|Account: 3747562
|Name: new_firebird3
|Currency: USD
|2012 January 9, 17:43
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|151033360
|2012.01.08 11:21
|balance
|Deposit
|3 000.00
|151034222
|2012.01.09 00:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|118.583
|118.464
|118.083
|2012.01.09 01:29
|118.464
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.49
|151034503
|2012.01.09 00:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.95738
|0.95428
|0.95238
|2012.01.09 09:42
|0.95359
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|39.74
|151034642
|2012.01.09 00:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.26973
|1.27312
|1.27473
|2012.01.09 09:35
|1.27473
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|151034889
|2012.01.09 00:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|1.47646
|1.47482
|1.47146
|2012.01.09 03:37
|1.47482
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.14
|151043599
|2012.01.09 01:22
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.54051
|1.54094
|1.54551
|2012.01.09 02:15
|1.54094
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.30
|151084908
|2012.01.09 09:36
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.95316
|0.92316
|0.95816
|2012.01.09 09:42
|0.95365
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.14
|151084951
|2012.01.09 09:36
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.27429
|1.27419
|1.26929
|2012.01.09 15:21
|1.27419
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|151085736
|2012.01.09 09:40
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|1.47128
|1.47159
|1.47628
|2012.01.09 15:26
|1.47159
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.25
|151097040
|2012.01.09 10:39
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.54449
|1.54430
|1.53949
|2012.01.09 11:52
|1.54430
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.90
|151121075
|2012.01.09 13:14
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.95292
|0.95082
|0.94792
|2012.01.09 15:31
|0.95082
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.09
|151141432
|2012.01.09 15:31
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.95083
|0.95125
|0.95583
|2012.01.09 15:59
|0.95125
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.42
|151143607
|2012.01.09 15:44
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|1.47210
|1.47186
|1.46710
|2012.01.09 17:36
|1.47186
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.51
|151145007
|2012.01.09 15:53
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.54609
|1.54382
|1.54109
|2012.01.09 17:00
|1.54382
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.70
|151148323
|2012.01.09 16:09
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.95089
|0.95242
|0.95589
|2012.01.09 17:12
|0.95242
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.06
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|205.74
|Closed P/L:
|205.74
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|151054215
|2012.01.09 03:03
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|118.611
|121.611
|118.111
|118.857
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-31.99
|151038709
|2012.01.09 00:40
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|76.886
|73.886
|77.386
|76.869
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.21
|151155077
|2012.01.09 16:46
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.27340
|1.24340
|1.27840
|1.27366
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.60
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-31.60
|Floating P/L:
|-31.60
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|3 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|205.74
|Floating P/L:
|-31.60
|Margin:
|76.29
|Balance:
|3 205.74
|Equity:
|3 174.14
|Free Margin:
|3 097.85
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|205.74
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|205.74
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|14.70
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|14
|Short Positions (won %):
|8 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|6 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|14 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|50.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|14.70
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|14 (205.74)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|205.74 (14)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|14
|consecutive losses:
|0