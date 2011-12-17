|Account: 3709822
|Name: mandarine_martingale
|Currency: USD
|2012 February 3, 12:18
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|149183908
|2011.12.17 20:14
|balance
|Deposit
|1 500.00
|149282545
|2011.12.19 15:55
|buy
|0.01
|gbpchf
|1.45428
|1.45757
|1.46322
|2011.12.20 10:46
|1.45757
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|3.52
|149331441
|2011.12.19 22:26
|buy
|0.02
|gbpchf
|1.45222
|1.45760
|1.46322
|2011.12.20 10:46
|1.45760
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|11.50
|151927230
|2012.01.16 10:22
|sell
|0.01
|gbpchf
|1.45791
|1.45511
|1.45304
|2012.01.18 04:23
|1.45304
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|5.14
|151937080
|2012.01.16 11:05
|sell
|0.02
|gbpchf
|1.45988
|1.45621
|1.45304
|2012.01.17 12:32
|1.45621
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|7.76
|151942336
|2012.01.16 11:38
|sell
|0.03
|gbpchf
|1.46189
|1.45620
|1.45304
|2012.01.17 12:32
|1.45620
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.17
|18.04
|152037469
|2012.01.17 00:57
|sell
|0.05
|gbpchf
|1.46404
|1.46167
|1.45304
|2012.01.17 07:39
|1.46167
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.46
|152797109
|2012.01.23 10:12
|sell
|0.01
|gbpchf
|1.45308
|1.44427
|1.44218
|2012.01.23 15:02
|1.44218
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.76
|153445616
|2012.01.26 20:42
|buy
|0.01
|gbpchf
|1.44472
|1.44678
|1.45572
|2012.01.27 10:34
|1.44678
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.00
|2.23
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.37
|72.41
|Closed P/L:
|72.04
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 500.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|72.04
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|1 572.04
|Equity:
|1 572.04
|Free Margin:
|1 572.04
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|72.04
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|72.04
|Profit Factor:
|
|Expected Payoff:
|9.00
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|
|Total Trades:
|8
|Short Positions (won %):
|5 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|3 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|8 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|17.87
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|9.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|8 (72.04)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|72.04 (8)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|8
|consecutive losses:
|0