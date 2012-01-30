|Account: 3791818
|Name: was500_10p_usdjpynormalmartingale
|Currency: USD
|2012 February 10, 16:15
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|153782539
|2012.01.30 16:13
|balance
|Deposit
|2 000.00
|153821549
|2012.01.30 20:18
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|76.310
|0.000
|76.810
|2012.02.03 13:58
|76.267
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|-0.56
|154141977
|2012.02.01 11:09
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|76.110
|0.000
|76.610
|2012.02.03 13:58
|76.267
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.17
|4.12
|154538071
|2012.02.03 17:01
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|76.696
|0.000
|77.196
|2012.02.06 06:38
|76.754
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.00
|0.76
|154552955
|2012.02.03 18:35
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|76.496
|0.000
|76.996
|2012.02.06 06:38
|76.753
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|6.70
|154612206
|2012.02.06 07:42
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|76.770
|0.000
|77.270
|2012.02.08 05:57
|77.070
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|3.89
|154680534
|2012.02.06 14:25
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|76.570
|0.000
|77.070
|2012.02.08 05:57
|77.070
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|12.98
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.37
|27.89
|Closed P/L:
|27.52
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|155110184
|2012.02.08 21:55
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|77.018
|0.000
|76.518
|
|77.690
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.16
|-8.65
|155147877
|2012.02.09 08:03
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|77.219
|0.000
|76.719
|
|77.690
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|-12.13
|155263475
|2012.02.09 18:36
|sell
|0.03
|usdjpy
|77.420
|0.000
|76.920
|
|77.690
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|-10.43
|155275604
|2012.02.09 20:42
|sell
|0.05
|usdjpy
|77.621
|0.000
|77.121
|
|77.690
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|-4.44
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.56
|-35.65
|
|Floating P/L:
|-36.21
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|2 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|27.52
|Floating P/L:
|-36.21
|Margin:
|22.00
|Balance:
|2 027.53
|Equity:
|1 991.32
|Free Margin:
|1 969.32
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|28.20
|Gross Loss:
|0.68
|Total Net Profit:
|27.52
|Profit Factor:
|41.44
|Expected Payoff:
|4.59
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.68 (0.03%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.03% (0.68)
|
|Total Trades:
|6
|Short Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|6 (83.33%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|5 (83.33%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (16.67%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|12.94
|loss trade:
|-0.68
|Average
|profit trade:
|5.64
|loss trade:
|-0.68
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (24.26)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-0.68)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|24.26 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-0.68 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|1