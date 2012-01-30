Alpari NZ Limited

Account: 3791818 Name: was500_10p_usdjpynormalmartingale Currency: USD 2012 February 10, 16:15
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
1537825392012.01.30 16:13balanceDeposit2 000.00
1538215492012.01.30 20:18buy0.01usdjpy76.3100.00076.8102012.02.03 13:5876.2670.000.00-0.12-0.56
1541419772012.02.01 11:09buy0.02usdjpy76.1100.00076.6102012.02.03 13:5876.2670.000.00-0.174.12
1545380712012.02.03 17:01buy0.01usdjpy76.6960.00077.1962012.02.06 06:3876.7540.000.00-0.000.76
1545529552012.02.03 18:35buy0.02usdjpy76.4960.00076.9962012.02.06 06:3876.7530.000.00-0.016.70
1546122062012.02.06 07:42buy0.01usdjpy76.7700.00077.2702012.02.08 05:5777.0700.000.00-0.023.89
1546805342012.02.06 14:25buy0.02usdjpy76.5700.00077.0702012.02.08 05:5777.0700.000.00-0.0412.98
  0.00 0.00 -0.37 27.89
Closed P/L: 27.52
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
1551101842012.02.08 21:55sell0.01usdjpy77.0180.00076.518 77.6900.000.00-0.16-8.65
1551478772012.02.09 08:03sell0.02usdjpy77.2190.00076.719 77.6900.000.00-0.08-12.13
1552634752012.02.09 18:36sell0.03usdjpy77.4200.00076.920 77.6900.000.00-0.12-10.43
1552756042012.02.09 20:42sell0.05usdjpy77.6210.00077.121 77.6900.000.00-0.20-4.44
  0.00 0.00 -0.56 -35.65
 Floating P/L: -36.21
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 2 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 27.52 Floating P/L: -36.21 Margin: 22.00
Balance: 2 027.53 Equity: 1 991.32 Free Margin: 1 969.32
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 28.20 Gross Loss: 0.68 Total Net Profit: 27.52
Profit Factor: 41.44 Expected Payoff: 4.59  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.68 (0.03%) Relative Drawdown: 0.03% (0.68)
 
Total Trades: 6 Short Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 6 (83.33%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 5 (83.33%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (16.67%)
Largest profit trade: 12.94 loss trade: -0.68
Average profit trade: 5.64 loss trade: -0.68
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (24.26) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-0.68)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 24.26 (4) consecutive loss (count): -0.68 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 1