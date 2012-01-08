Alpari NZ Limited

Account: 3747562 Name: new_firebird3 Currency: USD 2012 January 9, 17:43
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
1510333602012.01.08 11:21balanceDeposit3 000.00
1510342222012.01.09 00:00sell0.10gbpjpy118.583118.464118.0832012.01.09 01:29118.4640.000.000.0015.49
1510345032012.01.09 00:00sell0.10usdchf0.957380.954280.952382012.01.09 09:420.953590.000.000.0039.74
1510346422012.01.09 00:00buy0.10eurusd1.269731.273121.274732012.01.09 09:351.274730.000.000.0050.00
1510348892012.01.09 00:00sell0.10gbpchf1.476461.474821.471462012.01.09 03:371.474820.000.000.0017.14
1510435992012.01.09 01:22buy0.10gbpusd1.540511.540941.545512012.01.09 02:151.540940.000.000.004.30
1510849082012.01.09 09:36buy0.10usdchf0.953160.923160.958162012.01.09 09:420.953650.000.000.005.14
1510849512012.01.09 09:36sell0.10eurusd1.274291.274191.269292012.01.09 15:211.274190.000.000.001.00
1510857362012.01.09 09:40buy0.10gbpchf1.471281.471591.476282012.01.09 15:261.471590.000.000.003.25
1510970402012.01.09 10:39sell0.10gbpusd1.544491.544301.539492012.01.09 11:521.544300.000.000.001.90
1511210752012.01.09 13:14sell0.10usdchf0.952920.950820.947922012.01.09 15:310.950820.000.000.0022.09
1511414322012.01.09 15:31buy0.10usdchf0.950830.951250.955832012.01.09 15:590.951250.000.000.004.42
1511436072012.01.09 15:44sell0.10gbpchf1.472101.471861.467102012.01.09 17:361.471860.000.000.002.51
1511450072012.01.09 15:53sell0.10gbpusd1.546091.543821.541092012.01.09 17:001.543820.000.000.0022.70
1511483232012.01.09 16:09buy0.10usdchf0.950890.952420.955892012.01.09 17:120.952420.000.000.0016.06
  0.00 0.00 0.00 205.74
Closed P/L: 205.74
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
1510542152012.01.09 03:03sell0.10gbpjpy118.611121.611118.111 118.8570.000.000.00-31.99
1510387092012.01.09 00:40buy0.10usdjpy76.88673.88677.386 76.8690.000.000.00-2.21
1511550772012.01.09 16:46buy0.10eurusd1.273401.243401.27840 1.273660.000.000.002.60
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -31.60
 Floating P/L: -31.60
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 3 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 205.74 Floating P/L: -31.60 Margin: 76.29
Balance: 3 205.74 Equity: 3 174.14 Free Margin: 3 097.85
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 205.74 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 205.74
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 14.70  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 14 Short Positions (won %): 8 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 6 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 14 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 50.00 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 14.70 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 14 (205.74) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 205.74 (14) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 14 consecutive losses: 0