Alpari NZ Limited

Account: 3709822 Name: mandarine_martingale Currency: USD 2012 January 6, 15:39
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
1491839082011.12.17 20:14balanceDeposit1 500.00
1492825452011.12.19 15:55buy0.01gbpchf1.454281.457571.463222011.12.20 10:461.457570.000.000.013.52
1493314412011.12.19 22:26buy0.02gbpchf1.452221.457601.463222011.12.20 10:461.457600.000.000.0111.50
  0.00 0.00 0.02 15.02
Closed P/L: 15.04
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 500.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 15.04 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 1 515.04 Equity: 1 515.04 Free Margin: 1 515.04
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 15.04 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 15.04
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 7.52  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 2 Short Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 2 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 11.51 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 7.52 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (15.04) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 15.04 (2) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 0