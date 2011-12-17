|Account: 3709822
|Name: mandarine_martingale
|Currency: USD
|2012 January 13, 13:07
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|149183908
|2011.12.17 20:14
|balance
|Deposit
|1 500.00
|149282545
|2011.12.19 15:55
|buy
|0.01
|gbpchf
|1.45428
|1.45757
|1.46322
|2011.12.20 10:46
|1.45757
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|3.52
|149331441
|2011.12.19 22:26
|buy
|0.02
|gbpchf
|1.45222
|1.45760
|1.46322
|2011.12.20 10:46
|1.45760
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|11.50
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|15.02
|Closed P/L:
|15.04
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 500.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|15.04
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|1 515.04
|Equity:
|1 515.04
|Free Margin:
|1 515.04
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|15.04
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|15.04
|Profit Factor:
|
|Expected Payoff:
|7.52
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|
|Total Trades:
|2
|Short Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|2 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|2 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|11.51
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|7.52
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|2 (15.04)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|15.04 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|0