Alpari NZ Limited

Account: 3723383 Name: 10p_usdjpynormalmartingale Currency: USD 2012 January 27, 15:15
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
1498725052011.12.23 14:38balanceDeposit500.00
1499071902011.12.23 20:02sell0.01usdjpy78.0410.00077.5412011.12.26 17:0977.9390.000.00-0.011.31
1499670142011.12.26 23:08sell0.01usdjpy77.9470.00077.4472011.12.27 21:2077.8880.000.00-0.010.76
1500645802011.12.28 06:30buy0.01usdjpy77.8090.00078.3092011.12.28 18:3677.9620.000.000.001.96
1501052202011.12.28 15:25buy0.02usdjpy77.6090.00078.1092011.12.28 18:3677.9640.000.000.009.11
1502025062011.12.29 07:13buy0.01usdjpy77.7720.00078.2722011.12.29 12:0777.8240.000.000.000.67
1502952202011.12.29 18:37buy0.01usdjpy77.7330.00078.2332012.01.05 16:5077.1180.000.00-0.08-7.97
1503328992011.12.30 05:35buy0.02usdjpy77.5330.00078.0332012.01.05 16:4977.1160.000.00-0.15-10.81
1503624012011.12.30 12:40buy0.03usdjpy77.3320.00077.8322012.01.05 16:4977.1160.000.00-0.22-8.40
1503972132011.12.30 17:51buy0.05usdjpy77.1310.00077.6312012.01.05 16:4977.1150.000.00-0.36-1.04
1503984232011.12.30 17:56buy0.08usdjpy76.9310.00077.4312012.01.05 16:4977.1130.000.00-0.5818.88
1505304602012.01.03 12:38buy0.13usdjpy76.7300.00077.2302012.01.05 16:4977.1140.000.00-0.5964.74
1509158172012.01.06 02:44buy0.01usdjpy77.2030.00077.7032012.01.11 13:5376.9680.000.00-0.04-3.05
1510250192012.01.06 21:38buy0.02usdjpy77.0030.00077.5032012.01.11 13:5376.9680.000.00-0.09-0.91
1511201902012.01.09 13:09buy0.03usdjpy76.8030.00077.3032012.01.11 13:5376.9740.000.00-0.106.66
1514363662012.01.11 14:14buy0.01usdjpy76.9630.00077.4632012.01.13 17:2576.9710.000.00-0.050.10
1516402342012.01.12 16:32buy0.02usdjpy76.7620.00077.2622012.01.13 17:2576.9690.000.00-0.015.38
1519151112012.01.16 09:08buy0.01usdjpy76.8590.00077.3592012.01.17 17:2476.8210.000.00-0.00-0.49
1520731372012.01.17 08:50buy0.02usdjpy76.6580.00077.1582012.01.17 17:2476.8180.000.000.004.17
1522016412012.01.17 22:48buy0.01usdjpy76.8340.00077.3342012.01.20 06:3777.0760.000.00-0.073.14
1526118402012.01.20 08:33buy0.01usdjpy77.1310.00077.6312012.01.24 10:3777.0570.000.00-0.04-0.96
1527146362012.01.20 18:39buy0.02usdjpy76.9310.00077.4312012.01.24 10:3777.0530.000.00-0.083.17
1529848892012.01.24 11:28buy0.01usdjpy77.2720.00077.7722012.01.24 16:0877.7720.000.000.006.43
1530586152012.01.24 17:29buy0.01usdjpy77.8010.00078.3012012.01.25 15:2978.0570.000.00-0.013.28
  0.00 0.00 -2.50 96.13
Closed P/L: 93.63
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
1532198202012.01.25 18:24buy0.01usdjpy78.1970.00078.697 76.9570.000.00-0.05-16.11
1532278662012.01.25 19:28buy0.02usdjpy77.9970.00078.497 76.9570.000.00-0.10-27.03
1532322272012.01.25 19:34buy0.03usdjpy77.7950.00078.295 76.9570.000.00-0.14-32.67
1532493182012.01.25 20:34buy0.05usdjpy77.5950.00078.095 76.9570.000.00-0.24-41.45
1534032472012.01.26 17:03buy0.08usdjpy77.3860.00077.886 76.9570.000.00-0.13-44.60
1534879282012.01.27 06:04buy0.13usdjpy77.1850.00077.685 76.9570.000.000.00-38.52
1534920142012.01.27 06:43buy0.21usdjpy76.9850.00077.485 76.9570.000.000.00-7.64
  0.00 0.00 -0.66 -208.02
 Floating P/L: -208.68
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 500.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 93.63 Floating P/L: -208.68 Margin: 106.00
Balance: 593.64 Equity: 384.96 Free Margin: 278.96
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 128.25 Gross Loss: 34.62 Total Net Profit: 93.63
Profit Factor: 3.70 Expected Payoff: 4.07  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 29.03 (4.87%) Relative Drawdown: 4.87% (29.03)
 
Total Trades: 23 Short Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 21 (61.90%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 15 (65.22%) Loss trades (% of total): 8 (34.78%)
Largest profit trade: 64.15 loss trade: -10.96
Average profit trade: 8.55 loss trade: -4.33
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 7 (96.24) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-29.03)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 96.24 (7) consecutive loss (count): -29.03 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 2