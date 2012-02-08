Alpari NZ Limited

Account: 3809691 Name: goldwarrior323_mini_alpari Currency: USD 2012 February 10, 23:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
1549836262012.02.08 09:23balanceDeposit500.00
1550103602012.02.08 11:51sell0.01gbpusd1.592071.602071.577072012.02.08 16:021.588680.000.000.003.39
1550137062012.02.08 12:05buy0.01eurusd1.326071.316071.341072012.02.08 16:021.325520.000.000.00-0.55
1550236372012.02.08 13:02buy0.03gbpusd1.588141.578141.603142012.02.08 16:021.588490.000.000.001.05
1550500832012.02.08 15:29sell0.03eurusd1.328171.338171.313172012.02.08 16:021.325690.000.000.007.44
1550582542012.02.08 16:10buy0.01eurusd1.325321.315321.340322012.02.08 18:351.323670.000.000.00-1.65
1550702322012.02.08 17:14sell0.03eurusd1.327721.337721.312722012.02.08 18:351.324290.000.000.0010.29
1550731472012.02.08 17:31buy0.01gbpusd1.584281.574281.599282012.02.09 17:281.583490.000.00-0.04-0.79
1551492972012.02.09 08:09sell0.01eurusd1.329561.339561.314562012.02.09 17:271.328430.000.000.001.13
1551638812012.02.09 09:56buy0.03eurusd1.328091.318091.343092012.02.09 17:271.328230.000.000.000.42
1551788472012.02.09 11:39sell0.03gbpusd1.585011.595011.570012012.02.09 17:281.583820.000.000.003.57
1552518342012.02.09 17:36buy0.01gbpusd1.583041.573041.598042012.02.10 11:041.581180.000.00-0.01-1.86
1552604492012.02.09 18:17sell0.03gbpusd1.585861.595861.570862012.02.10 11:041.581490.000.00-0.1413.11
  0.00 0.00 -0.19 35.55
Closed P/L: 35.36
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
1554401732012.02.10 21:47buy0.01eurusd1.317341.307341.33234 1.319570.000.00-0.032.23
1554149282012.02.10 17:42buy0.01gbpusd1.574991.564991.58999 1.575250.000.00-0.020.26
1551508442012.02.09 08:15buy0.01usdchf0.909730.899730.92473 0.916360.000.00-0.017.24
1551636332012.02.09 09:55sell0.03usdchf0.911120.921120.89612 0.916860.000.00-0.13-18.78
1550694062012.02.08 17:09sell0.01usdjpy76.91577.91575.415 77.6360.000.00-0.19-9.29
  0.00 0.00 -0.38 -18.34
 Floating P/L: -18.72
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 500.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 35.36 Floating P/L: -18.72 Margin: 13.78
Balance: 535.36 Equity: 516.64 Free Margin: 502.86
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 40.26 Gross Loss: 4.90 Total Net Profit: 35.36
Profit Factor: 8.21 Expected Payoff: 2.95  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 1.87 (0.35%) Relative Drawdown: 0.35% (1.87)
 
Total Trades: 12 Short Positions (won %): 6 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 6 (33.33%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 8 (66.67%) Loss trades (% of total): 4 (33.33%)
Largest profit trade: 12.97 loss trade: -1.87
Average profit trade: 5.03 loss trade: -1.23
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (11.88) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-1.87)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 16.54 (2) consecutive loss (count): -1.87 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 1