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|-0.79
|155149297
|2012.02.09 08:09
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.32956
|1.33956
|1.31456
|2012.02.09 17:27
|1.32843
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.13
|155163881
|2012.02.09 09:56
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.32809
|1.31809
|1.34309
|2012.02.09 17:27
|1.32823
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.42
|155178847
|2012.02.09 11:39
|sell
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.58501
|1.59501
|1.57001
|2012.02.09 17:28
|1.58382
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.57
|155251834
|2012.02.09 17:36
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.58304
|1.57304
|1.59804
|2012.02.10 11:04
|1.58118
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-1.86
|155260449
|2012.02.09 18:17
|sell
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.58586
|1.59586
|1.57086
|2012.02.10 11:04
|1.58149
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|13.11
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.19
|35.55
|Closed P/L:
|35.36
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|155440173
|2012.02.10 21:47
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.31734
|1.30734
|1.33234
|
|1.31957
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|2.23
|155414928
|2012.02.10 17:42
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.57499
|1.56499
|1.58999
|
|1.57525
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|0.26
|155150844
|2012.02.09 08:15
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|0.90973
|0.89973
|0.92473
|
|0.91636
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|7.24
|155163633
|2012.02.09 09:55
|sell
|0.03
|usdchf
|0.91112
|0.92112
|0.89612
|
|0.91686
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.13
|-18.78
|155069406
|2012.02.08 17:09
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|76.915
|77.915
|75.415
|
|77.636
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.19
|-9.29
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.38
|-18.34
|
|Floating P/L:
|-18.72
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|500.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|35.36
|Floating P/L:
|-18.72
|Margin:
|13.78
|Balance:
|535.36
|Equity:
|516.64
|Free Margin:
|502.86
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|40.26
|Gross Loss:
|4.90
|Total Net Profit:
|35.36
|Profit Factor:
|8.21
|Expected Payoff:
|2.95
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|1.87 (0.35%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.35% (1.87)
|
|Total Trades:
|12
|Short Positions (won %):
|6 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|6 (33.33%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|8 (66.67%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|4 (33.33%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|12.97
|loss trade:
|-1.87
|Average
|profit trade:
|5.03
|loss trade:
|-1.23
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (11.88)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-1.87)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|16.54 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-1.87 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|1