Alpari NZ Limited

Account: 3709822 Name: mandarine_martingale Currency: USD 2012 January 27, 13:51
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
1491839082011.12.17 20:14balanceDeposit1 500.00
1492825452011.12.19 15:55buy0.01gbpchf1.454281.457571.463222011.12.20 10:461.457570.000.000.013.52
1493314412011.12.19 22:26buy0.02gbpchf1.452221.457601.463222011.12.20 10:461.457600.000.000.0111.50
1519272302012.01.16 10:22sell0.01gbpchf1.457911.455111.453042012.01.18 04:231.453040.000.00-0.115.14
1519370802012.01.16 11:05sell0.02gbpchf1.459881.456211.453042012.01.17 12:321.456210.000.00-0.117.76
1519423362012.01.16 11:38sell0.03gbpchf1.461891.456201.453042012.01.17 12:321.456200.000.00-0.1718.04
1520374692012.01.17 00:57sell0.05gbpchf1.464041.461671.453042012.01.17 07:391.461670.000.000.0012.46
1527971092012.01.23 10:12sell0.01gbpchf1.453081.444271.442182012.01.23 15:021.442180.000.000.0011.76
1534456162012.01.26 20:42buy0.01gbpchf1.444721.446781.455722012.01.27 10:341.446780.000.00-0.002.23
  0.00 0.00 -0.37 72.41
Closed P/L: 72.04
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 500.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 72.04 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 1 572.04 Equity: 1 572.04 Free Margin: 1 572.04
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 72.04 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 72.04
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 9.00  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 8 Short Positions (won %): 5 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 3 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 8 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 17.87 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 9.00 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 8 (72.04) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 72.04 (8) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 8 consecutive losses: 0