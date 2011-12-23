|Account: 3723383
|Name: 10p_usdjpynormalmartingale
|Currency: USD
|2012 January 27, 15:15
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|149872505
|2011.12.23 14:38
|balance
|Deposit
|500.00
|149907190
|2011.12.23 20:02
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|78.041
|0.000
|77.541
|2011.12.26 17:09
|77.939
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|1.31
|149967014
|2011.12.26 23:08
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|77.947
|0.000
|77.447
|2011.12.27 21:20
|77.888
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.76
|150064580
|2011.12.28 06:30
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|77.809
|0.000
|78.309
|2011.12.28 18:36
|77.962
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.96
|150105220
|2011.12.28 15:25
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|77.609
|0.000
|78.109
|2011.12.28 18:36
|77.964
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.11
|150202506
|2011.12.29 07:13
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|77.772
|0.000
|78.272
|2011.12.29 12:07
|77.824
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.67
|150295220
|2011.12.29 18:37
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|77.733
|0.000
|78.233
|2012.01.05 16:50
|77.118
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|-7.97
|150332899
|2011.12.30 05:35
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|77.533
|0.000
|78.033
|2012.01.05 16:49
|77.116
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.15
|-10.81
|150362401
|2011.12.30 12:40
|buy
|0.03
|usdjpy
|77.332
|0.000
|77.832
|2012.01.05 16:49
|77.116
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.22
|-8.40
|150397213
|2011.12.30 17:51
|buy
|0.05
|usdjpy
|77.131
|0.000
|77.631
|2012.01.05 16:49
|77.115
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.36
|-1.04
|150398423
|2011.12.30 17:56
|buy
|0.08
|usdjpy
|76.931
|0.000
|77.431
|2012.01.05 16:49
|77.113
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.58
|18.88
|150530460
|2012.01.03 12:38
|buy
|0.13
|usdjpy
|76.730
|0.000
|77.230
|2012.01.05 16:49
|77.114
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.59
|64.74
|150915817
|2012.01.06 02:44
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|77.203
|0.000
|77.703
|2012.01.11 13:53
|76.968
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|-3.05
|151025019
|2012.01.06 21:38
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|77.003
|0.000
|77.503
|2012.01.11 13:53
|76.968
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|-0.91
|151120190
|2012.01.09 13:09
|buy
|0.03
|usdjpy
|76.803
|0.000
|77.303
|2012.01.11 13:53
|76.974
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|6.66
|151436366
|2012.01.11 14:14
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|76.963
|0.000
|77.463
|2012.01.13 17:25
|76.971
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|0.10
|151640234
|2012.01.12 16:32
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|76.762
|0.000
|77.262
|2012.01.13 17:25
|76.969
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|5.38
|151915111
|2012.01.16 09:08
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|76.859
|0.000
|77.359
|2012.01.17 17:24
|76.821
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.00
|-0.49
|152073137
|2012.01.17 08:50
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|76.658
|0.000
|77.158
|2012.01.17 17:24
|76.818
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.17
|152201641
|2012.01.17 22:48
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|76.834
|0.000
|77.334
|2012.01.20 06:37
|77.076
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|3.14
|152611840
|2012.01.20 08:33
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|77.131
|0.000
|77.631
|2012.01.24 10:37
|77.057
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|-0.96
|152714636
|2012.01.20 18:39
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|76.931
|0.000
|77.431
|2012.01.24 10:37
|77.053
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|3.17
|152984889
|2012.01.24 11:28
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|77.272
|0.000
|77.772
|2012.01.24 16:08
|77.772
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.43
|153058615
|2012.01.24 17:29
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|77.801
|0.000
|78.301
|2012.01.25 15:29
|78.057
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|3.28
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.50
|96.13
|Closed P/L:
|93.63
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|153219820
|2012.01.25 18:24
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|78.197
|0.000
|78.697
|
|76.957
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|-16.11
|153227866
|2012.01.25 19:28
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|77.997
|0.000
|78.497
|
|76.957
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|-27.03
|153232227
|2012.01.25 19:34
|buy
|0.03
|usdjpy
|77.795
|0.000
|78.295
|
|76.957
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|-32.67
|153249318
|2012.01.25 20:34
|buy
|0.05
|usdjpy
|77.595
|0.000
|78.095
|
|76.957
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|-41.45
|153403247
|2012.01.26 17:03
|buy
|0.08
|usdjpy
|77.386
|0.000
|77.886
|
|76.957
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.13
|-44.60
|153487928
|2012.01.27 06:04
|buy
|0.13
|usdjpy
|77.185
|0.000
|77.685
|
|76.957
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-38.52
|153492014
|2012.01.27 06:43
|buy
|0.21
|usdjpy
|76.985
|0.000
|77.485
|
|76.957
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.64
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.66
|-208.02
|
|Floating P/L:
|-208.68
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|500.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|93.63
|Floating P/L:
|-208.68
|Margin:
|106.00
|Balance:
|593.64
|Equity:
|384.96
|Free Margin:
|278.96
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|128.25
|Gross Loss:
|34.62
|Total Net Profit:
|93.63
|Profit Factor:
|3.70
|Expected Payoff:
|4.07
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|29.03 (4.87%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|4.87% (29.03)
|
|Total Trades:
|23
|Short Positions (won %):
|2 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|21 (61.90%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|15 (65.22%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|8 (34.78%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|64.15
|loss trade:
|-10.96
|Average
|profit trade:
|8.55
|loss trade:
|-4.33
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|7 (96.24)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-29.03)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|96.24 (7)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-29.03 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|2