|Account: 3747562
|Name: new_firebird3
|Currency: USD
|2012 January 13, 12:57
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|151033360
|2012.01.08 11:21
|balance
|Deposit
|3 000.00
|151034222
|2012.01.09 00:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|118.583
|118.464
|118.083
|2012.01.09 01:29
|118.464
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.49
|151034503
|2012.01.09 00:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.95738
|0.95428
|0.95238
|2012.01.09 09:42
|0.95359
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|39.74
|151034642
|2012.01.09 00:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.26973
|1.27312
|1.27473
|2012.01.09 09:35
|1.27473
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|151034889
|2012.01.09 00:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|1.47646
|1.47482
|1.47146
|2012.01.09 03:37
|1.47482
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.14
|151043599
|2012.01.09 01:22
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.54051
|1.54094
|1.54551
|2012.01.09 02:15
|1.54094
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.30
|151054215
|2012.01.09 03:03
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|118.611
|118.447
|118.111
|2012.01.11 14:15
|118.447
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.21
|21.31
|151084908
|2012.01.09 09:36
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.95316
|0.92316
|0.95816
|2012.01.09 09:42
|0.95365
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.14
|151084951
|2012.01.09 09:36
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.27429
|1.27419
|1.26929
|2012.01.09 15:21
|1.27419
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|151085736
|2012.01.09 09:40
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|1.47128
|1.47159
|1.47628
|2012.01.09 15:26
|1.47159
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.25
|151097040
|2012.01.09 10:39
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.54449
|1.54430
|1.53949
|2012.01.09 11:52
|1.54430
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.90
|151121075
|2012.01.09 13:14
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.95292
|0.95082
|0.94792
|2012.01.09 15:31
|0.95082
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.09
|151141432
|2012.01.09 15:31
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.95083
|0.95125
|0.95583
|2012.01.09 15:59
|0.95125
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.42
|151143607
|2012.01.09 15:44
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|1.47210
|1.47186
|1.46710
|2012.01.09 17:36
|1.47186
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.51
|151145007
|2012.01.09 15:53
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.54609
|1.54382
|1.54109
|2012.01.09 17:00
|1.54382
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.70
|151148323
|2012.01.09 16:09
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.95089
|0.95242
|0.95589
|2012.01.09 17:12
|0.95242
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.06
|151155077
|2012.01.09 16:46
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.27340
|1.27610
|1.27840
|2012.01.10 00:07
|1.27610
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.23
|27.00
|151164321
|2012.01.09 17:49
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.95290
|0.94942
|0.94790
|2012.01.10 02:12
|0.94790
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.21
|52.75
|151164666
|2012.01.09 17:52
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|1.47239
|1.46893
|1.46739
|2012.01.10 01:23
|1.46739
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.57
|52.67
|151168624
|2012.01.09 18:17
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.54323
|1.54522
|1.54823
|2012.01.10 00:00
|1.54522
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.19
|19.90
|151197393
|2012.01.09 22:44
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.27740
|1.27610
|1.27240
|2012.01.10 10:20
|1.27610
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|13.00
|151208157
|2012.01.10 01:40
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.94830
|0.94954
|0.95330
|2012.01.10 10:57
|0.94954
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.06
|151237203
|2012.01.10 09:51
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|1.46763
|1.46732
|1.46263
|2012.01.10 12:29
|1.46732
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.27
|151238178
|2012.01.10 09:57
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.54574
|1.54840
|1.55074
|2012.01.10 11:40
|1.54840
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.60
|151253501
|2012.01.10 11:27
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|119.013
|118.981
|118.513
|2012.01.10 14:31
|118.981
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.16
|151257832
|2012.01.10 11:50
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.54812
|1.54728
|1.54312
|2012.01.10 12:48
|1.54728
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.40
|151272241
|2012.01.10 13:46
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.54546
|1.54701
|1.55046
|2012.01.10 14:54
|1.54701
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.50
|151274232
|2012.01.10 13:57
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|1.46781
|1.46652
|1.46281
|2012.01.10 15:16
|1.46652
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.60
|151297020
|2012.01.10 16:29
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|1.46878
|1.46875
|1.46378
|2012.01.11 12:04
|1.46875
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.53
|0.31
|151303734
|2012.01.10 17:07
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.54887
|1.54860
|1.54387
|2012.01.10 17:59
|1.54860
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.70
|151356295
|2012.01.11 03:09
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.54584
|1.54711
|1.55084
|2012.01.11 11:35
|1.54711
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.70
|151423383
|2012.01.11 13:23
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|1.46959
|1.46769
|1.46459
|2012.01.11 15:13
|1.46769
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.93
|151624243
|2012.01.12 15:28
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.95053
|0.94770
|0.94553
|2012.01.12 16:52
|0.94553
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|52.88
|151624561
|2012.01.12 15:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.27399
|1.27733
|1.27899
|2012.01.12 16:19
|1.27733
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33.40
|151625052
|2012.01.12 15:30
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|117.787
|117.901
|118.287
|2012.01.13 08:36
|117.901
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|14.87
|151653828
|2012.01.12 17:28
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.94472
|0.94504
|0.94972
|2012.01.12 18:07
|0.94504
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.39
|151654162
|2012.01.12 17:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.28108
|1.28058
|1.27608
|2012.01.12 18:01
|1.28058
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|151671358
|2012.01.12 19:36
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.28435
|1.28260
|1.27935
|2012.01.13 06:27
|1.28260
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|17.50
|151725643
|2012.01.13 08:42
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|117.942
|117.816
|117.442
|2012.01.13 11:59
|117.816
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.43
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.43
|656.07
|Closed P/L:
|652.64
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|151659971
|2012.01.12 18:03
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.28035
|1.31035
|1.27535
|1.27881
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|15.40
|151485620
|2012.01.11 18:40
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|1.46457
|1.43457
|1.46957
|1.45070
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|-146.55
|151559337
|2012.01.12 09:56
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|1.45846
|1.42846
|1.46346
|1.45070
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-81.99
|151771342
|2012.01.13 12:36
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|117.614
|114.614
|118.114
|117.559
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.17
|151418294
|2012.01.11 13:03
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.54396
|1.51396
|1.54896
|1.53281
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.11
|-111.50
|151437917
|2012.01.11 14:22
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.53940
|1.50940
|1.54440
|1.53281
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.11
|-65.90
|151661186
|2012.01.12 18:11
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.94497
|0.94535
|0.94997
|0.94644
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|15.53
|151038709
|2012.01.09 00:40
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|76.886
|73.886
|77.386
|76.702
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.87
|-23.99
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.42
|-406.17
|Floating P/L:
|-409.59
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|3 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|652.64
|Floating P/L:
|-409.59
|Margin:
|310.96
|Balance:
|3 652.64
|Equity:
|3 243.05
|Free Margin:
|2 932.09
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|652.86
|Gross Loss:
|0.22
|Total Net Profit:
|652.64
|Profit Factor:
|3036.54
|Expected Payoff:
|17.17
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.22 (0.01%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.01% (0.22)
|Total Trades:
|38
|Short Positions (won %):
|23 (95.65%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|15 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|37 (97.37%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (2.63%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|52.88
|loss trade:
|-0.22
|Average
|profit trade:
|17.64
|loss trade:
|-0.22
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|28 (469.61)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-0.22)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|469.61 (28)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-0.22 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|19
|consecutive losses:
|1